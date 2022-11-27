ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Hilarious Nintendo T-Shirts Are Perfect for Nostalgic Nerds (And They’re 50% Off)

By Timothy Beck Werth
 2 days ago
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Here at SPY, there’s nothing we love more than a good t-shirt sale. We recently covered these hilariously Star Wars t-shirts with dad jokes, and now these nostalgic Nintendo t-shirts have caught our eye.

As part of its Cyber Monday sale , Amazon is offering up to 50% off a collection of its best Nintendo t-shirts, and we couldn’t resist ordering a couple of these t-shirts for ourselves.

As regular SPY readers know, we take our t-shirts very seriously indeed here at SPY. Not only have we tested more than 60 t-shirts, but we regularly update our rankings of the best men’s t-shirts in the world . Of course, we appreciate a fun graphic t-shirt as much as we do a stylish solid-colored tee, which is why we’re loving these Nintendo shirts.

Head to Amazon to see all of the products on sale, and check out a few of our favorites below. With Super Mario t-shirts starting at just $10.50, this is a Cyber Monday sale you won’t want to miss. And if they’re not quite a good fit for your own sense of style, we have a feeling there’s a guy on your shopping list who would love to receive these on Christmas morning.

So whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for Christmas gifts for men , read on!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3JAj_0jPKlMYQ00

GREAT GIFT IDEA

Nintendo Men's Super Mario Retro T-Shirt

“It’s-a me, Mario!” Were truer words ever spoken? Celebrate your love of this adorable Italian plumber with this men’s t-shirt, currently 54% off via Amazon Prime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKUTQ_0jPKlMYQ00

BIG &AMP; TALL SIZES

Nintendo Men's Keep It Classic T-Shirt

This t-shirt is available for both adults and children, and it’s a super-fun graphic t-shirt for anyone that grew up on a classic NES system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLiMU_0jPKlMYQ00

Nintendo Men's Keep It Classic T-Shirt

Priced at just $13, this is an affordable and fun t-shirt that any gamer will appreciate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OEs9_0jPKlMYQ00

MORE STYLES TO LOVE…

Shop More Retro Nintendo T-Shirts

Looking for more retro styles? This Amazon Cyber Monday sale includes dozens more t-shirts featuring beloved Nintendo characters such as Princess Peach, Luigi, Link and Donkey Kong.

