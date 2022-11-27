Read full article on original website
JonBenét Ramsey’s father writes to Polis about DNA evidence
The father of JonBenét Ramsey has sent a letter to Gov. Jared Polis with a plea to let a private company test the DNA evidence.
ACLU suing Denver detective over 'terrifying' search of woman's Montbello home
The ACLU of Colorado has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a 77-y/o woman, claiming that her house was searched by Denver's SWAT team who didn't find any criminal activity, but left her home in disarray.
‘Like they were about to be murdered’: Documents detail Boulder hostage situation
FOX31 obtained arrest documents Wednesday morning following a standoff and hostage situation earlier this week.
Victim shot, killed in Greeley identified as Herminia Marquez
The woman who was shot and killed in Greeley early Monday morning has been identified as Herminia Marquez. Police were called to reported gunshots in the 1100 block of East 24th Street Lane. Officers pursued a suspect vehicle that eluded them. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 500 block of 18th Street. Officers detained one occupant who had run away from the vehicle. That person was arrested on warrants out of Larimer County. During that pursuit, additional officers arrived at the initial scene and found a female who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced deceased.That victim has been identified as Herminia Marquez, 21.Additional Information from Greeley Police:If you have home surveillance cameras, we are asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.
Case moves forward in Longmont drive-by shooting
The man accused of killing a boy and injuring another in a drive-by shooting in Longmont appeared in court on Monday. Yahis Solis, a 19-year-old Lafayette resident, has been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder for a shooting the occurred Aug. 20 at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue in Longmont. Monday was Solis’ preliminary hearing.
Man resentenced to 96 years in prison after 1st conviction reversed
A man whose 144-year sentence was reversed after an appeal was resentenced to 96 years in prison, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.
21-year-old woman killed in shooting, 1 in custody
One person is in custody following a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman in Greeley.
Suspect wanted in fatal Greeley shooting
GREELEY, Colo. — Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Greeley Saturday night, the Greeley Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at a property in the 11000-block of Highway 34. As police were going to the scene, they got another call from someone saying their friend had been shot and they were taking him to the hospital.
KKTV
Reward offered by FBI following fire at Life Choices pregnancy center in Colorado
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI has increased the reward offered for identifying the people responsible for a fire at Life Choices pregnancy center in Colorado. The crime was carried out on June 25 in Longmont at the center, located at 20 Mountain view Ln. “Investigators determined this fire was...
KDVR.com
Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees
A local father moved out of a rental and was shocked when he was served with a collections notice for $25,000, which included a charge for $18,000 in unpaid rent. Shaul Turner reports. Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees. A local father moved out of a...
americanmilitarynews.com
11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO
Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old has long criminal record
The 45-year-old has a colorful criminal record and is on parole for stealing cars. Online, he's gained a reputation for lying about who he is and dining-and-dashing.
Young woman dies after shooting in Greeley, police say
If you have home surveillance cameras, the Greeley Police Department is asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Nov. 28.
Five Aurora police officers involved in late Wednesday shooting
While attempting to stop a stolen car late Wednesday, five Aurora Police officers returned fire in a King Soopers parking lot at east Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street, according to a news release. No officers were shot, but one was taken to a local hospital, treated and released, according to...
mahoningmatters.com
Man raped woman after cutting her power when she was showering, Colorado officials say
A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2016 after cutting her power and could face more than 100 years in prison, officials said. At around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016, Evans police responded to an apartment on Denver Street after a woman called saying she had been raped, according to a news release by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.
11 missing children found following operation by Aurora police, US Marshals
Eleven endangered and missing children were located following a dedicated missing child operation conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service in Colorado — the first of its kind in the state.
Police: Suspects in GPS-tracked vehicle fire at unmarked unit
Police say someone in a stolen vehicle tracked with a police GPS system fired shots at an unmarked police vehicle following behind.
11 missing children recovered in 1st Colorado operation
The Aurora Police Department, U.S. Marshals District of Colorado and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recovered 11 endangered missing children during a two-week operation earlier this month.
Boulder teen in hit-and-run crash leaves hospital
BOULDER, Colo. — The 14-year-old student riding an electric mini bike near a Boulder high school who was hit and seriously injured by a driver Wednesday, left the hospital Thursday afternoon. Police said they have also identified and contacted a suspect in the crash. Boulder Police were called at...
Man wanted for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder in Longmont
Police in Longmont need your help to find a man wanted for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.
