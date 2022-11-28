ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

theregistrysocal.com

REI to Open 24,000 SQFT Storefront in Marina del Rey

SEATTLE — Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Marina del Rey, California in spring 2023. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
travelawaits.com

5 Reasons To Skip LAX And Fly Into Long Beach For Your Next Trip To LA

It’s one of those airport codes we all know off the top of our heads: LAX. Los Angeles International Airport is a California landmark in its own right, with the iconic arched legs of its Theme Building right up there with Hollywood Sign and the Santa Monica Pier. But look beyond the Tinseltown façade and what lies beneath is an airport the travel company Frommer’s calls the third worst in America — behind only Newark Liberty International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia.
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Attorney Jeff Serves the Underserved Communities of East Los Angeles

When you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, an accident can change everything in your life instantly: lost wages, skyrocketing medical bills, and court costs, to name a few. Unfortunately, people in low socioeconomic classes often find themselves at a disadvantage when seeking justice after being wronged by others. On top of their financial status, factors like language barriers and unfamiliarity with the legal system can make getting justice difficult for them, resulting in delayed outcomes and unfair decisions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Construction to Begin on 137-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles’ Westlake Neighborhood

Los Angeles, CA – Jonathan Rose Companies today announced the construction closing of 1999 W 3rd St., its first ground-up project on the West Coast, a $74 million, 100,000-sq. ft. 137-unit affordable housing development in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood. 1999 W 3rd St., which is open to individuals earning 30% to 80% of area median income, was conceived of by Jonathan Rose Companies (JRCo) and Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation (WHDC) to serve the area’s population of increasingly rent-burdened essential workers. The project’s expected construction completion date is January 2025.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer

It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Bridge Recognized as Significant Infrastructure for Long Beach

LONG BEACH, CA – The Long Beach International Gateway Bridge was honored Monday for contributing to the national economy as a vital link in the global supply chain by three leading organizations representing designers and public operators of U.S. infrastructure. Representatives from the American Council of Engineering Companies, the...
LONG BEACH, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thequakercampus.org

Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College

Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles

You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County

Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

