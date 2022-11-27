ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump blasts special counsel Jack Smith as ‘political hit man’

By Julia Mueller
 4 days ago

Former President Trump on Sunday criticized Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to oversee criminal probes into the former president, as a “political hit man” and blasted the Justice Department as “corrupt.”

“Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn’t it?), is a political hit man, who is totally compromised, and shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near our already highly WEAPONIZED & CORRUPT ‘Justice’ Department and FBI, which are stuffed with, and listening to, Radical Left ‘MONSTERS,’ who will  cause difficulties for our Country the likes of which we have not seen before,” Trump said in a Truth Social post .

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Smith’s appointment as special counsel just three days after Trump launched his third run for the White House in 2024.

Smith is set to lead Justice Department investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, as well as Trump’s handling of classified materials found at his Mar-a-Lago residence through an FBI search earlier this year.

Trump was furious after Garland said the move was influenced by the “extraordinary circumstances” of Trump’s 2024 announcement, and the possibility that he may go up against President Biden in the campaign.

Trump Sunday also made a string of accusations against the Justice Department, reiterating that the body as a whole is unfairly investigating him.

“The ‘Justice’ Department is CORRUPT. Offered Christopher Steele $1,000,000 to lie about me, paid Russian a fortune to ‘get Trump,’ told Facebook not to mention the Hunter Biden Laptop before the Election, ‘it was Russian disinformation,’ when they KNEW it was not. Is Trump Hater Jack Smith going to investigate that?” Trump wrote.

Related
WGN Radio

McConnell condemns Trump dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday condemned former President Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes, an outspoken white supremacist and antisemitic organizer.  McConnell usually avoids conflict with the former president, whom he last spoke to in December 2020, but on Tuesday he let loose with pointed criticism of Trump’s electability.   “There is no room […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

Netanyahu on Trump dining with Ye, Nick Fuentes: ‘Wrong and misplaced’

Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to return soon as Israel’s prime minister, condemned former President Trump’s recent dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes in an interview with the Common Sense Substack newsletter. Netanyahu praised Trump’s contributions to Israel in the interview with Bari Weiss, a former New York Times columnist, but he called last week’s […]
WGN Radio

Appeals court halts Trump special master appointment in Mar-a-Lago case

An appeals court on Thursday ruled that the appointment of a special master after the search of former President Trump’s Florida home was improper, determining that a lower court could not limit the Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of White House records at Mar-a-Lago.  “The law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

McCarthy condemns Nick Fuentes but says Trump ‘didn’t know who he was’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) condemned white nationalist figure Nick Fuentes after former President Trump dined with Fuentes and rapper Ye at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last week. But McCarthy did not place blame on Trump. “I don’t think anybody should be spending any time with Nick Fuentes,” McCarthy told reporters outside the […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

White House to host second democracy summit in March

The White House announced Tuesday it will host a second summit on democracy next year, following up on efforts to push back on authoritarianism and present a united front among democratic nations. “As President Biden has said, we know democracy remains the best tool humankind has to unleash our collective potential and deliver our security […]
WGN Radio

House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61

Rep. Donald McEachin, a Democrat representing Virginia’s fourth Congressional District since 2017, died Monday night after a battle with colorectal cancer, according to his office. He was 61. Eachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement the congressman had been experiencing “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013.” “We are all devastated at the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WGN Radio

Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) on Wednesday announced a bid to join the top tiers of Democratic leadership, challenging Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) for the No. 4 spot within the party brass in the next Congress.  The move, announced just moments before Democrats were set to vote on their next crop of leaders, came as a […]
WGN Radio

Congress on track to blow past Dec. 16 funding deadline

Hopes are dimming of Congress meeting a critical government funding deadline next month, as congressional negotiators struggle to cinch a bipartisan deal on spending during the tight lame-duck session. Just more than two weeks separate Congress and a Dec. 16 deadline to finalize new funding levels for fiscal 2023, which began in October. But appropriators […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN Radio

In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader

House Democrats on Wednesday elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) to head the party next year, marking a generational shift after 20 years under the reign of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) while making Jeffries the first Black figure to lead either party in Congress in the nation’s history.  The shift was no surprise. After Pelosi and her […]
WGN Radio

Oath Keepers leader found guilty of seditious conspiracy

Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group, was found guilty Tuesday of seditious conspiracy over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, a win for the Justice Department as it pursues the little-used charge for members of multiple extremist groups who contributed to the chaos at the Capitol. Florida chapter leader […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

Schumer pledges to keep senators in Washington until rail deal is done

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday he will keep senators working in Washington until they pass legislation to avoid a nationwide rail strike, which he warned could begin disrupting the nation’s supply chain as soon as next week.   “The Senate cannot leave until we get the job done and Democrats will keep working […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WGN Radio

Biden calls on Congress to prevent rail shutdown: ‘The economy’s at risk’

President Biden on Tuesday told Democratic and Republican congressional leaders that the House and Senate must pass legislation to avert a rail shutdown, warning of risks to the economy. Biden met with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) […]
WGN Radio

Biden, Congress race to avert economy-shaking railroad strike

A potential railroad strike has thrown President Biden a holiday curveball and pushed Congress into crisis mode, scrambling to finalize a federal fix to stave off an economy-rattling freight shutdown at the end of next week. Biden hosted the top four congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday, less than a day after he’d […]
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

