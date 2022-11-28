Read full article on original website
Bernard Yon
6d ago
My condolences and sympathies to the families and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace To the families and friends of the hurt and injured I am hoping and praying for an speedy healing and recovery God Speed On the other hand Those roads are highways not dieways the choice is definitely yours period
4
John
6d ago
if you all knew how to drive without cutting people off and speeding things like this wouldn't happen.....live life in the fast lane.....you die in the fast lane
2
wach.com
1 dead after single-car crash in Aiken County, driver identified by coroner
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead after a single-car collision in Aiken County, according to the SC Highway Patrol. Officials say the crash occurred on Highway 4 near Kittery Street. The driver of a 2004 Toyota Highlander SUV was traveling east on Highway 4 when they traveled...
WRDW-TV
One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Surrey Race Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-car crash in Aiken County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, December 3rd, on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street. A 2004 Toyota Highlander SUV was traveling east when...
Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County
UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – One person is […]
Crash kills 1 in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Abbeville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. Troopers said a Nissan pickup was traveling south when it crossed the center line. The vehicle went off the right […]
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Coroner identifies victim following fatal car chase
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The Richland County Coroner Rutherford released the name of the individual who died after being hit by another driver. Shylek Pringle, 25, was involved in a high speed pursuit with deputies when the fatal collision occurred. The victim is identified as Ernest Kenner, 74, of Columbia, say...
Vehicle pursuit along Broad River Road ends in Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say four people have been apprehended with one already facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in the St. Andrews community on Saturday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the chase began on Zimalcrest Drive when deputies identified and tried to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of another jurisdiction.
coladaily.com
Victim identified in collision caused by high speed pursuit Friday
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the individual who died after being hit by another driver involved in a high speed pursuit Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the victim has been identified as Ernest Kenner, 74, of Columbia. A deputy in the Traffic Safety Unit of...
Head-on crash blocks road in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is responding to a head-on crash that has completely blocked a roadway in the city. Police said the crash happened on South Main Street near the Garden Grille and it has injuries. Crews have responded to the scene and advise commuters to seek an alternate route. […]
FOX Carolina
Head-on crash shuts down S. Main Street in Greenwood, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Main Street in Greenwood is closed due to a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Police said the road is going to be “completely blocked for a while” as crews try to assist with reported injuries. The crash...
Mother of missing child was shot, autopsy results show; person of interest spotted in North Carolina
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Autopsy results revealed a woman found dead in her Orangeburg County home suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day to conduct a welfare check. That is when they found the 46-year-old woman […]
Irish Travelers from North Augusta arrested in Virginia
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WJBF) – Police in Hillsville, Virginia have arrested two Irish Travelers from North Augusta. According to their Facebook Post, concerned citizens helped Hillsville Police department (HPD) quickly locate, investigate, and arrest the “driveway sealers”on several charges, including; failing to purchase a town “door to door” sales license, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, […]
32-year-old Augusta man hit, killed by vehicle in Garden City, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Georgia man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Garden City, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Harden of Augusta, Georgia, died at a local hospital after he was hit in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said. No […]
WMBF
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
CCSO searching for alleged catalytic converter thieves
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a few people accused of stealing catalytic converters. Investigators say the man pictured was the driver of a silver Toyota, possibly a 2000 -2005 Avalon, that was involved in the theft of multiple catalytic converters. The crimes […]
WIS-TV
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have found a missing 13-year-old Kylee Chandler. Kylee is back home and safe according to officials. Sample HTML block.
SLED: Pottery made by slaves in 1800’s stolen from Edgefield library
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – The Edgefield Police Department, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, SC Law Enforcement Division, and Midlands Crimestoppers are seeking the public’s assistance regarding a burglary that occurred sometime between June 4-6, 2022. The artifacts were taken from the Tompkins Library located at 104 Courthouse Square in Edgefield, SC. There were approximately 39 unique […]
abccolumbia.com
GMC Thursday Headlines: Orangeburg deputies search for missing child and father & Kershaw deputies investigate stabbing
Thursday headlines: Orangeburg county deputies search for a missing child and her father. Kershaw county deputies investigate a stabbing.
WRDW-TV
Vehicle on fire causes traffic to stop on Bobby Jones
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire was reported Wednesday afternoon on Bobby Jones Expressway near Gordon Highway. On Nov. 30, at 5:33 p.m., dispatch received the call and arrived on scene. According to Georgia Department of Transportation, at 6:11 p.m., traffic has come to a complete stop, and traffic...
WIS-TV
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the home of the father of a missing five-year-old child was visited by investigators. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said the mother of Aspen Jeter was shot. Thursday a tip from a...
WRDW-TV
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, FL. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Miramar Police Department is seeking the public’s attention in locating a person of interest in a deadly Florida hit-and-run crash. Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28, of North Augusta, S.C., is the registered driver of the car. Authorities say the incident happened on Nov. 27. The...
Comments / 4