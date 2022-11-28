Read full article on original website
wbtw.com
Sunny and Warm Today
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunny and warm today across the region. We will see another day with temperatures above normal. Inland locations you will reach 70 degrees. Along the Grand Strand temperatures should top out in the upper 60s. A strong cold front will bring the chance of...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Stormy weather returns to South Carolina tonight-Wednesday
Widespread t-storms will make for a noisy, rainy night across the state as a strong cold front marches through. A very large wave of showers and t-storms will move into the Upstate late this evening then spread across the state overnight. Most areas will be getting rained on by tomorrow morning, sometimes heavily, so travelers will need to factor in some extra drive time for the early commute.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
South Carolina leaders advise people to prepare for wintry weather in the coming months
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's emergency agency is telling people statewide to prepare for possible wintry hazards in the comings months, especially after the state saw one of its most active winters in years last season. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) held a briefing Tuesday as...
27 First News
Strong storm brewing this week – What to expect
(WKBN) – A powerful late fall storm is brewing this week in the middle of the country. This storm will produce severe storms across the lower Mississippi Valley region to the mid-south part of the United States. Severe storms are possible with this storm. The highest risk for severe...
FOX 28 Spokane
A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a “Winter Storm Warning” is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4″ of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4″ throughout the day Wednesday.
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Oregon weather word of the week: Graupel
When it gets cold in the region, sometimes you'll see what looks like Dippin' Dots collecting on the ground -- those round, white pellets of coagulated snow.
Severe storms turn deadly in South after more than 2 dozen tornadoes reported
A deadly severe weather outbreak has spawned more than two dozen reports of tornadoes from Louisiana to Mississippi and Alabama since Tuesday afternoon, and the threat of damaging storms continues across the South as the same line of thunderstorms sweeps east Wednesday morning.
Winter storm in Oregon could cause hazardous road conditions
“The next system off the coast is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest,” KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said.
Governor’s office urges NELA to prepare for severe weather on Tuesday, November 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced that everyone should be aware of the inclement weather that is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. According to officials, there is a threat that includes damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail, and potential tornadoes. The National Weather […]
brproud.com
Governor Edwards urges Louisiana to prepare for severe weather, beginning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is bracing for severe weather later this week, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) issued a Monday, November 28 news release, urging locals to create a game plan ahead of the storms. The news release said damaging...
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
Severe Weather a Concern for All of Louisiana This Week
Almost the entire state of Louisiana will be under a threat for severe weather this week. Here's how that forecast will impact your plans.
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits
Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
koze.com
Moderate Snow Over Portions of Inland Northwest Sunday; Chance of Significant Winter Storm on Wednesday
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says parts of the Inland Northwest can expect some moderate snow tomorrow. Moderate to locally heavy snow impacting travel over mountain passes is in the forecast along with gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph. A “major winter storm” is looking likely...
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
