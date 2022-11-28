Read full article on original website
Janna's Friday Forecast
Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke. Updated: 12 hours ago. Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street...
Town by Town: December 2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In East Longmeadow, a mini train ride will take place from 12:00p.m.-4:00p.m. to Santa’s workshop, a live concert, activities, and food will be available at the restored train depot in East Longmeadow. More information can be found here.
Saturday morning news update
In this update, 30-Year-Old Taylor Dziczek was arrested by the FBI on Thursday after being accused of robbing 14 banks across New England, police are on the lookout for speeders just days after two deadly pedestrian Accidents On Chicopee Street, and the U.S. is taking on the Netherlands in round 16 of the World Cup. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Center Fresh Holdiay Market brings seasonal fun to Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Center Fresh Holiday Market took place in Chicopee Friday night from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Ames Privilege. Customers enjoyed a fun-holiday atmosphere with local vendors, artisans and farmers to prepare for the upcoming holiday season. “It’s an opportunity for people to get fresh...
Local fans, bars prepare for Saturday morning World Cup match
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The United States is slated to take Netherlands in round of 16 of the World Cup. Fans here in western Mass. are gearing up to cheer on Team USA on as they take to the field half a world away. The stakes are high for team USA at Saturday’s match with a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on the line. Win or lose, local sports bars in the area are getting ready to cheer on the U.S.
Friday Morning News Update
In this update, 30-Year-Old Taylor Dziczek was arrested by the FBI on Thursday after being accused of robbing 14 banks across New England, police are on the lookout for speeders just days after two deadly pedestrian Accidents On Chicopee Street, and the U.S. is taking on the Netherlands in round 16 of the World Cup. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Meeting to discuss new downtown Springfield garage held Thursday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Thursday, a meeting was held at the MassMutual Center to discuss the new parking garage complex slated to be built in downtown Springfield. Western Mass News stopped by Thursday’s meeting to learn more about the new project. “A new car park, 800-850 vehicle parking...We’re hoping...
Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after two deadly pedestrian accidents on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Western Mass News found police officers stationed along the road, pulling over people speeding, and those who didn’t stop at crosswalks. Two people were killed, just three days apart, in two separate fatal pedestrian crashes,...
Chicopee family spreads cheer with holiday display that gives back
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A holiday light display in Chicopee is getting lots of traction on social media. On Daley Street in Chicopee, one family does not have to look far to find holiday cheer. They can find it right in their front yard. Kimberly Bruno told Western Mass News it’s a childhood tradition she wanted to share with her family.
Power outage impacting Elmwood section of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Holyoke are without power Thursday morning due to an outage. According to Holyoke Gas and Electric, the outage is in the Elmwood section of the city and approximately 126 customers are impacted. It’s anticipated that customers will have their power back by late...
1 hospitalized after crashing into a tree on Cooley St.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree on Cooley St. Springfield Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of the Xfinity van. According to officials the driver had to be removed from the badly damaged vehicle. No...
Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a small fire was found in the kitchen of a first floor apartment. It was quickly contained and put out and no injuries were reported. The...
Crews respond to car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a two-car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee. Chicopee Police told Western Mass News no injuries have been reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Springfield Police looking for missing 69-year-old man
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man. 69-year-old Alan Weferling left his home on Plumtree Road Thursday morning. According to Springfield Police, he was seen on a traffic camera around 9:00 a.m in West Springfield. Weferling was driving a gray Ford Focus MA License Plate 387JM2.
Longmeadow man thankful for first responders, bystander for saving his life
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow man is thankful to be alive after the quick action by some special people last week when his heart stopped while on a walk. “Time is brain muscle and, you know, she got the CPR going to get the circulation. We got there and we continued that and then shortly thereafter, the advanced life support, which surely did the miracle and kept him alive,” said Longmeadow Fire Deputy Chief Jay Macsata.
Crews respond to car vs. train crash in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a train at the Front Street Strathmore Bridge intersection in West Springfield. According to the West Springfield Police Department, the vehicle driver was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening, lower body injuries. The driver will be issued a citation.
Springfield woman wins $25,000 a year for life lottery prize
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman has thousands of reasons to be happy this holiday season. Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Lillieth Hanson of Springfield won a $25,000 a year for life prize when her first five numbers matched on the “Lucky for Life” drawing that took place on Tuesday, November 22. He added that the numbers were “an assortment of family birthdays.”
Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter
Investigation continues into deadly hit-and-run on Chicopee Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned the victim in Wednesday night’s pedestrian crash in Chicopee has died. The incident marks the second fatal deadly pedestrian crash on Chicopee Street just this week. Chicopee Street was blocked off for hours Wednesday night as officers investigated a second crash involving...
Residents calling for change after second deadly crash on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in the area of Chicopee Street in Chicopee are calling for more to be done to keep people safe after a second deadly crash along the street this week. “How many deaths is it going to take before somebody does something on this street?” said...
