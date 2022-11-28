ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas Metro Police Department held 'Coffee With A Cop' event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department is working to help our local LGBTQ+ community feel safe. Officers with the downtown area command held a "Coffee With A Cop" event at The Center, a Las Vegas LGBTQ+ community hub. With the recent Club Q mass shooting in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar Now Available for Sale

Proceeds from LVMPD K-9 Calendar sales supports community initiatives, including the K-9 Section and lifelong care of active and retired service dogs. PHOTO LINK: https://twgpr.sharefile.com/d-s04da6348d2854ea6a7dff9319d4be5d8. Las Vegas, Nev. (Nov. 23, 2022) – The 2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar is the paw-fect gift for family and friends. Support the men, women, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Help UMC patients this Giving Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This Giving Tuesday, the UMC Foundation is looking to raise money to establish a Patient Activity Cart. Being in the hospital, especially over the holiday season, can be stressful and depressing for many patients. They are hoping to stock this cart with comforting items, like...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dunkin' Donuts recognizes local teacher with free coffee for a year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — How about free Dunkin' Donuts coffee for a year? Well, a local teacher is getting it. It's part of Dunkin's "Raise a Cup to Teachers" sweepstakes. Local teachers had the chance to be nominated by their peers, students, and colleagues to have free coffee for a year from Dunkin'.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony

West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony. Topping Out Event on November 14, 2022, Celebrates Milestone With Last Beam Placed In The. Hospital’s Structure As It Continues Construction. LAS VEGAS, NV — SR Construction, a full-service design-build general contractor, is honored to have participated in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vitalant hosts Thanksgiving weekend blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vitalant continued its annual Thanksgiving blood drive on Sunday. The group said fewer people donate during the holiday season than any other time of the year, and every two seconds, a hospital patient needs a blood transfusion. Right now, there is a critical need for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Here are the plans for Front Sight firearms facility

When Front Sight Firearms Training Institute filed for bankruptcy in May, many feared that would mark the end for the nation’s largest firearms training center. But the massive facility, which straddles more than 500 desert acres near the Clark-Nye County line, will begin a new chapter with a new owner: PrairieFire Nevada.
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Drop off canned goods at Carvana vending machine to help community

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Carvana Las Vegas is delivering more than just cars this holiday season. Carvana is partnering with local food banks to ensure everyone has a holiday meal to enjoy. The online car dealer encourages customers and Las Vegas residents to drop off canned goods at its...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Crash on US-95 south and Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash is causing a traffic delay on US-95 southbound at Rancho Drive. Currently, two right lanes are blocked, with stop-and-go traffic back to Jones Boulevard. At this time, authorities have not released any information on the crash. Check back for updates.
LAS VEGAS, NV

