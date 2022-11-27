According to CBS Sports, Al Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club is offering the Portuguese soccer superstar the six-figure three-year contract following his departure from Manchester United. The reported deal would allow Ronaldo, who is currently playing in his fifth World Cup, to earn $75 million (£62 million) per year into his 40s. CBS Sports also reported the two parties discussed the potential deal over the summer, implying that a contract would be signed soon. Al Nassr has won nine league championships.

1 DAY AGO