Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
England boss Gareth Southgate on Wales' loss: "We knew their spirit had gone"
England manager Gareth Southgate admits that once England went 2-0 up, he felt the Welsh would crumble
England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford dropped to his knees and pointed up to the sky. The England forward had just scored against Wales at the World Cup, starting off a 3-0 victory that sent his team into the round of 16. His celebration, he said, was in tribute to a friend who recently passed away after a long battle with cancer. It could have also been in celebration of working his way into the starting lineup in Qatar. “Moments like this, this is what I play football for. The biggest moments, the best moments,” said Rashford, who started his first game of the tournament. “I’m happy we are going through to the next round of the tournament because I have massive ambitions for this team and I think we can play even better than we did today.”
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Jude Bellingham was full of praise for England teammate after Wales win
Jude Bellingham was complimentary of Marcus Rashford after his outstanding performance against Wales tonight. The Manchester United forward scored a brace to secure England’s progression to the World Cup Round of 16. His first goal was a remarkable free-kick that was unsavable for Danny Ward. The 25-year-old, who recently...
Senegal scouting report before their World Cup last-16 game with England
We look at the strengths, weaknesses, danger men and tactics of England’s next opponents in Qatar. Senegal’s victory over Ecuador on Tuesday ensured the Teranga Lions have reached the knockout stages of a World Cup for the second time after their stunning debut appearance in 2002. The coach,...
World Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans celebrate after cruising to victory against Wales
England fans’ spirits were high after the Three Lions cruised to victory in their “Battle of Britain” World Cup 2022 clash against Wales on Tuesday, 29 November.Meanwhile the Dragons were left heartbroken after crashing out of their second-ever tournament, losing 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.Scenes from Manchester and London showed England fans jumping in delight, with cups thrown into the air.After topping Group B, England will now face Senegal in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England beat Wales to claim Group B top spot in World Cup 2022England fans celebrate third goal against Wales in World Cup matchWorld Cup: Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes against Wales
'Play players in form' - Richards on starting Rashford
Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards says he would start England forward Marcus Rashford in the World Cup last-16 tie against Senegal. The 25-year-old scored two goals in the Three Lions 3-0 win against Wales in their final group stage game, including England's 100th goal at a World Cup finals.
Watch: Marcus Rashford Free Kick Goal For England v Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022
Marcus Rashford has scored an incredible free kick goal to give England the lead in their final FIFA World Cup group game. England have taken the lead against close rivals, Wales. Wales have sucked up the pressure for the majority of the game but a stunning free kick from Rashford...
Marcus Rashford shines as Gareth Southgate's England selection headache comes to the fore against Wales - World Cup hits and misses
England's shuffled pack impress - so who does Southgate pick now?. England don't have long to revel in their win over Wales - attention must swiftly turn to their last-16 tie with Senegal. And Gareth Southgate has some important selection issues to mull over before that showdown on Sunday evening.
Gareth Southgate lookalike ‘quietly confident’ England will beat Senegal
A Gareth Southgate lookalike is “quietly confident” England will beat Senegal in the round of 16 and continue their World Cup adventure in Qatar.Neil Rowe, 48, from Surrey, was wearing a waistcoat made famous by the England boss as he was mobbed by fans outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.He posed for photos and conducted an interview with a television channel during which he answered the questions in the style of England manager Southgate.Mr Rowe told the PA news agency: “I did this a bit in Russia in 2018 and it went a bit viral then and I thought I’d...
England hammers Wales to top Group B, set up last 16 clash v Senegal
England hammered Wales 3-0 to secure top spot in Group B and Gareth Southgate’s side will now face Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup. Marcus Rashford scored a stunning free kick to get them going in the second half, while Phil Foden finished off a delicious Harry Kane assist and then Rashford scored another as he was England’s hero.
Marcus Rashford: Harry Maguire reveals how England World Cup hero restored his self-belief
Harry Maguire revealed how he has tried to help Marcus Rashford rediscover his form and restored his self-belief after the Manchester United forward's match-winning display in England’s 3-0 World Cup victory over Wales.Rashford scored twice and had a telling hand in another goal as Gareth Southgate's side secured top spot in Group B and progressed to a last-16 tie against Senegal on Sunday.The 25-year-old only regained his place in the England squad ahead of the World Cup after an 18-month exile from international football due to his poor performances at club level.Maguire has watched Rashford play his way back into...
England's goal of the tournament? Marcus Rashford scores stunning goal against Wales at World Cup 2022
England lead Wales at World Cup 2022, through Marcus Rashford with a wonderful free-kick
Ally McCoist doesn't think England would be "weakening" the side by starting Jordan Henderson against Wales
"Henderson probably doesn't sound the most attractive one to the English supporters, but I think he does a great job," the Scotsman said on Talksport
Luke Shaw opens up on pre-World Cup family bereavement
Luke Shaw has discussed his grandmother passing away on the eve of the World Cup.
Journalist claims Manchester United are favourites to land 23-yr-old star
Manchester United have linked with a move for the Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old has been in fine form for PSV Eindhoven this season and he has been quite impressive for the Netherlands during the World Cup as well. The winger has 13 goals and 17 assists across all...
EA Sports puts a stop to players grinding World Cup Swap Tokens in FIFA 23
Players grinding for World Cup Swap Tokens in FIFA 23 are pretty disappointed by this move from EA Sports
Ex-Liverpool Man Believes PSG Star Will Win Golden Boot at 2022 World Cup
Kylian Mbappe is reminding the football world just how great of a player he is as the 23-year-old is carrying the France national team’s offense on his back. After two group-stage fixtures at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Paris Saint-Germain star has three goals, putting himself in the race to win the tournament’s golden boot award.
England Predicted Lineup vs Wales – The Three Lions Look to Top Group B
England sit atop Group B with four points heading into their final group-stage match. Next up, they face Wales, who are in a must-win situation following their 2-0 loss to Iran. Last Word on Sports predicts England’s lineup and looks at their recent form heading into this fixture. England...
