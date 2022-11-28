ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and your favorite comfort food is a nice, juicy burger, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KIII 3News

Island University students donate their time for Giving Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Giving Tuesday, some volunteers from the Island University spent their day in the hay. The horses over at the Glenoak Therapeutic Riding Center were having a spa day as they prepared for the show. Those lucky horses deserve the pampering -- because their day job is giving therapeutic rides to those with emotional and physical disabilities.
travelawaits.com

11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
KIII 3News

Wyatt Ranches treats senior citizens to lunch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, Wyatt Ranches out near Agua Dulce sponsored the second annual lunch bringing senior citizens across Duval County together for the holidays. About 80 senior citizens at retirement communities in Conception and Benavidez got to make a whole day trip. They were even brought...
KIII 3News

Meet Mikalynn; a 'Perfect Addition' to your family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mikalynn likes school. Her favorite classes are science and biology; last school year she was on the A/B honor role. She is even branching out to explore her education opportunities and is taking a cosmetology class. Mikalynn hopes for a career to become a scientist or a Veterinarian, as she has a love for animals.
Travel Maven

Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
