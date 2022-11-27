AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford dropped to his knees and pointed up to the sky. The England forward had just scored against Wales at the World Cup, starting off a 3-0 victory that sent his team into the round of 16. His celebration, he said, was in tribute to a friend who recently passed away after a long battle with cancer. It could have also been in celebration of working his way into the starting lineup in Qatar. “Moments like this, this is what I play football for. The biggest moments, the best moments,” said Rashford, who started his first game of the tournament. “I’m happy we are going through to the next round of the tournament because I have massive ambitions for this team and I think we can play even better than we did today.”

16 HOURS AGO