New Amsterdam Boss Explains What Helen's Surprise Return Means For Max
Helen had a surprise and shocking return on New Amsterdam, and the showrunner explains what this could mean for Max.
‘Chicago Med’ Producers Reveal What Happens To Ethan Choi After Brian Tee’s Exit
Brian Tee, who plays Ethan Choi on Chicago Med, is leaving the show after 8 seasons on the NBC drama. His last appearance will be him tying the knot to April Sexton, played by Yaya DaCosta, and executive producers of the show are revealing what will happen to the couple after Tee’s exit. “They’re starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago,” co-showrunner Andrew Schneider told People about the fate of Ethan and April. Schneider said that Ethan and April would “remain in town” which leaves the door open for Tee to...
Criminal Minds: Kirsten Vangsness Talks Penelope/Luke Reveal — Plus, Grade the Evolution Premiere
The following contains spoilers from the first episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution, now streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Criminal Minds: Evolution made its debut this Thanksgiving Day with a double helping of episodes, to be followed by weekly releases. The first episode opened with a flashback to 2005, where an UnSub was dragging the latest of many victims into a partially buried shipping container in Washington State — inside of which he proceeded to torture/kill the man. We then leaped forward to 2022, where a home invader abducted a teen daughter after killing her parents in their sleep. Dr. Tara Lewis gets a call...
Jessica's Sister Robin Stirs Up Some Turkey Trouble in the Latest 'NCIS' Episode
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 20, Episode 8 of NCIS on CBS. Reuniting with family members over the holidays can stress out even the most hardened NCIS agent. Case in point — Agent Jessica Knight's (Katrina Law) awkward family reunion with her sister Robin Knight in NCIS Season 20's Thanksgiving episode titled "Turkey Trot."
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)
After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
Popculture
'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series
Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?
Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
While Spencer Reid's Desk Remains Cluttered, Will He Be In 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'?
The CBS series Criminal Minds is making its long-anticipated return with Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount Plus. The 10-episode first season will pick up where the original series left off in 2020 and take place after the Covid-19 pandemic. Some fan-favorite characters returning for the revival of the series are...
msn.com
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
EW.com
Grey's Anatomy recap: Tragedy hits home for Meredith
The background of the electric fall finale of Grey's Anatomy is a thunderstorm, and as lightning strikes, Meredith Grey sends an email to the entire staff that she is leaving for Boston. The ripple effect of this one decision affects the lives of many. Who's going to be the new...
Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams Recalls Being In Awe Of Sarah Drew During Intimate Scenes, Including One When He Forgot He Was Acting
Jesse Williams opened up about intimate scenes with Sarah Drew on Grey's Anatomy, sharing one instance where he forgot he was acting.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers For November 21: Elena Notices Nate’s Shift In Priorities
The Y&R spoilers for Monday, November 21, 2022, tease a shift in priorities, the whole truth about an ex, and the homecoming of Genao City’s natives. You won’t want to miss a second of this exciting episode. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) notices a shift...
Ellen Pompeo sends message to 'Grey's Anatomy' fans ahead of departure
Ellen Pompeo shared a message to "Grey's Anatomy" fans ahead of her departure, promising she'll "definitely be back to visit."
Why is Spencer Reid in Criminal Minds but not in Criminal Minds Evolution and could actor Matthew Gray Gubler return?
There’s no-one quite like Spencer Reid in Criminal Minds but if you were hoping to see actor Matthew Gray Gubler in the reboot you’ll be disappointed…
Is Lucy leaving NCIS: Hawaii?
Lucy Tara got an opportunity that she couldn’t turn down in NCIS: Hawaii. Does that mean she’s leaving the team? Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving the show?. Most TV shows will give characters an opportunity to do something amazing for their careers. The characters then end up giving up the opportunities because it would mean coming out of the show for a while. Shows can’t always do that due to contracts for the actors.
A.J. Cook Revealed What It’s Been Like To Return To “Criminal Minds” Without Matthew Grey Gubler
"I was like, 'I don't know how to do this without him. Like, how do we do this?'"
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Showrunner Opens Up About Matthew Gray Gubler’s Absence
Criminal Minds: Evolution is now available for viewing but fans of the show are going to be missing Matthew Gray Gubler. He is not part of the cast of this show at all. What’s going on around his departure from the very popular show? We get some insight about it from showrunner Erica Messer.
When is NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 back in 2023?
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 will soon head off on its winter break. When will it return in 2023? It’s going to be much sooner than you’d think. A lot of shows will return from winter breaks at the start of January. That’s not always the case for Sunday shows, though. There are a lot of awards shows and football games that can disrupt the schedule.
Chicago Fire bosses teases Severide and Brett ‘connection’
Chicago Fire has gotten to be such a beloved show because of characters like Brett (Kara Killmer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney). They are fleshed-out, complex, and charismatic on their own, as well as great foils for the characters around them. Despite running in the same circles for years, however, there...
