HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners approved the appointment of Karen Hammersmith as the County's permanent health officer at its meeting on Tuesday, but not until they had an executive session for non-elected personnel to allow chair Daniel Friesen to express his opinion to the other commissioners privately prior to the vote.
A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
On Wednesday, APAC Shears of Salina will start working on removing 120 feet of the median on N. Broadway from W. Ash Street working south toward State Street. Due to the median work taking place, closure of the inside lanes will be in effect for both northbound and southbound lanes between State Street and Ash Street during the construction.
The former Halstead Hospital and other attached parcels of land and property are on the auction block.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — David Foster with the Hutchinson YMCA said there is enough membership support to justify the expansion they are looking toward in the coming years. "We've actually grown quite a bit, as far as our membership goes, from January through October," Foster said. "Right now, we have a little over 1900 units of membership. A unit could be a family of one or it could be a family of ten. We've got roughly 4100 total members at our YMCA."
A Salina man died as the result of a work accident Wednesday just south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that emergency personnel responded to Crestwood, Inc., 601. E. Water Well Road, at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an accident. Nathaniel T.R. Goben, 27,...
A Salina man was cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened a girl running an errand Thursday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at her mother's request, an 11-year-old girl was delivering an item to her grandmother's house a few blocks away. When she was in...
As part of the new Kansas State University presidential community visit initiative, K-State will host a community visit in the central Kansas area on Monday. The visit includes activities to engage with, listen to and learn from Kansans in Salina and the central Kansas region. President Richard Linton and K-State...
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Davis, Brandon Clark; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Crim damage to prop;w/o consent...
The City of Hutchinson and Hutchinson Community College (HCC) have Google to thank for introducing Reno County to international student Felipe Trautmann.
Transitioning Ft. Riley Soldiers can gain assistance in their job searches as they prepare to leave the Army. An event call Dinner with Industry is scheduled Thursday Dec. 1 from 2:30 - 7 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium. Soldiers can meet with veteran recruiters who will provide resume review and...
A fire kept crews from the Hutchinson and Buhler fire departments busy Monday morning.
A local man wanted in connection to a broken window at a downtown bar last week was arrested Monday at a north Salina tavern. Despite already being banned, Brandon Davis, 37, of Salina, entered The Voo, 249 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Wednesday night and was promptly told to leave, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. After leaving the bar, Davis allegedly broke a front window at the establishment.
ABILENE - If you love Griswold-style holiday decorations, you won’t want to miss the 2nd annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown Saturday in Abilene. “I love looking at Christmas lights,” said Cory Frey, contest organizer. “My goal is for the displays to draw thousands of people to Abilene and for residents to gather and go from house to house admiring the lights and decorations.”
A local man got a surprise late Sunday afternoon when someone broke into his central Salina residence and quickly stole some gaming equipment while he was home. The 47-year-old man told police that a white male he did not know knocked on the front door of his residence in the 200 block of S. Front Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Since the man didn't know the person at the door, he didn't open the door, Salina Police Lieutenant James Feldman said this morning.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Tuesday in Jackson County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Honda passenger vehicle driven by Deborah J. Dubuc Schindler, 65, Salina, was westbound on U.S. 24 at Old Lexington Road. The vehicle traveled...
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in a fire early Monday in Junction City. Just before 1a.m., Junction City firefighters responded to a trailer house fire at 948 Grant Avenue lot 381, according to a media release. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single fatality...
BEVERLY - Hours after allegedly leading law enforcement personnel on a chase through parts of three counties, a Salina man was arrested Saturday afternoon on multiple charges that included possession of methamphetamine. A Saline County deputy observed a man driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Interstate 70 at 80...
