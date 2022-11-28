ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Payton Is Rumored To Have Interest In 2 Jobs

Sean Payton remains the most-talked about NFL head coaching free agent. Technically, Payton isn't even a free agent, as he would have to be traded to another team by the New Orleans Saints. However, if Payton does decide to return to coaching, he's rumored to have interest in two jobs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores

It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player who must be traded soon

The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
The Spun

Chiefs Have Signed Former Star SEC Wide Receiver

Along with adding Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed another familiar name. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus on NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kansas City signed wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the practice squad. Though the transaction wire listed the moves, the team hasn't confirmed signing Edwards or Gordon yet.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Nebraska's New Strength Coach Going Viral

Matt Rhule is starting to fill out his Nebraska coaching staff. He's already reportedly hired Evan Cooper to be the cornerback's coach it also looks like he's hiring Carolina Panthers assistant strength coach Corey Campbell. After the Campbell hire was reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, a picture of...
LINCOLN, NE
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick

The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heartwarming Robert Kraft move

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Virginia Cavaliers community after a former Virginia Cavaliers football player shot and killed three of the team’s current players. The shocking tragedy has led to the team canceling its game against Coastal Carolina as well as its rivalry showdown with the Virginia Tech Hokies as the players mourn the loss of their teammates, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made a grand gesture to aid them in that process.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon

A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident

There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday

The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator

The Nebraska Huskers are reportedly making a big offensive coordinator hire. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Huskers are hiring a top SEC offensive coordinator to fill that position on Matt Rhule's staff. "Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new...
LINCOLN, NE
hotnewhiphop.com

Terrell Owens Knocks Out Disrespectful Man At CVS

Terrell Owens came to the rescue on Saturday night. Terrell Owens was one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the NFL. During his prime, many analysts felt like he had behavioral issues. Given some of the stuff we’ve seen over the past few years, it’s clear that Owens was just a normal guy. However, the media felt like they needed to create some sort of villain.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Get Concerning Injury Update On Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers picked up another victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New Orleans Saints 13-0. While picking up their fourth consecutive win is certainly encouraging, the 49ers can’t help but feel like they lost coming out of that game. That is because they suffered some more injuries...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Bill O'Brien Is Reportedly Considering A New Job

Alabama might be without Bill O'Brien next year. The Crimson Tide are reportedly going to lose their offensive coordinator, not to another college job, but to the NFL, according to the latest report. O'Brien is reportedly considering making the jump back into the professional ranks. Jeff Schultz of The Athletic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
