Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
'Devastating' to 'Awesome': Could Tyron Smith Return to Play in Cowboys vs. Texans?
"It's awesome. His injury, in general, was devastating for us.'' - Terence Steele on the Cowboys comeback of Tyron Smith.
NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception
The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
Deshaun Watson 'True Believer'? Browns at Texans Really Is 'About One Person'
The Houston Texans once invested ... well, almost everything ... in Deshaun Watson. Now, as he readies to take the field again after an almost-two-year absence, the Cleveland Browns have invested ... well, almost everything as well. Are the Browns "true believers''?. “I have confidence in Deshaun based on his...
Deshaun Watson accusers to attend Browns game in Houston, attorney says
Attorney Tony Buzbee said around 10 women who have accused Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct will be in attendance at Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
Lawyer Tony Buzbee, 10 of Deshaun Watson's Accusers to Attend his Debut in Houston
In Deshaun Watson's first game with the Cleveland Browns, he will play in front of 10 people who sued them, as well as the lawyer who represented them.
Deshaun Watson vs. Texans: 'Final Piece To That Story,' Says Coach Lovie Smith of Browns at Houston
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson was technically a part of the Houston Texans' roster a year ago as a disgruntled star quarterback who was seeking a trade out of town while dealing with serious legal allegations. It was an extremely awkward situation as the three-time Pro Bowl passer was paid his...
1 teen facing charges, 3 others sought in fatal shooting of HS star Mekhi Stevenson
MIAMI – Police said Wednesday that they have detained a teen and were searching for three others in connection with the fatal shooting of a Miami-Dade high school football player.The 15-year-old boy is facing charges that include manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition of a firearm, according to a written statement by police.At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Miami-Dade police officers were called out to a neighborhood off State Road 441 and NW 119 Street. According to MDPD, 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson and his 15-year-old brother were inside a room with four friends. At some point, one...
Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari —...
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis
Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Live In-Game Updates
Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Friday morning Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. Allen will be starting in place of second-year quarterback Davis Mills, who has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards,...
Texans Leaders Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Houston Needs Less Patronizing, More Evaluating
The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
Mavs unclear on timeline for Walker as 4-time All-Star signs
DALLAS (AP) — The timeline for Kemba Walker to contribute for the Dallas Mavericks is uncertain as the four-time All-Star joins a roster in need of playmaking help behind superstar Luka Doncic. Walker went unsigned the first six weeks of the season before the 32-year-old guard was officially added...
Bruins extend NHL-record season-opening home win streak
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and Brad Marchand added an...
