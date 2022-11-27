ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Miami

1 teen facing charges, 3 others sought in fatal shooting of HS star Mekhi Stevenson

MIAMI – Police said Wednesday that they have detained a teen and were searching for three others in connection with the fatal shooting of a Miami-Dade high school football player.The 15-year-old boy is facing charges that include manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition of a firearm, according to a written statement by police.At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Miami-Dade police officers were called out to a neighborhood off State Road 441 and NW 119 Street. According to MDPD, 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson and his 15-year-old brother were inside a room with four friends. At some point, one...
MIAMI, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari —...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis

Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Live In-Game Updates

Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Friday morning Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. Allen will be starting in place of second-year quarterback Davis Mills, who has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards,...
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Mavs unclear on timeline for Walker as 4-time All-Star signs

DALLAS (AP) — The timeline for Kemba Walker to contribute for the Dallas Mavericks is uncertain as the four-time All-Star joins a roster in need of playmaking help behind superstar Luka Doncic. Walker went unsigned the first six weeks of the season before the 32-year-old guard was officially added...
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Bruins extend NHL-record season-opening home win streak

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and Brad Marchand added an...
BOSTON, MA

