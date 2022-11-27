ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
BBC

Juventus: Entire board of Serie A club announces resignation

The entire board of Italian club Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, resigned on Monday. The Serie A club finished fourth in the league last season and made a €254.3m (£220m) loss - a record in Italy. Last November, Juventus said they were co-operating with police after an investigation...
Yardbarker

Allegri and Cherubini called Juventus players after Agnelli resigned

Max Allegri and Federico Cherubini have been in contact with Juventus players following the latest development that has seen the club’s president and his board of directors resign. Juve has just recovered from a poor start to this season, with Andrea Agnelli resisting the temptation to sack Allegri, despite...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham

Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
The Guardian

Juventus in turmoil as sudden Andrea Agnelli departure marks end of an era

News that the entire Juventus board had resigned on Monday appeared, in the Italian phrasing, like lightning from a calm sky. Even the official statement published on the club’s website just before 10pm local time buried the departures of the club president, Andrea Agnelli, and his team of directors 10 paragraphs deep in a summary of their meeting that evening.
Yardbarker

“Thank you for everything,” Pjanic hails Agnelli after his resignation

Miralem Pjanic has penned an open letter to Andrea Agnelli after the latter resigned as the president of Juventus. Pjanic played for the Bianconeri between 2016 and 2020 and won several trophies as a part of the club’s celebrated midfield under Max Allegri. He moved to Barcelona in a...
Yardbarker

Chelsea and Manchester United join the race to sign 26-year-old defender

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing a quality right-back at the end of the season and they have identified the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries as a potential target. According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t Sportwitness), they will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, who are keen on bringing in a quality fullback as well.

