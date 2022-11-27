Read full article on original website
BROWN 59, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 51
Percentages: FG .396, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Cowan 3-7, Lilly 2-5, Ndur 1-1, Cooley 0-1, Ferrari 0-1, Owusu-Anane 0-1, Wojcik 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anya 2, Cowan, Owusu-Anane). Turnovers: 13 (Anya 4, Owusu-Anane 3, Wojcik 3, Cowan, Lilly, Ndur). Steals: 7 (Lilly...
MARQUETTE 96, NO. 6 BAYLOR 70
Percentages: FG .482, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Flagler 4-7, Cryer 3-6, Love 1-4, George 1-5, Bonner 0-1, Bridges 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (George 4, Cryer 3, Flagler 3, Bonner 2, Bridges 2, Thamba 2, Love, Ojianwuna ). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Cryer, George,...
WAKE FOREST 78, WISCONSIN 75
Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Appleby 4-6, Monsanto 2-8, Carr 1-2, Williamson 1-4, Hildreth 0-2, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr, Klintman). Turnovers: 15 (Hildreth 5, Appleby 3, Bradford 2, Carr 2, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto). Steals: 3 (Monsanto 2, Carr).
GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72
Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. McGlothan283-70-13-7136. Ouedraogo322-46-61-60410. Baker301-40-20-2403. Blacksher267-75-61-25421. Harrison276-124-50-44318.
MIAMI (OH) 95, JACKSON STATE 78
Percentages: FG .475, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (C.Young 5-10, Evans 4-7, Adams 1-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Evans). Turnovers: 14 (Cook 4, Evans 3, Jones 3, Adams, C.Young, Hunt, Mansel). Steals: 3 (Mansel 2, Cook). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Mirambeaux215-92-21-77312.
Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle leaving school for ASU on-field role
Charlie Ragle, who won three state championships at Scottsdale Chaparral's head coach from 2009-11 and just concluded his first season as Idaho State's head coach, is leaving the school to take a job on Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State staff. Players at Idaho State were informed of Ragle's decision in a...
QUEENS 72, BOWLING GREEN 66
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .481, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Ashby 3-5, Mathews 2-3, McCluney 1-2, Dye 1-3, J.Turner 0-1, McKee 0-1, McLaurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McKee 2, Rains, Wyche). Turnovers: 18 (McKee 4, J.Turner 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McCluney 2,...
SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54
Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
NO. 3 VIRGINIA 70, MICHIGAN 68
Percentages: FG .509, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Beekman 1-1, Shedrick 1-1, Vander Plas 1-1, Clark 1-2, McKneely 0-1, Franklin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Beekman, Caffaro, Clark, Franklin, Gardner, McKneely, Vander Plas). Steals: 7 (Gardner 3, Shedrick 2, Beekman, Clark). Technical...
No. 11 LSU 63, SE Louisiana 55
LSU (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Carson 4-11, Morris 1-6, Johnson 0-2, Poa 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Smith 5, Johnson 2, Bartlett 1) Turnovers: 18 (Carson 6, Reese 3, Morris 3, Smith 2, Poa 2, Johnson 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Reese 3, Smith 3,...
PRESBYTERIAN 72, VMI 57
Percentages: FG .333, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Houser 3-4, Conway 2-3, Butler 2-5, Felder 1-3, Woods 1-4, Bradley 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 2, Butler, Houser). Turnovers: 11 (Woods 5, Bradley 3, Felder 2, Conway). Steals: 4 (Bradley, Houser, Jackson,...
L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112
Percentages: FG .461, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Powell 4-5, Covington 3-4, Mann 2-4, Jackson 2-7, Preston 1-1, Batum 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Morris Sr. 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Batum 2, Diabate, Jackson, Mann, Morris Sr., Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Jackson 3, Mann...
UMKC hosts Idaho State after Tomley's 32-point game
Idaho State Bengals (1-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -5; over/under is 127.5. BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces the UMKC Kangaroos after Miguel Tomley scored 32 points in Idaho State's 81-77 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. The Kangaroos have gone 1-2 in home games. UMKC...
Tuesday's Scores
Sedro-Woolley vs. Meadowdale, ppd. to Dec 3rd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Brooks and Washington host Oregon State
Washington Huskies (6-1) at Oregon State Beavers (3-4) BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Oregon State Beavers after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points in Washington's 77-66 win over the Seattle U Redhawks. The Beavers have gone 3-1 at home. Oregon State is 1-1 in one-possession games. The Huskies play their...
Louisville offers Idaho State transfer WR Xavier Guillory
The University of Louisville football staff stayed active in the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. The Cardinals offered All-Big Sky wide receiver Xavier Guillory, who announced on Monday that he was leaving Idaho State and entering the transfer portal. The native of Spokane, Wash., is a 6-foot-2, 197-pound wide receiver...
Stetson 125, Johnson 51
JOHNSON (0-2) Burnett 1-5 0-0 2, Bradley 1-3 0-0 3, Burton 1-5 0-0 2, Gonzalez 2-5 2-4 6, Vickers 0-2 0-0 0, Dawson 3-10 0-0 8, J.Aime 3-4 0-0 6, De Los Rios 2-5 0-0 4, Taylor 4-11 2-2 14, Barnes 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 2-4 0-0 6, Bron 0-7 0-0 0, H.Aime 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 4-6 51.
Photos: Oregon State completes epic comeback to defeat rival Oregon, 38-34
Oregon State closed out its 2022 football regular season in remarkable fashion Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, erasing a 21-point second half deficit and coming back to defeat rival Oregon, 38-34. Here are some of BeaverBlitz's favorite photos from the Beavers' miraculous victory.
Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66
QUEENS (NC) (6-2) McLaurin 1-6 4-4 6, Dye 9-14 5-8 24, Mathews 2-4 0-0 6, McKee 4-10 3-7 11, McCluney 1-2 0-0 3, J.Turner 4-9 1-2 9, Rains 2-2 0-0 4, Ashby 3-6 0-0 9, Wyche 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 13-21 82. BOWLING GREEN (2-5) Towns 1-5 0-0 2,...
Grading Oregon's deflating rivalry defeat to No. 21 Oregon State
Each week we'll grade Oregon's performance. We'll make marks for the team as a whole, for the offense and defense and for each individual position group. These grades are completely subjective, backed up by what the DuckTerritory staff saw on game days and by what the numbers say as well.
