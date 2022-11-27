Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
ncsha.org
CHFA Announces 2022 Round Two Housing Tax Credit Awards
(DENVER) – Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) is pleased to announce 13 developments will be awarded a reservation of federal and state Housing Tax Credits to support the new construction or preservation of 1,463 affordable apartments. These developments will seek to address various housing needs in Colorado, supporting individuals, families, homeless households, veterans, and adults ages 55 or older, and 62 or older.
realvail.com
Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado
Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
coloradosun.com
Old motels are putting a dent in Colorado’s homelessness crisis after serving as emergency shelters during the pandemic
Denver’s five-year plan to reduce by half the number of people who are homeless and living outdoors relies on a relatively new strategy — buying up old motels and converting them into housing. The city, through partnerships with nonprofits and thanks to federal coronavirus aid, has helped support...
Denver prepares to settle lawsuit against police for $65,000
Denver City Hall.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will vote Monday whether to approve yet another settlement with someone suing the police department.
milehighcre.com
Top Law Firm Signs Lease for 30th Floor at 1900 Lawrence
One of the world’s top law firms, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, will relocate from its existing downtown office and take over the entire 30th floor at 1900 Lawrence, a Class A+ trophy office tower in downtown Denver. Gibson Dunn is the first tenant to sign a lease at 1900 Lawrence, which is owned by Riverside Investment & Development Company in partnership with Convexity Properties and Canyon Partners Real Estate. The projected move-in date is February 2025.
11 missing children recovered in 1st Colorado operation
The Aurora Police Department, U.S. Marshals District of Colorado and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recovered 11 endangered missing children during a two-week operation earlier this month.
Westword
Reader: Just How High Can Denver Get?
This month Colorado voters passed Proposition 122, which made Colorado the second state to decriminalize natural psychedelics and set a timeline for legal access to psilocybin mushrooms...and potentially other psychedelics. While that timeline stretches out into 2024 and beyond, already advocates and entrepreneurs are moving into the space. Next September,...
Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?
If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
'Colorado Playboy Mansion' in Evergreen is back on the market for $24.8M (photos)
EVERGREEN, Colo. — Retired race-car driver Richard Berry has once again listed his custom-designed "Colorado Playboy Mansion" in Evergreen for sale. Previously listed for $19.999 million in December 2019, the home returned to the market on Nov. 21 with an asking price of $24.799 million. Set on 74.5 acres,...
pagosadailypost.com
OPINION: CDOT Leads the Way in Not Building Highways
This story by Seairra Sheppard appeared on StrongTowns.org on October 25, 2022. Traffic headaches on I-25 through Denver, Colorado, have driven the state to the realize that something has to change…. …and that the solution can no longer be, “Just one more lane.”. “As our region continues growing, we...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
Echo Lake Lodge slated for 3 years of improvements, long time concessionaire leaving with mixed emotions
For many decades, Denver’s Mountain Parks have offered an escape from the concrete jungle that is the city. The parks dot the Front Range and some extend deep into the mountains. They offer trails, campsites and learning opportunities. One of the most popular park features through the years has been the Echo Lake Lodge.
Denver City Council expected to approve several contracts
The Denver City Council will approve new contracts and make amendments to existing ones during Monday's council meeting. The council will also hold several public hearings where they will act as the board of directors for four general improvement districts. Denver International Airport. Contracts concerning Denver International Airport (DIA) require...
Live updates on Colorado's latest snowstorm
You're waking up to Colorado's next snowstorm which has already brought heavy snow to the mountains and is impacting roads across Denver. We can expect to see up to 5 inches in parts of the metro.
38 Twitter employees resign at Boulder office after earlier layoffs
BOULDER, Colo. — About two weeks after dozens of Twitter employees were laid off from the company's Boulder office as part of a nationwide reduction in the company's workforce, another 38 employees voluntarily resigned. Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he has laid off half the company's 7,500 workforce and...
KDVR.com
Huge water bills in Arapahoe County
One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow will linger through...
horseandrider.com
Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado
A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
denverite.com
“The city is broken”: former boxer Aurelio Martinez is taking a swing at fixing Denver by running for mayor
Mayoral candidate Aurelio Martinez believes he has identified one thing all residents can agree on: “The city is broken.”. The former boxer, boxing coach and CEO of the publication Inside Boxing is ready to take a swing at all that he sees isn’t working in the city. He’s...
Comments / 2