theregistrysocal.com
REI to Open 24,000 SQFT Storefront in Marina del Rey
SEATTLE — Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Marina del Rey, California in spring 2023. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.
travelawaits.com
5 Reasons To Skip LAX And Fly Into Long Beach For Your Next Trip To LA
It’s one of those airport codes we all know off the top of our heads: LAX. Los Angeles International Airport is a California landmark in its own right, with the iconic arched legs of its Theme Building right up there with Hollywood Sign and the Santa Monica Pier. But look beyond the Tinseltown façade and what lies beneath is an airport the travel company Frommer’s calls the third worst in America — behind only Newark Liberty International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia.
L.A. Weekly
Attorney Jeff Serves the Underserved Communities of East Los Angeles
When you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, an accident can change everything in your life instantly: lost wages, skyrocketing medical bills, and court costs, to name a few. Unfortunately, people in low socioeconomic classes often find themselves at a disadvantage when seeking justice after being wronged by others. On top of their financial status, factors like language barriers and unfamiliarity with the legal system can make getting justice difficult for them, resulting in delayed outcomes and unfair decisions.
pasadenanow.com
Former Pasadena Mayor Rick Cole is returning to City Government – in Los Angeles.
According to a statement released by the Congress for a New Urbanism (CNU), Rick Cole is leaving the CNU in December to accept a position as the Deputy Chief Controller for the city of Los Angeles. “As I return to local public service, I’m excited for the future of CNU,”...
theregistrysocal.com
Construction to Begin on 137-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles’ Westlake Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA – Jonathan Rose Companies today announced the construction closing of 1999 W 3rd St., its first ground-up project on the West Coast, a $74 million, 100,000-sq. ft. 137-unit affordable housing development in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood. 1999 W 3rd St., which is open to individuals earning 30% to 80% of area median income, was conceived of by Jonathan Rose Companies (JRCo) and Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation (WHDC) to serve the area’s population of increasingly rent-burdened essential workers. The project’s expected construction completion date is January 2025.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Bridge Recognized as Significant Infrastructure for Long Beach
LONG BEACH, CA – The Long Beach International Gateway Bridge was honored Monday for contributing to the national economy as a vital link in the global supply chain by three leading organizations representing designers and public operators of U.S. infrastructure. Representatives from the American Council of Engineering Companies, the...
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
thequakercampus.org
Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College
Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
Protesters kept from entering L.A. Council meeting due to capacity claims
Around a dozen protesters were kept from entering the Los Angeles City Council meeting today due to what police claimed was the chamber reaching capacity.
foxla.com
LA city councilman says 'kids are afraid to walk to school' due to needles, human waste, psychotic behavior
A Los Angeles city council member told Dr. Phil on Friday that kids have to "step over needles, human waste," and deal with people exhibiting "psychotic behavior" on their way to school due to the homeless crisis in California. Dr. Phil explained how a recent piece of local legislation to...
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Mayor-elect Bass to declare state of emergency over homeless crisis on Day 1
U.S. Rep. Karen bass, who will be sworn in as LA's first female mayor December 12 also sites principles by which she will govern. By Linh Tat This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Published in Los Angeles Daily News Nov. 17...
welikela.com
Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles
You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
Motels that house homeless are riddled with crime, infested with vermin
The city in May awarded a nearly $3 million contract to the owner of a motel that was named one of six nuisance motels due to high crime. Recent data shows the situation hasn’t improved. The post Motels that house homeless are riddled with crime, infested with vermin appeared first on Long Beach Post.
kcrw.com
Long Beach Mayor-elect Rex Richardson believes city must renew commitment to residents
Decades ago, a legendary local soccer team called Hollywood United brought together expats from Europe, including rock musicians, movie actors, and even Milli Vanilli. Rex Richardson will be Long Beach’s first Black mayor. He wants to make the city a model for addressing housing, homelessness, and public safety.
