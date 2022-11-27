HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a quiet and mild day with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s, the weather turns blustery this evening and overnight behind the passage of a cold front. You can expect cloudy skies this evening with north winds at 5 to 15 mph to start the evening but becoming much stronger after 8pm at 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph closer to midnight. Lows overnight will range from the mid 20s west to low 30s east. Cloudy and breezy conditions to start the day on Sunday but much calmer and sunnier weather as we head into the afternoon. It will be a cooler day tomorrow but still seasonal for the end of November. Highs tomorrow afternoon will max out in the mid to upper 40s with a few 50 degree readings southwest.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO