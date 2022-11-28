ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wbtw.com

Sunny and Warm Today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunny and warm today across the region. We will see another day with temperatures above normal. Inland locations you will reach 70 degrees. Along the Grand Strand temperatures should top out in the upper 60s. A strong cold front will bring the chance of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Stormy weather returns to South Carolina tonight-Wednesday

Widespread t-storms will make for a noisy, rainy night across the state as a strong cold front marches through. A very large wave of showers and t-storms will move into the Upstate late this evening then spread across the state overnight. Most areas will be getting rained on by tomorrow morning, sometimes heavily, so travelers will need to factor in some extra drive time for the early commute.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
INDIANA STATE
27 First News

Strong storm brewing this week – What to expect

(WKBN) – A powerful late fall storm is brewing this week in the middle of the country. This storm will produce severe storms across the lower Mississippi Valley region to the mid-south part of the United States. Severe storms are possible with this storm. The highest risk for severe...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

A STRONG winter storm is on the move!

A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a “Winter Storm Warning” is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4″ of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4″ throughout the day Wednesday.
SPOKANE, WA
MyArkLaMiss

Governor’s office urges NELA to prepare for severe weather on Tuesday, November 29th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced that everyone should be aware of the inclement weather that is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. According to officials, there is a threat that includes damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail, and potential tornadoes. The National Weather […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits

Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
99.9 The Point

Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
FORT COLLINS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy