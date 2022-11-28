Read full article on original website
Mother calling for help in finding missing daughter as police search Mohawk River
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — 14 year old Samantha Humphrey's mom is speaking out, as the search for her daughter continues along the Mohawk River in Schenectady. Samantha was last seen at around 11:30 PM back on November 25th. "I want Samantha to know that everybody is very scared and...
Missing: Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. Samantha Humphrey is a 14 year old female. She is 4’11, 95 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.
State Police assisting in search of Mohawk for second day in connection to missing teen
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Schenectady are calling the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl a missing person case. Samantha Humphrey is a 14 year old female. She is 4’11, 95 lbs., last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, NY — Someone in Saratoga Springs is waking up richer!. A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, Nov. 28 drawing was sold at the Hannaford on Weibel Avenue. The winning ticket is worth $5,965.50. The winner has up to a year to claim the prize.
Troy City Council Minority members hope additional firefighters will be in final budget
The Troy City council will meet Wednesday, hoping to finalize the city's annual budget. Already the minority city council members are calling for amendments to be made. Those amendments include adding two additional firefighters to the department's payroll. Republican City Council President Carmella Mantello says adding the additional firefighters to the payroll could positively impact public safety in the city.
The Holiday Train rolls into the Capital Region, helping local food banks
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The holiday season is a time of giving. That's the inspiration behind the annual Holiday Train fundraising tradition. Hundreds of people weathered the storm as they showed up to see the festive train make its grand entrance in Saratoga Springs. The holiday train serves...
Saratoga Springs city leaders look at change: One week after officer involved shooting
It's been one week since the city of Saratoga Springs had the first officer involved shooting in 26 years and now city leaders are working to make changes to safety protocol. Among those proposals are bar curfews and mandatory metal detector wanding. At Monday's city council special session, public safety...
All aboard Santa's Magical Express! It's the show of the holiday season
Are you looking for a fun family activity this holiday season? Join Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves on Santa's Magical Express by Yankee Trails for a quest to save Christmas!. Santa's Magical Express starts as soon as you arrive at Yankee Trails. Cheerful elves are in the vestibule of...
Former NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen to join Warren County Public Defender's office
WARREN COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Former New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen has a new job - he's joining the Warren County Public Defender's Office come December. This comes after only a month ago the governor's office launched an investigation into allegations Bruen reportedly shielded a former human resources officer from an internal complaint. This was first reported by the Times Union. Bruen's resignation came shortly after the investigation went public, although it was never officially linked to it.
Albany man accused of murder, weapons charge in summer 2021 homicide
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 28-year-old Albany man faced a judge on Monday, after an indictment was unsealed, accusing him of murder and weapon charges. Nicholas Anderson pleaded not guilty. He's charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Anderson is accused of shooting and killing Rashad Nicholson...
Saratoga County Sheriff's warn residents on recent rash of porch piracy
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a recent series of package thefts in Malta. The thefts, according to investigators, occurred between 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM in the area of Thimbleberry Road back on November 28th. The Sheriff's Office is asking residents to...
Amsterdam man accused of escaping police following arrest
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Amsterdam Police say a 26-year-old man is in custody, facing a list of charges, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a teenager. Investigators say back on October 26th, police were alerted by parents, claiming their child received inappropriate messages and photographs from an adult. That...
Sheriff's Office asking for photos, video after shooting outside Queensbury Walmart
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Sunday afternoon shooting at a local Walmart parking lot remains under investigation - with no suspect yet in custody. The Warren County Sheriff's Office says a weapon was fired at the Route 9 Queensbury store. Investigators say - a man is recovering after getting...
Shooting reported at Queensbury Walmart
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — Warren County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police are on the scene at the Walmart in Queensbury, investigating a shooting there Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's office was called to the store at 3:45 p.m., to investigate reports of a male with a gunshot...
Teenager dies after driver, passenger ejected in ATV crash
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a 17-year-old Howes Cave teen has died following a crash involving an ATV. Investigators say 17-year-old Connor Summerfield was operating an ATV in the area of Batter Street in Duanesburg. Police say Summerfield left the road and struck an embankment. Both Summerfield...
Crews fighting fire in Petersburgh
PETERSBURGH, NY (WRGB) — Crews are on the scene of a residential fire in Petersburgh Sunday evening. The fire is on Route 2, and crews have been fighting it for several hours. The chief described the fire as "active."
Several firearms, drugs recovered from Fulton county homes, say State Police
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Gloversville man following the execution of search warrants, resulting in multiple firearm and drug charges. Investigators say back on November 23rd, State Police, working with Gloversville Police Department and St Johnsville Village Police Department executed two search warrants.
Three juveniles arrested after reportedly stealing vehicle, possessing loaded hand-gun
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Three teenage males are in custody, accused of threatening a woman with a loaded handgun and stealing her car Saturday night. The incident occurred on Benson Street in Albany. Those involved were two 15-year-olds who are Albany residents. The other suspect is a 16-year-old from...
Seven arrested in Saratoga County narcotics investigation
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Seven people have been charged after a lengthy narcotics trafficking investigation in Saratoga County. On November 23rd, 2022, members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Caitlin Pruess. Pruess is accused of possessing and selling quantities of crack/cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine throughout Saratoga County.
Shaftsbury man charged with reckless endangerment after shots-fired call
SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WRGB) — A Shaftsbury man is in custody, charged with three counts of reckless endangerment after an incident Friday evening that brought multiple agencies to his door. Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, Vermont State Police troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to reports of a weapons offense...
