ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Juventus: Entire board of Serie A club announces resignation

The entire board of Italian club Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, resigned on Monday. The Serie A club finished fourth in the league last season and made a €254.3m (£220m) loss - a record in Italy. Last November, Juventus said they were co-operating with police after an investigation...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
fourfourtwo.com

Offer "confirmed": Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for Saudi side Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia after the World Cup. That's according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), who says that CR7 could be set for a move to the Middle East after Al Nassr made a proposal to the former Manchester United forward.
Lebanon-Express

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly offered $225 million contract to play for Saudi Arabian club

According to CBS Sports, Al Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club is offering the Portuguese soccer superstar the six-figure three-year contract following his departure from Manchester United. The reported deal would allow Ronaldo, who is currently playing in his fifth World Cup, to earn $75 million (£62 million) per year into his 40s. CBS Sports also reported the two parties discussed the potential deal over the summer, implying that a contract would be signed soon. Al Nassr has won nine league championships.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham

Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
Yardbarker

La Liga asks UEFA to investigate Juventus for financial fair play breach

Juventus could be set to encounter more turmoil as La Liga now wants their financial dealings to be probed by UEFA. The Bianconeri saw their board resign yesterday after being investigated for false accounting. That resignation stunned their fanbase, who did not believe things had gotten that far, and now...
Yardbarker

Allegri and Cherubini called Juventus players after Agnelli resigned

Max Allegri and Federico Cherubini have been in contact with Juventus players following the latest development that has seen the club’s president and his board of directors resign. Juve has just recovered from a poor start to this season, with Andrea Agnelli resisting the temptation to sack Allegri, despite...
Yardbarker

Neymar Jr hails Manchester United star as the best midfielder in the world

Casemiro’s start to life at Manchester United has exceeded all expectations and although everyone was aware of his immense talent, it has still taken supporters by surprise. Erik ten Hag waited several weeks to regularly use Casemiro but one start is all it took for the Brazilian to permanently engrave his name into the Dutchman’s teamsheet.
Yardbarker

Arsenal and Chelsea could make a move for World Cup star with €50m release clause

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for €50m World Cup forward Nico Williams. Williams is currently featuring at the World Cup with Spain, and any positive performance could increase interest from other clubs. With the January transfer window opening just a few days after the World Cup ends, players are firmly in the shop window this tournament.
Yardbarker

“Thank you for everything,” Pjanic hails Agnelli after his resignation

Miralem Pjanic has penned an open letter to Andrea Agnelli after the latter resigned as the president of Juventus. Pjanic played for the Bianconeri between 2016 and 2020 and won several trophies as a part of the club’s celebrated midfield under Max Allegri. He moved to Barcelona in a...
Yardbarker

Ex-Liverpool Man Believes PSG Star Will Win Golden Boot at 2022 World Cup

Kylian Mbappe is reminding the football world just how great of a player he is as the 23-year-old is carrying the France national team’s offense on his back. After two group-stage fixtures at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Paris Saint-Germain star has three goals, putting himself in the race to win the tournament’s golden boot award.

Comments / 0

Community Policy