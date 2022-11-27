Read full article on original website
FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal In Win Over Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes
Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored himself and was therefore given the goal by the stadium announcer. FIFA initially agreed but later ruled otherwise.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
BBC
Juventus: Entire board of Serie A club announces resignation
The entire board of Italian club Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, resigned on Monday. The Serie A club finished fourth in the league last season and made a €254.3m (£220m) loss - a record in Italy. Last November, Juventus said they were co-operating with police after an investigation...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to $207 million per year deal with Saudi Arabian club
As the Portugal men's national team continues their World Cup run, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to a massive contract with the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr FC. The deal -- first reported by Spanish outlet Marca -- is reportedly worth $207 million per year. The news comes just...
Yardbarker
Pochettino Delivers Honest Take on Just What It Was Like to Manage PSG’s Messi, Neymar and Mbappe Trio
Mauricio Pochettino has noted that he is now a “better person, professional, coach” after a season of managing Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe trio. PSG won a mere one trophy last season, as it clinched the Ligue 1 title with 90 points over 38...
Report: Chelsea Monitoring The Situation Of Milan Skriniar
Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.
Yardbarker
Free agent Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly offered ridiculous nine-figure deal by Saudi club
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has some big decisions ahead of him following this year’s World Cup, and that includes possibly accepting an insane nine-figure offer from Al-Nassr FC. Ronaldo is busy at the moment leading Portugal in the 2022 World Cup. The team has earned five points in the...
EXCLUSIVE: PSG Unlikely To Move For Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante
PSG are unlikely to move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante in despite rumours suggesting otherwise.
Yardbarker
Allegri and Cherubini called Juventus players after Agnelli resigned
Max Allegri and Federico Cherubini have been in contact with Juventus players following the latest development that has seen the club’s president and his board of directors resign. Juve has just recovered from a poor start to this season, with Andrea Agnelli resisting the temptation to sack Allegri, despite...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham
Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
Cristiano Ronaldo close to signing deal worth $207 million annually with soccer club in Saudi Arabia to become world sport's highest earner, according to reports
Currently, only two athletes in the world – NBA superstar LeBron James and soccer icon Lionel Messi – earn over $100 million per year.
MLS wants Cristiano Ronaldo, league executive says
"Having someone with the quality of Ronaldo would certainly be something that we would have a lot of interest in," Jeff Agoos told Insider.
Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao Speaks On AC Milan Contract Situation
Rafael Leao has been speaking about his AC Milan contract situation amid interest from Chelsea.
Andrea Agnelli & Pavel Nedved among Juventus directors to offer shock resignation
Juventus' entire board of directors has resigned.
Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Could Accept Saudi Arabia Offer
Cristiano Ronaldo may accept an offer from a Saudi Arabian club amid interest from Chelsea.
Juventus in turmoil as sudden Andrea Agnelli departure marks end of an era
News that the entire Juventus board had resigned on Monday appeared, in the Italian phrasing, like lightning from a calm sky. Even the official statement published on the club’s website just before 10pm local time buried the departures of the club president, Andrea Agnelli, and his team of directors 10 paragraphs deep in a summary of their meeting that evening.
Report: No Negotiations Between Chelsea And AC Milan Over Hakim Ziyech
There are no ongoing negotiations between AC Milan and Chelsea over Hakim Ziyech.
Yardbarker
“Thank you for everything,” Pjanic hails Agnelli after his resignation
Miralem Pjanic has penned an open letter to Andrea Agnelli after the latter resigned as the president of Juventus. Pjanic played for the Bianconeri between 2016 and 2020 and won several trophies as a part of the club’s celebrated midfield under Max Allegri. He moved to Barcelona in a...
Cristiano Ronaldo Could 'Embarrass' His Next Club After Manchester United Disaster
Ex-England and Premier League star David James has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United spell, saying he could "Embarrass" his next club.
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Manchester United join the race to sign 26-year-old defender
Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing a quality right-back at the end of the season and they have identified the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries as a potential target. According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t Sportwitness), they will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, who are keen on bringing in a quality fullback as well.
