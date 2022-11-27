ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ltKX_0jPKjlDD00

NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say.

A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.

Huerta said, according to the AP, that the suspect was killed in Needles, California. Investigators with multiple agencies are working to piece together information.

The suspect was linked to three people who were found dead after a house fire in Riverside, California, according to the AP,

Riverside Police Department officers got a call Friday morning for a welfare check about a man and woman who were reportedly involved in some kind of disturbance near a car, Officer Ryan Railsback said, according to the AP. Dispatch received a call later about smoke and possible fire where the reported disturbance possibly began.

When fire crews arrived at the house, three people were found dead inside and the man and woman were both gone. According to the AP, investigators are working to find a possible link between the disturbance and the fire.

Investigators did not believe that the three died from the fire, the AP reported. Investigators also do not know how or when the people were killed. They also do not have a possible motive.

According to the AP, the identities of the three people have not been released, but Railsback said authorities believe they are all adults. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Penalty asked for doctor who spoke of 10-year-old's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana's Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOKV

Motion to move Aiden Fucci’s murder trial

St. Augustine, Fla. — Aiden Fucci’s defense team wants his trial moved out of St. Johns County. A motion filed last week said “pretrial publicity has impaired the ability to secure fair and impartial jurors.”. It’s a common request in high-profile cases. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Tornado threat continues as southern towns assess damage

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi and Alabama, and meteorologists said the threat of dangerous storms remained Wednesday near the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOKV

Tornadoes wrecking homes around South fueled by record highs

WETUMPKA, Ala. — (AP) — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOKV

Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers

HILO, Hawaii — (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is attracting onlookers to a national park for “spectacular” views of the event, and it's also dredging up bad memories among some Hawaii residents who have been through harrowing volcanic experiences in the past.
HAWAII STATE
WOKV

Hogan to gather with supporters amid White House speculation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Term-limited Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was holding fundraisers for future political activity Wednesday at events where the Republican is expected to talk about his eight years as governor, as well as plans for the future. Hogan, who leaves office in January, has positioned...
MARYLAND STATE
WOKV

Hakeem Jeffries elected as House democratic leader

WASHINGTON — Democrats on Wednesday elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York to serve as the party’s leader in the House of Representatives, making him the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress. The decision came after current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced earlier...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WOKV

Bob Marley immersive experience to land in US next year

NEW YORK — (AP) — A massive immersive experience celebrating Bob Marley is heading for its U.S. premiere early next year, complete with photographs, lots of music and even a pair of the reggae giant's footwear. The multi-room exhibit "Bob Marley: One Love Experience" will open in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOKV

Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on a power play at 2:08 of the extra session to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy