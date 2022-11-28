ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Read Up! Don’t Miss the Most Anticipated Novels of 2023

By Margot Wood
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

There is no worse feeling than going to a bookstore and having absolutely no idea what book you are in the mood for. You find yourself idly wandering the aisles, reading staff pick cards, flipping over paperbacks to read the synopses, you’re in the mood for something , you just don’t know what. Sound familiar? Well, we’re here with a recommended list of the most hyped books coming out in 2023 to get you through the next year without ever having to fear the dreaded book slump.

My only goal when setting out to craft this 2023 reading list was to pick books with premises that would hook you right away. Whether it’s a new thriller from a popular, bestselling author or a tear-jerker from a debut novelist, every book on this list is one of the most anticipated books being talked about in literary circles.

18 New Books to Read Between January-May 2023

There are so many good books coming out in 2023 that it was nearly impossible to narrow it down, so we decided to stick to only fiction novels publishing this winter and spring to get us started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpZq1_0jPKlNR900

MAY 2023

The Ferryman: A Novel

by Justin Cronin

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

If you are a fan of the mega-bestselling series, The Passage , get ready for this thrilling standalone novel about a group of survivors on a hidden island utopia—where the truth isn’t what it seems. The Ferryman promises Justin Cronin’s signature world-building, complete with twists and turns to keep you on your toes until the very last page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZodh_0jPKlNR900

APRIL 2023

Romantic Comedy: A Novel

by Curtis Sittenfeld

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

When the bestselling author of Eligible , and Rodham set out to write Romantic Comedy , above all else, she wanted to write something fun. Hilarious and observant, this highly anticipated rom-com from literary darling Curtis Sittenfeld follows a comedy writer who has sworn off love, until a dreamy pop star flips the script on all her assumptions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nw6AY_0jPKlNR900

MARCH 2023

Flux

by Jinwoo Chong

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

A cross-genre blend of neo-noir, speculative fiction, and ’80s detective shows, Flux is the debut novel from Jinwoo Chong. For fans of surrealist authors such as Haruki Murakami and Philip K. Dick, Flux is about a young man whose reality unravels when he suspects his employers have inadvertently discovered time travel and are covering up a string of violent crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PxqZ_0jPKlNR900

JANUARY 2023

How to Sell a Haunted House

by Grady Hendrix

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

If you love your horror with a dash of humor, then Grady Hendrix is the novelist for you. The bestselling author of The Final Girl Support Group is back with a highly anticipated book that takes on the classic haunted house trope when a young woman returns to her small Southern hometown after the death of her parents and gets the house ready for its Zillow debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaatJ_0jPKlNR900

MAY 2023

Sing Her Down: A Novel

by Ivy Pochoda

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

No Country for Old Men meets Killing Eve in this gritty, feminist Western thriller from the award-winning author, Ivy Pochoda. Gripping and immersive with blistering prose, Sing Her Down is a new take on the classic Western that sets two indelible women on a path to certain destruction and an epic, stunning showdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUcZb_0jPKlNR900

MAY 2023

Everything is Fine Volume One

by Mike Birchall

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

With over 43 million views, Everything is Fine is one of the most popular WEBTOON comics of all time. Collecting episodes 1–16 for the very first time in one graphic novel volume, Everything is Fine is the story of a couple doing their best to get by in a world where things are absolutely, totally, and unquestionably fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIOxH_0jPKlNR900

FEBRUARY 2023

The Writing Retreat: A Novel

by Julia Bartz

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Those who have read an early copy of The Writing Retreat have been calling this thriller one of the most suspenseful books they’ve ever read. Aspiring writers who have ever considered joining a writers’ retreat may want to be wary when reading this hotly anticipated debut, it’s about a young author at an exclusive writer’s retreat that descends into a nightmare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBRTW_0jPKlNR900

MARCH 2023

What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez

by Claire Jiminez

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Planning your 2023 book club picks? Add this one to your list. A strong, voice-driven story that’s both funny and poignant, What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez is the story of a Puerto Rican family in Staten Island who set out to bring their long-missing sister home once they discover she is potentially alive and cast on a reality TV show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVrGD_0jPKlNR900

APRIL 2023

Small Mercies: A Novel

by Dennis Lehane

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Set in Boston during the sweltering summer of 1974, Small Mercies is a brutal depiction of criminality and power, and an unflinching portrait of the dark heart of American racism. This widely anticipated thriller is a return to the themes and Boston Irish world of Dennis Lehane’s iconic masterpiece, Mystic River .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQyOR_0jPKlNR900

MAY 2023

Dykette: A Novel

by Jenny Fran Davis

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

For fans of Luster , HBO’s Search Party , and Detransition, Baby , readers looking for darkly hilarious and unusual stories should add Jenny Fran Davis’ anticipated debut novel to their 2023 reading list. Addictive, absurd, and sexy, Dykette is a story about a young woman who embarks on a ten-day getaway with her partner and two other queer couples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Qi64_0jPKlNR900

MAY 2023

The Salt Grows Heavy

by Cassandra Khaw

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

These aren’t the kind of mermaids that sing alongside flounders and crabs. With Cassandra Khaw’s signature creeping dread and delicious gore, The Salt Grows Heavy takes the mythology of mermaids and twists it into something sharp, dangerous, and hungry. At 112 pages, this eerie novella is the shortest book on our list but don’t worry, it still packs a knockout punch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxDfO_0jPKlNR900

MAY 2023

Once More with Feeling: A Novel

by Elissa Sussman

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Elissa Sussman exploded onto the romance scene with Funny You Should Ask , a book that went viral on TikTok, and now she’s back in 2023 with Once More With Feeling . A former pop star finds herself back in the spotlight—along with an old flame from her past in this highly anticipated “friends to lovers” meets “enemies to lovers” romance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSVlB_0jPKlNR900

MARCH 2023

Old Babes in the Wood: Stories

by Margaret Atwood

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

A dazzling collection of short stories from the internationally acclaimed, award-winning author of The Handmaid’s Tale and The Testaments . Publishing spring of 2023 in ebook, audiobook, and hardcover formats, Old Babes in the Wood features stories that look deeply into the heart of family relationships, marriage, loss and memory, and what it means to spend a life together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOF9L_0jPKlNR900

JANUARY 2023

The Deluge

by Stephen Markley

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

When Stephen King called this book, “…a modern classic…,” we are inclined to pay attention. From the bestselling author of Ohio , Stephen Markley is back with a new climate thriller–a masterful American epic charting a near future approaching collapse and a nascent but strengthening solidarity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9fmA_0jPKlNR900

FEBRUARY 2023

Someone Else's Shoes: A Novel

by Jojo Moyes

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

The #1 New York Times bestselling author of Me Before Yo u and The Giver of Stars is back with a highly anticipated story of friendship and love. In Someone Else’s Shoes , two very different women’s lives are altered irrevocably when they accidentally swap gym bags and have to step into each other’s shoes—literally—and into new lives for themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJNsQ_0jPKlNR900

MARCH 2023

American Mermaid: A Novel

by Julia Langbein

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

When I first heard the premise of American Mermaid , it was an automatic add-to-cart for me: A brilliantly funny debut novel that follows a writer lured to Los Angeles to adapt her feminist mermaid novel into a big-budget action film, who believes her heroine has come to life to take revenge for Hollywood’s violations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGFxD_0jPKlNR900

APRIL 2023

Chain Gang All Stars: A Novel

by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

A dystopian not so far removed from our present, Chain Gang All-Stars is the explosive, and hotly-anticipated new novel from the bestselling author of Friday Black . The story follows Loretta Thurwar and Hamara “Hurricane Staxxx” Stacker as they fight for freedom from the Chain-Gang All-Stars, the cornerstone of a highly-popular, highly-controversial program in America’s increasingly dominant private prison industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zAiM_0jPKlNR900

MAY 2023

The Disenchantment: A Novel

by Celia Bell

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Set in 17th-century Paris, The Disenchantment is the thrilling and sensual debut novel about a passionate love affair between two noblewomen who wish to free themselves from their repressive Parisian society, no matter the cost. This one is a perfect book club read for fans of The Song of Achilles and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo .

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

10 Travel Tech Accessories My Flight Attendant Husband Says I Should Never Leave Home Without

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As an avid traveler, I can say that being away from home with a dead phone or on a long flight without entertainment is one of the worst feelings in the world. That’s why packing the best travel tech accessories in your carry-on is an imperative step when getting ready for any trip. I’ll be the first to admit that after packing my clothing and trying to stay organized before my trips, I’ve often forgotten to fully charge my devices or failed to...
SPY

You Need One (or More) of These 7 Amazing Pet Christmas Costumes. (And One For Yourself, Too.)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Christmas is, as the song goes, the most wonderful time of the year, if you celebrate. If you’re an animal, though, it’s….Sunday. That is, of course, unless you foist your festive cheer upon them with pet Christmas outfits. Yes, these hilarious holiday pet costumes look great, and they’re a million Instagram posts waiting to happen. Your fur babies will have the faces that launch a thousand holiday cards. Realistically, though, these are for humans. No amount of anthromorphism will make your little ones...
SPY

We Did It: We Found the Best T-Shirts in the World After an Exhaustive Search

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best T-Shirts of 2022 How We Chose the Best T-Shirts for Men Why Trust Spy When Shopping for the Best T-Shirts? The Best T-Shirts of 2022 How We Chose the Best T-Shirts for Men Why Trust Spy When Shopping for the Best T-Shirts? View More We’d be willing to bet good money that the majority of folks reading this article are wearing a t-shirt right now. But here’s something you might not be wearing: the best men’s t-shirts in the world. To help guys find the...
studyfinds.org

Best Stephen King Books Of All-Time: Top 5 Iconic Novels Most Beloved By Experts

Are you scared of clowns? Do you find them sinister, if not evil, or at least creepy? If your answer is yes, it may be “thanks to” legendary horror-author Stephen King. With so many bestsellers to leaf through, there are far too many options to include on the list of the best of the best Stephen King books. One contender, “It,” introduced the world to the evil killer-clown “Pennywise” – and installed a deep fear of those supposedly silly creatures in the subconscious of millions of readers. Stephen King made the scary clown a horror staple that continues to fuel our nightmares.
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon

It’s not always easy to be able to tell what the big books of the moment are. The books talked about the most online aren’t necessarily the biggest sellers: a new John Grisham novel will knock almost anything else off the bestseller list, but you probably won’t see it on BookTok. Each bestseller list also has its own criteria and uses its own data; Amazon certainly isn’t letting anyone else in on their sales numbers. There is no single list that includes all book sales.
Kirkus Reviews

‘The Secret History’ Is New ‘Today’ Book Club Pick

Jenna Bush Hager is going back a few decades for her latest book club pick. Hager selected Donna Tartt’s The Secret Historyas the December pick for her Today show #ReadWithJenna book club. Tartt’s debut novel, published in 1992 by Knopf, tells the story of a group of college students...
TEXAS STATE
tatler.com

William and Kate will meet US political royalty on their whirlwind three-day trip to Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet American political royalty during their three-day visit to Boston this week. Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, will arrive in the city tomorrow to kick off a busy stay that will culminate in the star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday night, where VIP guests will enjoy performances from stars including Ellie Goulding and Billie Eilish.
CALIFORNIA STATE
crimereads.com

“Three Pines” Puts a Darker Lens on Louise Penny’s Series

There’s a line roughly 45 minutes into the first episode of “Three Pines,” Amazon’s new adaptation of Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache books, that so incensed Penny she denounced it on her Facebook page when the show’s trailer was first released. The crabby old poet,...
TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)

Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
SPY

Lego Just Released Its Tallest Set Ever That’ll Take You Right to Paris

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. LEGO has topped themselves again, no really — the mega toy brand is releasing their tallest build ever with a replication of the Eiffel Tower. The famous Parisian landmark recreation is the flagship model in the new LEGO Travel and History series as well as an extension of their Icons collection. The massive set stands 149cm (approximately 59 inches) tall, comes in four parts and impressively mirrors the details of the original’s construction. LEGO has introduced brick models of the Eiffel Tower in...
SheKnows

This Cat Litter Box Looks Like a Chic Piece of Furniture & It's Almost 60% Off During Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Soft whiskery kisses, playful antics or lofty aloofness make cats such interesting pets. You never know kind of mood you’re going to get! But one thing all cat owners have in common is the struggle to find a good spot for the litter box. It needs to be easily accessible for your kitty; yet, hidden enough away that the smell doesn’t bother you (and no other pets or kids are tempted to get into it). That’s why we are in...
Cinemablend

5 Great Movies That I Probably Never Would Have Watched If Not For Blockbuster

Nowadays, Blockbuster Video is seen as a joke; a punch-line. What else would you call it when they now make comedies based on Blockbuster (which, I might add, is a Netflix series that “isn’t worth a free rental” apparently)? Once the end-all, be-all when it came to how you might have spent your weekends, Blockbuster is now on the verge of complete extinction, with only one left in Bend, Oregon.
BEND, OR
SPY

Samsung’s Best Tablets Are On Sale Right Now for Cyber Monday — Save $200 While You Can

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable alternative to the premium-priced Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, and right now, the Tab A8 is even more affordable. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted by $90, dropping the price to just $140. Samsung has been pulling out all the stops for its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, and for Android lovers, the company makes the best iPad alternatives on the market right now. And at this price,...
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy