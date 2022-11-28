Brian Tee, who plays Ethan Choi on Chicago Med, is leaving the show after 8 seasons on the NBC drama. His last appearance will be him tying the knot to April Sexton, played by Yaya DaCosta, and executive producers of the show are revealing what will happen to the couple after Tee’s exit. “They’re starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago,” co-showrunner Andrew Schneider told People about the fate of Ethan and April. Schneider said that Ethan and April would “remain in town” which leaves the door open for Tee to...

1 DAY AGO