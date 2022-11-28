ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTBS

Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPLC TV

Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

DEC. 10 ELECTION: What’s on your ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here’s what is on area ballots in the Dec. 10 election. There are three statewide amendments on the ballot that day. Those three amendments are the only things on the ballot in Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes. However, in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Vernon...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10

Voters talk outside a polling place at Edward Hynes Charter School in New Orleans' Lakeview neighborhood on Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) After considering eight amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot — and rejecting five of them – voters will decide the fate of three more changes to the state charter Dec. 10. The early voting period for the election is currently underway.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

This publisher is seeking authors to write books based in south Louisiana

Jason P. Reed wants to spark a renaissance among modern fiction writers in south Louisiana. A native of Eunice and author of two novels set in Acadiana, Reed is now living in Belgium while employed as a civilian with the Department of Defense. But he’s noticed there is a curiosity among people in the U.S. and internationally about south Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Louisiana 4-year-old undergoes long awaited lung transplant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ava Thomas, a Louisiana 4-year-old with cystic fibrosis, finally gets a new set of lungs. As she was rolled in to the OR for her lung transplant on Monday, hospital staff lined the hallway to celebrate. Her family reports the surgery was a success. Ava...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
LIVONIA, LA

