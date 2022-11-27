Read full article on original website
"He's not answered my calls…" Gary Neville says Cristiano Ronaldo has taken his criticism to heart
Cristiano Ronaldo has fallen out with Gary Neville – now the ITV pundit has given an update on their relationship
Yardbarker
Pochettino Delivers Honest Take on Just What It Was Like to Manage PSG’s Messi, Neymar and Mbappe Trio
Mauricio Pochettino has noted that he is now a “better person, professional, coach” after a season of managing Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe trio. PSG won a mere one trophy last season, as it clinched the Ligue 1 title with 90 points over 38...
BBC
Juventus: Entire board of Serie A club announces resignation
The entire board of Italian club Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, resigned on Monday. The Serie A club finished fourth in the league last season and made a €254.3m (£220m) loss - a record in Italy. Last November, Juventus said they were co-operating with police after an investigation...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
fourfourtwo.com
Offer "confirmed": Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for Saudi side Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia after the World Cup. That's according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), who says that CR7 could be set for a move to the Middle East after Al Nassr made a proposal to the former Manchester United forward.
Lebanon-Express
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly offered $225 million contract to play for Saudi Arabian club
According to CBS Sports, Al Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club is offering the Portuguese soccer superstar the six-figure three-year contract following his departure from Manchester United. The reported deal would allow Ronaldo, who is currently playing in his fifth World Cup, to earn $75 million (£62 million) per year into his 40s. CBS Sports also reported the two parties discussed the potential deal over the summer, implying that a contract would be signed soon. Al Nassr has won nine league championships.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham
Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Could Accept Saudi Arabia Offer
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently a free agent, but he is no normal free agent. There may be no transfer fee to get him, but his wage packet is as big as a transfer fee. He could be about to move to Saudi Arabia. Todd Boehly has yet to rule out...
Yardbarker
La Liga asks UEFA to investigate Juventus for financial fair play breach
Juventus could be set to encounter more turmoil as La Liga now wants their financial dealings to be probed by UEFA. The Bianconeri saw their board resign yesterday after being investigated for false accounting. That resignation stunned their fanbase, who did not believe things had gotten that far, and now...
Yardbarker
Allegri and Cherubini called Juventus players after Agnelli resigned
Max Allegri and Federico Cherubini have been in contact with Juventus players following the latest development that has seen the club’s president and his board of directors resign. Juve has just recovered from a poor start to this season, with Andrea Agnelli resisting the temptation to sack Allegri, despite...
Yardbarker
Neymar Jr hails Manchester United star as the best midfielder in the world
Casemiro’s start to life at Manchester United has exceeded all expectations and although everyone was aware of his immense talent, it has still taken supporters by surprise. Erik ten Hag waited several weeks to regularly use Casemiro but one start is all it took for the Brazilian to permanently engrave his name into the Dutchman’s teamsheet.
Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad: Louis van Gaal announces final 26-man team
The Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad has been announced - will it be enough for the Dutch to finally win the tournament?
Andrea Agnelli & Pavel Nedved among Juventus directors to offer shock resignation
Juventus' entire board of directors has resigned.
Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao Speaks On AC Milan Contract Situation
Rafael Leao has been speaking about his AC Milan contract situation amid interest from Chelsea.
Resurgent Marcus Rashford set for a new long-term Manchester United contract
The 25-year-old has bounced back from a poor season to shine for club and country once more
Yardbarker
Arsenal and Chelsea could make a move for World Cup star with €50m release clause
Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for €50m World Cup forward Nico Williams. Williams is currently featuring at the World Cup with Spain, and any positive performance could increase interest from other clubs. With the January transfer window opening just a few days after the World Cup ends, players are firmly in the shop window this tournament.
Yardbarker
“Thank you for everything,” Pjanic hails Agnelli after his resignation
Miralem Pjanic has penned an open letter to Andrea Agnelli after the latter resigned as the president of Juventus. Pjanic played for the Bianconeri between 2016 and 2020 and won several trophies as a part of the club’s celebrated midfield under Max Allegri. He moved to Barcelona in a...
Yardbarker
Ex-Liverpool Man Believes PSG Star Will Win Golden Boot at 2022 World Cup
Kylian Mbappe is reminding the football world just how great of a player he is as the 23-year-old is carrying the France national team’s offense on his back. After two group-stage fixtures at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Paris Saint-Germain star has three goals, putting himself in the race to win the tournament’s golden boot award.
Andrea Agnelli era over as Juventus FC board resigns en masse
Juventus' recent troubles call to mind the refereeing scandal, Calciopoli, which in 2006 saw the Italian giant stripped of two league titles and demoted to Serie B.
