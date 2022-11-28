ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Missing: Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. Samantha Humphrey is a 14 year old female. She is 4’11, 95 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs, NY — Someone in Saratoga Springs is waking up richer!. A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, Nov. 28 drawing was sold at the Hannaford on Weibel Avenue. The winning ticket is worth $5,965.50. The winner has up to a year to claim the prize.
Troy City Council Minority members hope additional firefighters will be in final budget

The Troy City council will meet Wednesday, hoping to finalize the city's annual budget. Already the minority city council members are calling for amendments to be made. Those amendments include adding two additional firefighters to the department's payroll. Republican City Council President Carmella Mantello says adding the additional firefighters to the payroll could positively impact public safety in the city.
Former NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen to join Warren County Public Defender's office

WARREN COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Former New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen has a new job - he's joining the Warren County Public Defender's Office come December. This comes after only a month ago the governor's office launched an investigation into allegations Bruen reportedly shielded a former human resources officer from an internal complaint. This was first reported by the Times Union. Bruen's resignation came shortly after the investigation went public, although it was never officially linked to it.
Albany man accused of murder, weapons charge in summer 2021 homicide

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 28-year-old Albany man faced a judge on Monday, after an indictment was unsealed, accusing him of murder and weapon charges. Nicholas Anderson pleaded not guilty. He's charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Anderson is accused of shooting and killing Rashad Nicholson...
Amsterdam man accused of escaping police following arrest

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Amsterdam Police say a 26-year-old man is in custody, facing a list of charges, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a teenager. Investigators say back on October 26th, police were alerted by parents, claiming their child received inappropriate messages and photographs from an adult. That...
Shooting reported at Queensbury Walmart

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — Warren County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police are on the scene at the Walmart in Queensbury, investigating a shooting there Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's office was called to the store at 3:45 p.m., to investigate reports of a male with a gunshot...
Teenager dies after driver, passenger ejected in ATV crash

DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a 17-year-old Howes Cave teen has died following a crash involving an ATV. Investigators say 17-year-old Connor Summerfield was operating an ATV in the area of Batter Street in Duanesburg. Police say Summerfield left the road and struck an embankment. Both Summerfield...
Crews fighting fire in Petersburgh

PETERSBURGH, NY (WRGB) — Crews are on the scene of a residential fire in Petersburgh Sunday evening. The fire is on Route 2, and crews have been fighting it for several hours. The chief described the fire as "active."
Several firearms, drugs recovered from Fulton county homes, say State Police

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Gloversville man following the execution of search warrants, resulting in multiple firearm and drug charges. Investigators say back on November 23rd, State Police, working with Gloversville Police Department and St Johnsville Village Police Department executed two search warrants.
Seven arrested in Saratoga County narcotics investigation

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Seven people have been charged after a lengthy narcotics trafficking investigation in Saratoga County. On November 23rd, 2022, members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Caitlin Pruess. Pruess is accused of possessing and selling quantities of crack/cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine throughout Saratoga County.
Shaftsbury man charged with reckless endangerment after shots-fired call

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WRGB) — A Shaftsbury man is in custody, charged with three counts of reckless endangerment after an incident Friday evening that brought multiple agencies to his door. Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, Vermont State Police troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to reports of a weapons offense...
