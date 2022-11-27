ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

BROWN 59, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 51

Percentages: FG .396, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Cowan 3-7, Lilly 2-5, Ndur 1-1, Cooley 0-1, Ferrari 0-1, Owusu-Anane 0-1, Wojcik 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anya 2, Cowan, Owusu-Anane). Turnovers: 13 (Anya 4, Owusu-Anane 3, Wojcik 3, Cowan, Lilly, Ndur). Steals: 7 (Lilly...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
MARQUETTE 96, NO. 6 BAYLOR 70

Percentages: FG .482, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Flagler 4-7, Cryer 3-6, Love 1-4, George 1-5, Bonner 0-1, Bridges 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (George 4, Cryer 3, Flagler 3, Bonner 2, Bridges 2, Thamba 2, Love, Ojianwuna ). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Cryer, George,...
WACO, TX
WAKE FOREST 78, WISCONSIN 75

Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Appleby 4-6, Monsanto 2-8, Carr 1-2, Williamson 1-4, Hildreth 0-2, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr, Klintman). Turnovers: 15 (Hildreth 5, Appleby 3, Bradford 2, Carr 2, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto). Steals: 3 (Monsanto 2, Carr).
MADISON, WI
GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72

Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. McGlothan283-70-13-7136. Ouedraogo322-46-61-60410. Baker301-40-20-2403. Blacksher267-75-61-25421. Harrison276-124-50-44318.
MIAMI (OH) 95, JACKSON STATE 78

Percentages: FG .475, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (C.Young 5-10, Evans 4-7, Adams 1-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Evans). Turnovers: 14 (Cook 4, Evans 3, Jones 3, Adams, C.Young, Hunt, Mansel). Steals: 3 (Mansel 2, Cook). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Mirambeaux215-92-21-77312.
JACKSON, MS
QUEENS 72, BOWLING GREEN 66

QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .481, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Ashby 3-5, Mathews 2-3, McCluney 1-2, Dye 1-3, J.Turner 0-1, McKee 0-1, McLaurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McKee 2, Rains, Wyche). Turnovers: 18 (McKee 4, J.Turner 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McCluney 2,...
QUEENS, NY
SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54

Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
HATTIESBURG, MS
NO. 3 VIRGINIA 70, MICHIGAN 68

Percentages: FG .509, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Beekman 1-1, Shedrick 1-1, Vander Plas 1-1, Clark 1-2, McKneely 0-1, Franklin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Beekman, Caffaro, Clark, Franklin, Gardner, McKneely, Vander Plas). Steals: 7 (Gardner 3, Shedrick 2, Beekman, Clark). Technical...
ANN ARBOR, MI
No. 11 LSU 63, SE Louisiana 55

LSU (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Carson 4-11, Morris 1-6, Johnson 0-2, Poa 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Smith 5, Johnson 2, Bartlett 1) Turnovers: 18 (Carson 6, Reese 3, Morris 3, Smith 2, Poa 2, Johnson 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Reese 3, Smith 3,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
PRESBYTERIAN 72, VMI 57

Percentages: FG .333, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Houser 3-4, Conway 2-3, Butler 2-5, Felder 1-3, Woods 1-4, Bradley 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 2, Butler, Houser). Turnovers: 11 (Woods 5, Bradley 3, Felder 2, Conway). Steals: 4 (Bradley, Houser, Jackson,...
L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112

Percentages: FG .461, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Powell 4-5, Covington 3-4, Mann 2-4, Jackson 2-7, Preston 1-1, Batum 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Morris Sr. 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Batum 2, Diabate, Jackson, Mann, Morris Sr., Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Jackson 3, Mann...
FOX Sports

UMKC hosts Idaho State after Tomley's 32-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -5; over/under is 127.5. BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces the UMKC Kangaroos after Miguel Tomley scored 32 points in Idaho State's 81-77 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. The Kangaroos have gone 1-2 in home games. UMKC...
POCATELLO, ID
Tuesday's Scores

Sedro-Woolley vs. Meadowdale, ppd. to Dec 3rd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
IDAHO STATE
FOX Sports

Brooks and Washington host Oregon State

Washington Huskies (6-1) at Oregon State Beavers (3-4) BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Oregon State Beavers after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points in Washington's 77-66 win over the Seattle U Redhawks. The Beavers have gone 3-1 at home. Oregon State is 1-1 in one-possession games. The Huskies play their...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Louisville offers Idaho State transfer WR Xavier Guillory

The University of Louisville football staff stayed active in the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. The Cardinals offered All-Big Sky wide receiver Xavier Guillory, who announced on Monday that he was leaving Idaho State and entering the transfer portal. The native of Spokane, Wash., is a 6-foot-2, 197-pound wide receiver...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Stetson 125, Johnson 51

JOHNSON (0-2) Burnett 1-5 0-0 2, Bradley 1-3 0-0 3, Burton 1-5 0-0 2, Gonzalez 2-5 2-4 6, Vickers 0-2 0-0 0, Dawson 3-10 0-0 8, J.Aime 3-4 0-0 6, De Los Rios 2-5 0-0 4, Taylor 4-11 2-2 14, Barnes 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 2-4 0-0 6, Bron 0-7 0-0 0, H.Aime 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 4-6 51.
Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66

QUEENS (NC) (6-2) McLaurin 1-6 4-4 6, Dye 9-14 5-8 24, Mathews 2-4 0-0 6, McKee 4-10 3-7 11, McCluney 1-2 0-0 3, J.Turner 4-9 1-2 9, Rains 2-2 0-0 4, Ashby 3-6 0-0 9, Wyche 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 13-21 82. BOWLING GREEN (2-5) Towns 1-5 0-0 2,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

