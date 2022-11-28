Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
KPLC TV
Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
theadvocate.com
Early learning standards spark new arguments, months after Louisiana board gave approval
Backers of new learning standards for young children urged Louisiana's top school board to give the changes final approval despite ongoing criticism that the benchmarks need more public input. Jan Moller, executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project and the father of two children, said he read the revised guidelines.
theadvocate.com
Planned Parenthood pivots in Louisiana in the months after abortion ban
Beyond the waiting room and down the hallway of the New Orleans Planned Parenthood clinic, six recovery bays with curtains stand empty across from a nurses’ station that has never been occupied. Tags dangle from recliner chairs that no one has ever used. It was supposed to be an...
Grants available to stop smoking in small towns
Partnership grants up to $20,000 will be awarded to community-based organizations, and rural health clinics can receive up to $10,000.
KPLC TV
DEC. 10 ELECTION: What’s on your ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here’s what is on area ballots in the Dec. 10 election. There are three statewide amendments on the ballot that day. Those three amendments are the only things on the ballot in Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes. However, in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Vernon...
KTBS
3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10
Voters talk outside a polling place at Edward Hynes Charter School in New Orleans' Lakeview neighborhood on Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) After considering eight amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot — and rejecting five of them – voters will decide the fate of three more changes to the state charter Dec. 10. The early voting period for the election is currently underway.
NOLA.com
Letters: Don't be fooled, privatizing EBR schools would leave some out in the cold
At first blush, who could argue with Kenneth Campbell’s published comments about the new East Baton Rouge School Board? Of course, the board should make “student achievement the primary focus of everything that it does” and strive to “build consensus with their colleagues around the right set of priorities.”
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
theadvocate.com
Ron Faucheux: From pot to pistols, how Americans voted on ballot questions
This year’s elections are over, but we haven’t heard much about the outcome of ballot propositions — elections in which voters make their voices heard on issues, and not on candidates or parties. In Louisiana, there were eight constitutional amendments on the ballot Nov. 8. Three passed...
St. John's Cathedral packed as community mourns Blanco
It was a full house at St. John's Cathedral in Downtown Lafayette as dozens gathered to remember Raymond "Coach" Blanco who passed away Nov. 19th at 87 years old.
NOLA.com
Bollinger moves its executives into key positions at newly acquired Mississippi operations
Bollinger Shipyards, the Lockport-based shipbuilder, has put several of its own executives in charge of running the loss-making Halter Marine operations in Mississippi, which it bought earlier this month from Halter's Singapore-based parent. Chris Remont, head of new construction at Bollinger in Lockport, will be the new chief of VT...
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Off to the stables with you? Louisiana juvenile justice's Biblical failures
Just in time for Christmas, Louisiana has no room in the inn for our most troubled children. Not even at Angola, the functional equivalent of the stables of Bethlehem long ago, for those on the fringes of society. Officials of the Office of Juvenile Justice notified judges and district attorneys...
KPLC TV
FEMA grant provides free smoke detectors, installation to La. residents
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are in need of a smoke alarm in your home, especially during the cold winter months, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has a solution. Smoke alarms were made available to everyone thanks to a grant from FEMA. The Operation Save-A-Life program...
theadvocate.com
This publisher is seeking authors to write books based in south Louisiana
Jason P. Reed wants to spark a renaissance among modern fiction writers in south Louisiana. A native of Eunice and author of two novels set in Acadiana, Reed is now living in Belgium while employed as a civilian with the Department of Defense. But he’s noticed there is a curiosity among people in the U.S. and internationally about south Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
This story was published in fall 2022 in “Working for Louisiana: AI in Action.”. Slattery McCollam farms 2,800 acres of sugarcane near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world.
KTBS
Early voting for Dec. 10 election ends Saturday; here’s what’s on the ballot for Livingston Parish voters
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election, which opened over the weekend, runs through Saturday, Dec. 3. Local voters can make their selections at two early-voting sites: the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office (20400 Government Blvd.) and the Denham Springs-Walker Library (8101 U.S. Hwy. 190). Polls will be open...
KPLC TV
Louisiana 4-year-old undergoes long awaited lung transplant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ava Thomas, a Louisiana 4-year-old with cystic fibrosis, finally gets a new set of lungs. As she was rolled in to the OR for her lung transplant on Monday, hospital staff lined the hallway to celebrate. Her family reports the surgery was a success. Ava...
brproud.com
Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
Comments / 0