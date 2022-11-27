Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
13 Best Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 deals still available for Cyber Week
Walmart Cyber Monday are still available during Cyber Week. Bargain hunters can take advantage of extended Cyber Monday deals on laptops, tablets, monitors, wearables, and more. The holiday shopping season has officially started for those who want to beat the holiday rush. For a limited time, you can get the...
laptopmag.com
The Last of Us Part I is $20 off during Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is quickly approaching its finale, but before we let you go, we still have some deals to share. In this case, Naughty Dog's remake of The Last of Us is currently seeing a pretty decent sale. You can get The Last of Us Part I for $50 at Amazon. (opens in new tab)
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday deal returns HP Chromebook X2 to its lowest price ever of $299
Cyber Monday deals are here and we're seeing some hotter than hot discounts on today's top 2-in-1 laptops. Such as the HP Chromebook X2; a great Surface Pro alternative if you're on a budget. For a limited time, you can get the HP Chromebook X2 for just $299 (opens in...
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are still just $49 in extended Cyber Monday audio deal
Many Cyber Monday deals at Walmart are still live although Cyber Monday 2022 has come and gone. If you're on the hunt for affordable wireless earbuds, this deal will be music to your ears. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are still just $49 (opens in new tab). Typically, these earbuds retail...
laptopmag.com
The best Bose earbuds of all time are still $50 off after Cyber Monday
Some Cyber Monday wireless earbud deals are still going strong, and one of our favorites comes from Amazon taking a significant chunk off of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, meaning they are now available for $250 in this incredible deal. Get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $250 at Amazon...
laptopmag.com
Samsung Cyber Week 2022 — best extended Cyber Monday deals
Samsung Cyber Week (opens in new tab)extends Cyber Monday deals into a week-long sitewide savings event. This is your last chance to save big on Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy phones and Galaxy Watch and more. From now through Dec.4, save up to $300 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (opens...
laptopmag.com
Ongoing Cyber Week laptop deal: Save $100 on Asus VivoBook Pro OLED
Walmart Cyber Week deals offer last chance week-long savings from Cyber Monday. So if you're late to the party, you still have time to snag a laptop for less. Right now, you can get the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED for just $449 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. That's $150 off this laptop's normal price of $599 and its lowest price ever.
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday tablet deals 2022 — iPad, Galaxy Tab, Surface devices and more
Cyber Monday tablet deals pick up where Black Friday left off. It's a great time to save on today's best tablets like iPads, Galaxy Tabs and Lenovo Tabs. in particular. Amazon continues to offer the newest Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch for $999. Usually, this iPad retails for $1,099 so that's $100 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this iPad and one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals you can snag now.
laptopmag.com
Best tablet deals in December 2022
We're seeing the best tablet deals right now as the holiday shopping season has officially begun. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be distant memories, but the deals continue to roll out at several retailers. Ahead of next month's second Amazon Prime Day-like sale, there are tons of tablet deals...
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals that are still available: Huge savings on Switch consoles, games, and accessories
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals that are still available!. Cyber Monday has come and gone, but hundreds of Black Friday-tier Nintendo Switch deals are still available — giving you huge savings on consoles (including the Switch OLED) and all the best games. Our live blog is covering all of these big discounts in both the US and UK, so keep this page bookmarked if you’re looking for a bargain.
laptopmag.com
Extended Cyber Monday deal offers Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds for just $60
One extended Cyber Monday deal offers Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds for an all-time low price. These are my favorite audio wearables for good reason — they sound fantastic and don't fall out of my ears. Right now, Target offers Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbud for just under $60. Typically, they...
laptopmag.com
Black Friday Gaming Laptop deals still running today LIVE: Big savings on Alienware, Razer, Asus and more
Live coverage of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals that are still running!. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but hundreds of gaming laptop deals are still running — including huge savings across Alienware, Asus, Acer, Razer, MSI and more. It's clear that retailers aren't playing around when it comes to discounts on powerful portable gaming systems.
laptopmag.com
Apple reveals best apps of 2022 — download these iPhone, iPad and MacBook apps
Apple's annual App Store Awards 2022 (opens in new tab) has revealed the best apps and games of the year, showcasing its top picks of the best iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch apps. Some may not come as a surprise, but there are a few hidden gems worth checking out.
laptopmag.com
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 review: A solid gaming laptop under $800
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is perfect for gamers willing to sacrifice high-end performance for a sub-$800 price tag. With solid battery life and decent gaming performance, this budget gaming laptop is worth keeping an eye on. (opens in new tab)at Target (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at...
laptopmag.com
How to reset Apple ID password — 3 easy ways
"How to reset Apple ID password" is rising in the ranks among popular search queries on Google. There's a chance that many people have found themselves in a sticky situation in which they can't access their Apple ID, the key to unlocking many services in the Apple ecosystem, including the Apple App Store, iCloud, Apple Music, and more.
laptopmag.com
MacBook Pro 2023 leak teases M2 Pro power — performance will be 'worth the wait'
Until recently, Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro were expected to arrive in late 2022. That was until Apple tracker Mark Gurman claimed that the next-gen Macs wouldn't launch until early 2023 (opens in new tab). With the delay, however, rumor has it that their performance will be "worth the wait."
laptopmag.com
Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 review
Anker launches new wireless earbuds as fast as they release new portable chargers. It was only a few weeks back that they launched the $99 Space A40, inexpensive noise-cancelling earbuds that could arguably serve as the brand’s flagship true wireless model. Well, the company made sure to save their biggest release for the holidays: the Liberty 4.
laptopmag.com
HP Pavilion 14 (2022) review: Just right
The HP Pavilion 14 is an affordable laptop with solid performance and a nice display for watching content during your downtime. Solid performance (for the price) The HP Pavilion 14 isn’t the type of sexy powerhouse that will change your life. However, it is a stable everyday performer that won’t blow your budget and will keep you pushing documents out at a good clip. It ticks off a lot of the boxes for students and workers participating in remote or in-person learning.
laptopmag.com
Hurry! Last chance to save $600 on this 65-inch Sony OLED TV
Cyber Monday is coming to an end, but before everything returns to its regular boring price, we still have some deals to sneak into your life. In this case, one of the best OLED TVs out there is seeing a steep discount. The 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED is available for $1,698 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
Comments / 0