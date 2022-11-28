Read full article on original website
Endangered sea turtles rescued and released by Texas State Aquarium
Stranding is common year round. Sickness or human-induced injury, like fishing gear entanglement and boat strikes, are usually to blame.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and your favorite comfort food is a nice, juicy burger, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Island University students donate their time for Giving Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Giving Tuesday, some volunteers from the Island University spent their day in the hay. The horses over at the Glenoak Therapeutic Riding Center were having a spa day as they prepared for the show. Those lucky horses deserve the pampering -- because their day job is giving therapeutic rides to those with emotional and physical disabilities.
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their Own
Melissa HighsmithPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) It has been more than 50 years since a woman was kidnapped by her babysitter in Texas. Now, her family says they tracked her down with no help from anything other than a DNA test.
Man in Texas Tricks Alligators by Wearing Gator-Type Suit
It's well-documented that the south is known for being alligator country! But did you know, in this neck of the woods, a man from Beaumont, Texas is known for swimming with these ferocious deadly animals?. This man whose name is Gary Saurage drives a jacked-up pickup truck with a lift...
Fire engulfs trailer home in Flour Bluff on Monday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire crews spent the morning putting out a trailer fire in Flour Bluff on Monday. Flames could be seen coming from the front of a trailer home on the 2900 block of Islander Dr. just after 10:30 a.m. This is a developing story...
KWTX
Central Texas communities quickly ramped up support for a family fighting a tough battle more than 1,000 miles away from home
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas communities started arranging fundraisers and donations on Thanksgiving Day, hours after hearing a West middle schooler was rushed to a hospital for an infection over 1,000 miles away from home. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled from West to Florida Tuesday to visit...
Robert Vela Jr. becomes new president of Texas A&M University-Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday was a huge day for the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Javelinas as they held the inauguration for their new president. 3NEWS' Rudy Trevino had the honor of emceeing the event as Robert Vela Jr. was welcomed as the institution's new president. Vela was conferred the...
Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend says residents can still donate digitally
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend wants to remind residents that there is more than one way to give. Not many people carry around cash or change anymore, which is why the organization has started putting QR codes on their red kettles. The codes take the user directly to their website where residents can donate.
Wyatt Ranches treats senior citizens to lunch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, Wyatt Ranches out near Agua Dulce sponsored the second annual lunch bringing senior citizens across Duval County together for the holidays. About 80 senior citizens at retirement communities in Conception and Benavidez got to make a whole day trip. They were even brought...
Meet Mikalynn; a 'Perfect Addition' to your family
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mikalynn likes school. Her favorite classes are science and biology; last school year she was on the A/B honor role. She is even branching out to explore her education opportunities and is taking a cosmetology class. Mikalynn hopes for a career to become a scientist or a Veterinarian, as she has a love for animals.
South Texas barrel racing contender Sissy Winn in Las Vegas for major competition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local hometown favorite has her sights set on her very first 'wrangler' national finals. Sissy Winn is from the Chapman Ranch and told 3NEWS that she is thankful for the unyielding support from Corpus Christi residents. "Hi everyone Sissy Winn here, we made it...
Texas DPS intercepts human smuggling attempt, discover 18 illegal immigrants in truck tractor
A Texas DPS trooper pulled over a blue truck tractor in La Salle County last week and discovered 18 illegal immigrants — all from Mexico — packed inside.
Traffic safety advocate, Kleberg Co. judge call for roadway reform after Falfurrias toddler death
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local advocate is seeking change after a toddler died while traveling with family on Hwy. 77. 3NEWS confirmed with DPS that the driver was trying to pull out of a gas station when the car was t-boned by an oncoming vehicle. Lance Hamm serves...
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas
For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.
Texas Parks and Wildlife looking to bolster drone fleet
Just this month, the Texas Game Warden Search and Rescue Drone Program has helped locate two missing people and track down a violent crime suspect.
Click2Houston.com
🔒Texas news tops headlines across nation: These are state stories that captivated the world in 2022
HOUSTON – Texas was on the national stage throughout the year 2022. Here are just some of the Texas issues that dominated the headlines, along with what was at stake and what’s to come as we look toward the future of the state and the nation. 1. Uvalde...
Portland turns into holiday hotspot for 'Christmas on the Coast'
PORTLAND, Texas — You haven't experienced a South Texas Christmas until you have been to 'Christmas on the Coast'!. The City of Portland's Parks and Recreation Department has a calendar full of fun scheduled for December, leading up to the holiday. Starting Dec. 1, there will be holiday markets,...
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
