Inter Striker Romelu Lukaku Makes Return From Injury In Belgium’s World Cup Defeat To Morocco, Italian Media Report

Twitter reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo takes credit for Bruno Fernandes goal for Portugal vs. Uruguay
Portugal took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo headed a ball into the back of the net at the 2022 World Cup. Or so he thought. While Ronaldo raced off in celebration of his goal, a review of the play indicated that he may not have actually gotten his head on it. Instead, Bruno Fernandes was credited with the goal after it was determined that Ronaldo did not, in fact, make contact with the ball.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
Yardbarker
Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba: “Inter’s Romelu Lukaku Essential For Belgium, His Absence Is Felt When He Doesn’t Play”
Legendary former Chelsea, Marseille, and Galatasaray striker Didier Drogba feels that when Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is missing for the Belgian national team, he is truly irreplaceable. Speaking to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, via FCInterNews, Drogba highlighted the special nature of Lukaku and the fact that replicating his contribution is next...
FOX Sports
While Ronaldo draws attention, Portugal just keeps on winning
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo did what Cristiano Ronaldo does on Monday, delivering the goal that sent Portugal surging through to the knockout stages of the World Cup. Or so it seemed for a minute or two at Lusail Stadium, as Ronaldo celebrated like a goalscorer until it was revealed that Bruno Fernandes had in fact provided the decisive blow that now looks likely to determine the outcome of Group H.
Yardbarker
Ex-Nerazzurri Striker Gabriel Batistute On Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez’s Form At World Cup: “We Can’t Expect Him To Work Miracles”
Legendary former Inter, Fiorentina, and Roma striker Gabriel Batistuta feels that it is unfair to blame too much of the Argentine national team’s attacking struggles at the World Cup on current Inter striker Lautaro Martinez. Speaking to Argentine broadcaster ESPN, via FCInterNews, the legendary former striker gave the view...
France loses to Tunisia 1-0 but still wins World Cup group
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France won its World Cup group despite losing to Tunisia 1-0 Wednesday. Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute to give the Tunisians the victory, but it wasn’t enough to get them into the round of 16. Australia beat Denmark 1-0 in other Group D game and finished second on goal difference.
Watch: Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic drives effort from outside the area to give Serbia a 2-1 lead
Serbia are 2-1 up against Cameroon, courtesy of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 result as audacious Aboubakar scoop helps Cameroon draw thriller
Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to rescue his side by scoring one superb goal and creating another as they fought back to draw 3-3 with Serbia, a result that kept both sides’ slim chances alive at the World Cup.Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half stoppage time and Aleksandar Mitrovic netted after the break to cancel out Jean-Charles Castelletto’s opener for Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium.Aboubakar was summoned off the bench in the 55th minute and pulled a goal back for Cameroon with a stunning scooped chip over the keeper in the 63rd before teeing up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to draw them level three minutes later. The draw halted a run of eight consecutive World Cup defeats for the African side.The result left both sides on one point and needing to win their final Group G game to stand a chance of going through to the knockout stages, with Cameroon facing Brazil on Friday when Serbia take on Switzerland.Relive all the action from the Al Janoub Stadium with our live blog below:
Soccer-Brazil to rest starters for group game v Cameroon
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil coach Tite is expected to rotate his World Cup squad for their final Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, with a view to keeping some players fresh for a likely last-16 match on Monday if they finish top of their group.
sporf.com
Rodrigo Bentancur sets 21st Century World Cup record in 2-0 defeat to Portugal
Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur registered a brilliant stat during his country’s 2-0 defeat to Portugal at the World Cup. The record, which Stats Perform’s South American Twitter account highlighted, demonstrates just how impressive Bentancur was on Monday night. Per OptaJavier (via Twitter), the Spurs midfielder recorded nineteen ball...
Charles Barkley guarantees USMNT knockout stage victory over Netherlands
Charles Barkley is all in on the USMNT during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and delivered one of his infamous guarantees.
