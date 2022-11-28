Read full article on original website
Related
Sean Payton Is Rumored To Have Interest In 2 Jobs
Sean Payton remains the most-talked about NFL head coaching free agent. Technically, Payton isn't even a free agent, as he would have to be traded to another team by the New Orleans Saints. However, if Payton does decide to return to coaching, he's rumored to have interest in two jobs.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
1 Warriors player who must be traded soon
The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
Hugh Freeze keeps Cadillac, plans U-turn at Auburn
Hugh Freeze mastered the microphone with two talking points that always tickle the ears of Auburn fans: War Eagle and
Odell Beckham Jr.’s attorney releases statement amid airplane incident
Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines on Sunday after he was kicked off a plane in Miami. According to initial reports, the high-profile free agent was removed from the flight because he refused to wear his seatbelt while coming in and out of consciousness. OBJ’s camp has now come out with...
The Jets Have a $20 Million Problem on Their Hands After Another Mike White Win
The Jets may have a major decision to make after the season after Mike White again came in and saved the day with Zach Wilson on the bench. The post The Jets Have a $20 Million Problem on Their Hands After Another Mike White Win appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chiefs Have Signed Former Star SEC Wide Receiver
Along with adding Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed another familiar name. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus on NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kansas City signed wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the practice squad. Though the transaction wire listed the moves, the team hasn't confirmed signing Edwards or Gordon yet.
Look: Photo Of Nebraska's New Strength Coach Going Viral
Matt Rhule is starting to fill out his Nebraska coaching staff. He's already reportedly hired Evan Cooper to be the cornerback's coach it also looks like he's hiring Carolina Panthers assistant strength coach Corey Campbell. After the Campbell hire was reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, a picture of...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban makes College Football Playoff plea after Iron Bowl rout
Alabama’s chances at making it to the College Football Playoff is looking slim. Despite an Iron Bowl win against rivals Auburn, the team still sits on the bubble when it comes to the final dance. Their two losses earlier this season might come back to haunt them: teams with two or more losses are unlikely to be picked by the committee.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heartwarming Robert Kraft move
It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Virginia Cavaliers community after a former Virginia Cavaliers football player shot and killed three of the team’s current players. The shocking tragedy has led to the team canceling its game against Coastal Carolina as well as its rivalry showdown with the Virginia Tech Hokies as the players mourn the loss of their teammates, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made a grand gesture to aid them in that process.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon
A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday
The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
Nebraska Reportedly Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator
The Nebraska Huskers are reportedly making a big offensive coordinator hire. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Huskers are hiring a top SEC offensive coordinator to fill that position on Matt Rhule's staff. "Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new...
hotnewhiphop.com
Terrell Owens Knocks Out Disrespectful Man At CVS
Terrell Owens came to the rescue on Saturday night. Terrell Owens was one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the NFL. During his prime, many analysts felt like he had behavioral issues. Given some of the stuff we’ve seen over the past few years, it’s clear that Owens was just a normal guy. However, the media felt like they needed to create some sort of villain.
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Get Concerning Injury Update On Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers picked up another victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New Orleans Saints 13-0. While picking up their fourth consecutive win is certainly encouraging, the 49ers can’t help but feel like they lost coming out of that game. That is because they suffered some more injuries...
Bill O'Brien Is Reportedly Considering A New Job
Alabama might be without Bill O'Brien next year. The Crimson Tide are reportedly going to lose their offensive coordinator, not to another college job, but to the NFL, according to the latest report. O'Brien is reportedly considering making the jump back into the professional ranks. Jeff Schultz of The Athletic...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1