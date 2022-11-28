Read full article on original website
BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
Moving truck runs into Baton Rouge grocery store, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unknown suspect ran a U-Haul into a Baton Rouge grocery store Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police say that they are investigating a possible burglary at Johnson Grocery after the suspect crashed into the store and struck a gas line. This is a...
BPRD investigating after one person shot during alleged robbery on Bob Pettit Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting late Thursday night. Officers arrived in the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Blvd. around 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
2 dogs die in Baton Rouge house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday, Dec. 2. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Brookfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home. The fire was placed under control within 15 minutes. The...
Baton Rouge murder suspect reportedly killed himself during shootout with police in West Virginia
BATON ROUGE - A man wanted for killing the mother of his child in Baton Rouge apparently killed himself during a police shootout in another state less than 24 hours after officers found the woman's body. The search for Da'ja Davis' killer started around 3 p.m. Thursday when police found...
Traffic stop ends with arrest of Baton Rouge man and seizure of gun, suspected cocaine and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little before 11 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a trooper saw someone commit a traffic violation on Burbank Dr. The affidavit states that Harold Oatis, 47, of, Baton Rouge ran a red light while driving a 2005 Lexus. A traffic stop was initiated...
Two Women Fatally Shot in Car Last Night in Opelousas
According to Police Chief Martin McLendon, the shooting took place at the intersection of Ina Clare Drive and Bernice Street around 10:27 pm on Thursday.
Month-long investigation ends with arrest of alleged drug dealer in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Davante Johnson, 25, was arrested at the conclusion of a multi-agency investigation into the dealing of fentanyl and heroin. Investigators received a tip about Johnson possibly “distributing fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
Baton Rouge man charged with DWI after crashing truck into ditch
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Central Police Department and Louisiana State Police trooper were called to an accident involving a 2017 Dodge Ram on Tuesday, November 29. The Ram was found to be in a ditch at a location on Core Ln. The driver of...
Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged car burglar. Shannon Dumas Jr., 22, is wanted on three charges of simple burglary-vehicles and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged...
Louisiana woman jailed after meth discovered inside home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Pierre Part woman was arrested months after meth and more were seized from a home. The Morgan City Police Department took Tonya Jean Conner, 40, of Pierre Part, into custody on the day after Thanksgiving. The arrest stems from an investgation that took place...
Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting
Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on November 29, 2022, that Demonte Joseph, 19, had been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of Jessie Johnson on November 20, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive. On November 26, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office detained Joseph in Garyville, Louisiana, on an arrest warrant.
2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
EBRSO arrests four after finding Xanax, fentanyl, marijuana, cash and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the potential sale of narcotics on Tuesday, November 29. The narcotics were allegedly being sold out of a home on Byron St. Members of the EBRSO S.C.A.T. Team made their way to the...
