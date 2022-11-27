Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
One more chilly day, but the week ends warmer...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was like dipping your toe in the shallow end of the pool....er....in this case, snow drift. Gusty winds and some accumulating snow afforded us the flavor of the rapidly approaching winter season serving as a reminder to get prepared. The snow is over, the skies...
Kearney Hub
Snow, freezing drizzle possible in Kearney, Buffalo County
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Buffalo County and much of the state, which could impact the Tuesday morning commute. The advisory goes into effect at 3 a.m. Tuesday and is set to last until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Hastings.
KSNB Local4
Blustery this evening and overnight with a cooler day on tap for Sunday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a quiet and mild day with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s, the weather turns blustery this evening and overnight behind the passage of a cold front. You can expect cloudy skies this evening with north winds at 5 to 15 mph to start the evening but becoming much stronger after 8pm at 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph closer to midnight. Lows overnight will range from the mid 20s west to low 30s east. Cloudy and breezy conditions to start the day on Sunday but much calmer and sunnier weather as we head into the afternoon. It will be a cooler day tomorrow but still seasonal for the end of November. Highs tomorrow afternoon will max out in the mid to upper 40s with a few 50 degree readings southwest.
KSNB Local4
Snow shifts focus to road safety
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first “snow” day is always tough, as people have to adjust their driving to the conditions. Officials say Nebraskans should always remember to take safety precautions, like not following other cars too closely or gently accelerating when on the roads. On Tuesday, there were several accidents earlier in the day as a result of the wintry conditions.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather in central Nebraska has caused multiple accidents
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Rescue officials in central Nebraska have been kept busy by multiple accidents along highways Tuesday morning. The Nebraska Department of Roads was reporting slick conditions, particularly along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Elm Creek. There were multiple reports of accidents in...
KSNB Local4
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
1011now.com
Power outages impact portions of Lancaster, Jefferson and Gage Counties Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Power outages were reported Monday, impacting portions of Lancaster, Gage and Jefferson Counties. Norris Public Power said they were responding to a “large-scale outage’ in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties. Its website showed nearly 200 customers were without power as of 10:30am. As of 7:41 p.m., only two customers are without power in Jefferson and Thayer counties.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
News Channel Nebraska
Hazardous materials spill prompts eastbound I-80 closure at Shelton
SHELTON, Neb. - Emergency crews worked through winter weather conditions to clean up a chemical spill on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed between Shelton and Wood River because of the issue. Specific details are still scarce, but hazardous materials crews were summoned to the scene about two miles east of the Shelton exit around 8:00. The Nebraska State Patrol said at the time that the closure could be lengthy.
KSNB Local4
Dust from HVAC unit mistaken for smoke at Kearney pharmacy
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) was dispatched to West Pharmaceuticals at 923 West Railroad Street for a reported structure fire. Pharmacy employees reported possible smoke and flames coming from the roof and ceiling area. The KVFD crews investigated the area and found no indications of...
KSNB Local4
“Fantasy of Trees” returns to Stuhr Museum for 34th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the 34th year, decorated Christmas trees light up the upper floor of the Stuhr Museum, as part of their “Fantasy of Trees” exhibit. This year, 55 organizations took part, with each decorating their own tree in a unique way. ”We hope to...
KSNB Local4
Quick acting fire crews put out overnight house fire in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire in Kearney early Tuesday morning. According to Kearney Police Sgt. Ryan Ohri, the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of 7th Ave. The house suffered very little damage and the...
NebraskaTV
Panera Bread permanently closes its doors in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Panera Bread in Grand Island closed over the weekend, and on Monday, everything inside, including ovens and other cooking devices, were put on trucks and were taken away. “We’re sorry. This location is permanently closed,” said a sign on the door. “Please visit us in...
doniphanherald.com
Temporary casino in Grand Island might be open by Christmas
GRAND ISLAND — Santa Claus is bringing a casino to Grand Island this year. The new temporary casino at Fonner Park is expected to be open by Christmas. Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak hopes the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission gives final approval of the casino’s operation Dec. 14.
KSNB Local4
‘Bargain Barn’ enjoys Black Friday success in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Grand Island store hopes to help Nebraskans who are looking for a deal for this holiday. The Bargain Barn is a new retail store that sells overstock items. They’ve been open a little more than four months and are open from Friday-Tuesday from...
KSNB Local4
Nonprofits hoping for ‘Giving Tuesday’ boost
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Across the nation, people are giving back in honor of ‘Giving Tuesday’ and locally, there are two in Hastings that could use the boost: Crossroads Mission Avenue and Revive Ministries. For quite some time, Crossroads has been in need of volunteers to help them...
Kearney Hub
Lifelong volunteer, Kearney resident Connie Laws reaps joy by helping those in need
KEARNEY — When Connie Laws says she “loves to volunteer,” that’s an understatement. For five years, she has volunteered at Good Samaritan Society St. John’s. Twice a week, she leads activities and games, eats lunch with residents and reads to them. She has sat at the bedsides of dying residents whose families were unable to be there and has attended their funerals.
KSNB Local4
Felony charge dismissed in Hwy 34 car-pedestrian crash
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A felony charge against an Aurora man has been dismissed after the State failed to meet its burden of proof for the charge, said Hamilton County Judge Lynelle Homolka in court documents. According to officials, 50-year-old Phillip Wiles was charged in Hamilton County Court with...
KSNB Local4
Donald Anthony trial moves onto opening statements and witness testimony
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - During day two of the Donald Anthony murder trial, opening statements were made and the first witnesses took the stand. The prosecution took the floor first for opening statements, laying out a timeline of the events of February 15th when Said Farah was found dead as a result of a stabbing.
KSNB Local4
Kearney pair arrested on drug, firearms charges
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney residents are in jail on felony drug and weapons charges. Tuesday morning federal, state and local law enforcement agencies served a warrant at Valley View Trailer Park #273 in East Kearney. In a press release, the Kearney Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol...
