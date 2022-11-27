ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

ncsha.org

CHFA Announces 2022 Round Two Housing Tax Credit Awards

(DENVER) – Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) is pleased to announce 13 developments will be awarded a reservation of federal and state Housing Tax Credits to support the new construction or preservation of 1,463 affordable apartments. These developments will seek to address various housing needs in Colorado, supporting individuals, families, homeless households, veterans, and adults ages 55 or older, and 62 or older.
COLORADO STATE
realvail.com

Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado

Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Top Law Firm Signs Lease for 30th Floor at 1900 Lawrence

One of the world’s top law firms, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, will relocate from its existing downtown office and take over the entire 30th floor at 1900 Lawrence, a Class A+ trophy office tower in downtown Denver. Gibson Dunn is the first tenant to sign a lease at 1900 Lawrence, which is owned by Riverside Investment & Development Company in partnership with Convexity Properties and Canyon Partners Real Estate. The projected move-in date is February 2025.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Just How High Can Denver Get?

This month Colorado voters passed Proposition 122, which made Colorado the second state to decriminalize natural psychedelics and set a timeline for legal access to psilocybin mushrooms...and potentially other psychedelics. While that timeline stretches out into 2024 and beyond, already advocates and entrepreneurs are moving into the space. Next September,...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?

If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: CDOT Leads the Way in Not Building Highways

This story by Seairra Sheppard appeared on StrongTowns.org on October 25, 2022. Traffic headaches on I-25 through Denver, Colorado, have driven the state to the realize that something has to change…. …and that the solution can no longer be, “Just one more lane.”. “As our region continues growing, we...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver City Council expected to approve several contracts

The Denver City Council will approve new contracts and make amendments to existing ones during Monday's council meeting. The council will also hold several public hearings where they will act as the board of directors for four general improvement districts. Denver International Airport. Contracts concerning Denver International Airport (DIA) require...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

38 Twitter employees resign at Boulder office after earlier layoffs

BOULDER, Colo. — About two weeks after dozens of Twitter employees were laid off from the company's Boulder office as part of a nationwide reduction in the company's workforce, another 38 employees voluntarily resigned. Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he has laid off half the company's 7,500 workforce and...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Huge water bills in Arapahoe County

One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow will linger through...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
horseandrider.com

Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado

A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

