Des Plaines, IL

Two dead after SUV crosses oncoming traffic, strikes pedestrians and crashes into building

By Sun Times Media Wire
 2 days ago

Two people are dead and three others injured after a Honda SUV crossed oncoming traffic, struck two pedestrians and crashed into a building in Des Plaines Sunday, police said.

The incident happened just after noon along Northwest Highway. The pedestrians, a 42-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man, both later died, according to Des Plaines police.

The driver of the car, a 71-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A girl and boy, whose ages weren’t released, were in the car at the time of the crash, but neither was seriously injured.

A gas leak was reported in a building damaged by the crash, and the Des Plaines Fire Department is working with utility Nicor Gas to investigate.

Drugs and alcohol weren’t a factor in the accident, according to the preliminary investigation, police said.

