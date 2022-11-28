Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Free pet vaccines, microchipping offered at Clark County’s ‘Animals at the Amp’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County has announced that it will offer free pet vaccines and microchipping at its upcoming “Animals at the Amp” event. According to a news release, to “celebrate our furry friends,” the event will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Locals reminded to be cautious when cutting trees at Mt. Charleston this holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to pick out a Christmas tree, but those looking to cut down their own this holiday season are reminded of the restrictions in one area of Mt. Charleston. According to Mt. Charleston, cutting trees and removing them from the Spring Mountains National Recreational...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department held 'Coffee With A Cop' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department is working to help our local LGBTQ+ community feel safe. Officers with the downtown area command held a "Coffee With A Cop" event at The Center, a Las Vegas LGBTQ+ community hub. With the recent Club Q mass shooting in...
news3lv.com
Glittering Lights named one of top 23 nationwide Christmas light displays
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One of the largest Christmas lights displays in Southern Nevada just got some national recognition. US News and World Report's travel experts ranked the Glittering Lights display at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as one of the top 23 displays in the country. MORE ON...
lasvegastribune.net
2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar Now Available for Sale
Proceeds from LVMPD K-9 Calendar sales supports community initiatives, including the K-9 Section and lifelong care of active and retired service dogs. PHOTO LINK: https://twgpr.sharefile.com/d-s04da6348d2854ea6a7dff9319d4be5d8. Las Vegas, Nev. (Nov. 23, 2022) – The 2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar is the paw-fect gift for family and friends. Support the men, women, and...
Caregiver allegedly steals thousands of dollars from evicted, double-amputee veteran; friend helps look for shelter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas veteran is close to homelessness after he claimed his previous caregiver stole thousands of dollars from him. But, with no intentions of prosecution, his close friend is now fighting to keep him off the streets. Richard Romano called an apartment complex near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, home […]
Henderson mother shares struggle to support service dog, family pet
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her service animal. Alyssa Pfotenhauer said her world changed when she had baby Atlas, who quickly required all her attention when he began to have seizures. “I’m so grateful that I can […]
news3lv.com
Help UMC patients this Giving Tuesday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This Giving Tuesday, the UMC Foundation is looking to raise money to establish a Patient Activity Cart. Being in the hospital, especially over the holiday season, can be stressful and depressing for many patients. They are hoping to stock this cart with comforting items, like...
news3lv.com
2 Las Vegas shelters notice area hospitals dumping discharged patients in Corridor of Hope
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two large Las Vegas homeless shelters are working with area hospitals to improve relationships following health facilities bringing discharged patients in need of shelter to the Corridor of Hope, despite still needing medical care, according to shelter representatives. The CEO of Catholic Charities, Deacon Tom...
news3lv.com
Dunkin' Donuts recognizes local teacher with free coffee for a year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — How about free Dunkin' Donuts coffee for a year? Well, a local teacher is getting it. It's part of Dunkin's "Raise a Cup to Teachers" sweepstakes. Local teachers had the chance to be nominated by their peers, students, and colleagues to have free coffee for a year from Dunkin'.
lasvegastribune.net
West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony
West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony. Topping Out Event on November 14, 2022, Celebrates Milestone With Last Beam Placed In The. Hospital’s Structure As It Continues Construction. LAS VEGAS, NV — SR Construction, a full-service design-build general contractor, is honored to have participated in the...
news3lv.com
Vitalant hosts Thanksgiving weekend blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vitalant continued its annual Thanksgiving blood drive on Sunday. The group said fewer people donate during the holiday season than any other time of the year, and every two seconds, a hospital patient needs a blood transfusion. Right now, there is a critical need for...
pvtimes.com
Here are the plans for Front Sight firearms facility
When Front Sight Firearms Training Institute filed for bankruptcy in May, many feared that would mark the end for the nation’s largest firearms training center. But the massive facility, which straddles more than 500 desert acres near the Clark-Nye County line, will begin a new chapter with a new owner: PrairieFire Nevada.
Inflation is now changing holiday shopping for families across the Valley.
Local shoppers say they can't afford to spend as much as previous years this holiday season due to inflation.
Thief caught on video stealing holiday decorations in North Las Vegas
A grinch was caught on camera stealing holiday decorations in North Las Vegas. The thief grabbed everything they could the day before Thanksgiving and then returned over the weekend to take some more.
news3lv.com
Drop off canned goods at Carvana vending machine to help community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Carvana Las Vegas is delivering more than just cars this holiday season. Carvana is partnering with local food banks to ensure everyone has a holiday meal to enjoy. The online car dealer encourages customers and Las Vegas residents to drop off canned goods at its...
Where, when to find affordable dental care from Ronald McDonald Care Mobile
Families in Las Vegas can get access to affordable dental care over the next few days through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.
Las Vegas neighborhood site of 2 murders across street from each other
The location where police said a man murdered his neighbor in a dispute over a parking spot is across the street from the home where investigators suspect a man killed a 22-year-old woman and his father then helped him move the body.
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
news3lv.com
Crash on US-95 south and Rancho
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash is causing a traffic delay on US-95 southbound at Rancho Drive. Currently, two right lanes are blocked, with stop-and-go traffic back to Jones Boulevard. At this time, authorities have not released any information on the crash. Check back for updates.
