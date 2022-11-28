ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whole Foods will no longer carry Maine lobster

MIAMI – Whole Foods is taking lobster off the menu.

The grocery giant says it will stop selling Maine lobsters due to environmental concerns.

Officials say lobster fishing is no longer considered sustainable because of declining populations.

Environmental groups also worry that the lines and equipment involved in lobster traps can be a hazard to North Atlantic right whales.

With only 340 of the whales left in the North Atlantic, the whole species could be swimming towards extinction.

Maine's elected leaders claim Whole Foods is following misguided environmental propaganda--not actual marine science.

Lobsters are Maine's biggest export.

