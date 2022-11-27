MIAMI – Police said Wednesday that they have detained a teen and were searching for three others in connection with the fatal shooting of a Miami-Dade high school football player.The 15-year-old boy is facing charges that include manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition of a firearm, according to a written statement by police.At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Miami-Dade police officers were called out to a neighborhood off State Road 441 and NW 119 Street. According to MDPD, 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson and his 15-year-old brother were inside a room with four friends. At some point, one...

MIAMI, FL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO