CBS Denver

Victim shot, killed in Greeley identified as Herminia Marquez

The woman who was shot and killed in Greeley early Monday morning has been identified as Herminia Marquez. Police were called to reported gunshots in the 1100 block of East 24th Street Lane. Officers pursued a suspect vehicle that eluded them. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 500 block of 18th Street. Officers detained one occupant who had run away from the vehicle. That person was arrested on warrants out of Larimer County. During that pursuit, additional officers arrived at the initial scene and found a female who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced deceased.That victim has been identified as Herminia Marquez, 21.Additional Information from Greeley Police:If you have home surveillance cameras, we are asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532. 
GREELEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Case moves forward in Longmont drive-by shooting

The man accused of killing a boy and injuring another in a drive-by shooting in Longmont appeared in court on Monday. Yahis Solis, a 19-year-old Lafayette resident, has been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder for a shooting the occurred Aug. 20 at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue in Longmont. Monday was Solis’ preliminary hearing.
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Suspect wanted in fatal Greeley shooting

GREELEY, Colo. — Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Greeley Saturday night, the Greeley Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at a property in the 11000-block of Highway 34. As police were going to the scene, they got another call from someone saying their friend had been shot and they were taking him to the hospital.
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees

A local father moved out of a rental and was shocked when he was served with a collections notice for $25,000, which included a charge for $18,000 in unpaid rent. Shaul Turner reports. Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees. A local father moved out of a...
FORT COLLINS, CO
americanmilitarynews.com

11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO

Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
DENVER, CO
mahoningmatters.com

Man raped woman after cutting her power when she was showering, Colorado officials say

A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2016 after cutting her power and could face more than 100 years in prison, officials said. At around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016, Evans police responded to an apartment on Denver Street after a woman called saying she had been raped, according to a news release by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.
EVANS, CO
9NEWS

Boulder teen in hit-and-run crash leaves hospital

BOULDER, Colo. — The 14-year-old student riding an electric mini bike near a Boulder high school who was hit and seriously injured by a driver Wednesday, left the hospital Thursday afternoon. Police said they have also identified and contacted a suspect in the crash. Boulder Police were called at...
BOULDER, CO
