10-year-old boy seriously injured after a pedestrian crash in Howell County

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.- A 10-year-old boy has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Howell County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, a 10-year-old boy ran into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, striking the child. The crash happened around 1:45 pm Sunday afternoon on Highway 142 west of Moody, Missouri.

The boy was taken to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas via helicopter for further treatment.

