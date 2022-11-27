Read full article on original website
Come Jingle And Mingle At The CTC Bell Tower in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas) - Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? Christmas is finally coming, and there’s no better way to celebrate the holiday season than to enjoy a lighting ceremony with your family complete with fun, food, and opportunities to create memories. If that sounds good to you, Central Texas college has an event coming up you simply must attend.
County-Wide Pecan Food Show Baking Contest Scheduled for December 15
On Thursday, December 15, the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office will hold their county-wide pecan food show baking contest. “Attention ALL Bakers,” the organization wrote. “Are you competitive and love to bake? We have a contest for you! Pick out your prize-winning recipe(s) using PECANS as the featured ingredient, fire up those ovens and get ready to compete with others for bragging rights and awards! Who will have the best pecan baked goods in the county? Join in the fun and let’s find out.”
13th Annual Georgetown Swirl Tickets On Sale December 1
On Thursday, December 1 at 10 AM tickets for the 13th Annual Georgetown Swirl will go on sale. “Gather your friends for a fun evening in Georgetown,” according to the Georgetown Main Street Program. “The Georgetown Swirl will include tastings from Texas wineries as well as amazing food from local restaurants located inside the fabulous downtown retailer stops. Each attendee will receive a commemorative tasting glass and will have their choice of 10 wine samples and a tasting at each of the participating restaurants. The retail locations will have Swirl shopping specials for guests, so treat yourself to a few things while you’re out swirling around downtown! Live jazz music by Swing Shift will set a fun and festive mood. We will also have some surprise attractions, so stay tuned! Don’t miss out on the fun!”
Highland Park Elementary principal works from roof for second year in a row after students meet fundraising goal
AUSTIN, Texas — If anyone is looking for the principal of Austin's Highland Park Elementary School on Tuesday, they won't find her in her regular office. A Highland Park parent who reached out to KVUE said the elementary has completed a two-week "Fun Run" fundraiser to raise money for accessible playground equipment so that the school's playground can be more inclusive for children of all abilities. The parent said the students came up with the idea themselves and, in addition, raised funds for a group that helps Austin ISD families during times of crisis.
After church group excludes LGBTQ float, City of Taylor organizes its own holiday parade
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. The City of Taylor will hold its own holiday parade this year, parting...
Hays County center for seniors awarded $106K for new building
A place for senior citizens in Hays County is turning people away because they don't have enough room. Now the county is lending a hand to fund a new space.
December Round Rock Market Days
Come on down to Prete Main Street Plaza from 9am-4pm this Saturday, December 3rd! Enjoy awesome live music, wonderful gifts for the holidays from local vendors and, of course, our incredible Downtown restaurants!
‘Alarming increase’ of homelessness in Hays County; center needs more funding to provide shelter
More than 300 families experiencing homelessness have gone to H.O.M.E Center in San Marcos for help this year.
City Holiday String Lights Recycling Available Nov. 28 through Jan. 31
The City of Georgetown has partnered with Texas Disposal Systems to offer free holiday string-light recycling to all Georgetown residents beginning Nov. 28. Residents can drop off their old or broken string lights through Jan. 31 at one of three collection stations:. City of Georgetown Collection and Transfer Station, 250...
$37 million Kyle Public Safety Center nearing completion
The Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, is anticipated to be completed in March. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction continues on the city of Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, and is about 70% complete. The $37 million project was approved and funded through the November 2020 bond election, passed by 55.49% of voters. Built to accommodate the rapid growth of the city, the new facility will house the Kyle Police Department and will also establish an emergency operations center to allow local agency collaboration during critical situations.
Rally For All of Austin gathering held for Austin community
AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, Nov. 27, Mayoral candidate Celia Israel hosted an event for special guests and the community to gather, before early voting for a runoff election begins. The rally started after 3 p.m. at the Pease Park Terrace & Cottage located at 1100 Kingsbury St, Austin,...
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
If You Love Pigs, a New Airbnb Opening in Smithville, Texas in 2023 Will be a Must Visit
Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.
The Caring Place Announces Online Portal to Request Services
The Caring Place now offers an online portal for neighbors in crisis to begin the enrollment process for financial assistance. This new link offers neighbors the opportunity to confidentially fill out paperwork, upload documents and begin the enrollment process when their schedule permits. The link can be found at caringplacetx.org/gethelp and it is also posted outside of the Programs & Services building at 2001 Railroad Avenue in Georgetown, Texas. Neighbors utilizing this link must reside within The Caring Place service area.
Pflugerville officials to consider programming for Downtown East recreation center
Downtown East is a 29-acre mixed-use development in Pflugerville that will include a recreation center and a new City Hall. (Rendering courtesy city of Pflugerville) The multigenerational recreation center planned for Pflugerville's 29-acre Downtown East development may soon have programming in place. At its Nov. 29 regular meeting, Pflugerville City...
1 injured in shooting at Givens Park in east Austin
One person was injured after a shooting in east Austin's Givens Park Tuesday afternoon.
Austin bookstore owner talks the importance of supporting local on ‘Small Business Saturday’ and beyond
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thais Perkins opened her store, Reverie Books, a little over a year ago to give people in the community, including younger folks, a comfortable place to gather and learn. “I had a little money for my grandmother, who loved books and birds and lived on a...
Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage
LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage. On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
