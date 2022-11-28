Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the case in Louisiana,...
KPLC TV
Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
KTBS
Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
theadvocate.com
Planned Parenthood pivots in Louisiana in the months after abortion ban
Beyond the waiting room and down the hallway of the New Orleans Planned Parenthood clinic, six recovery bays with curtains stand empty across from a nurses’ station that has never been occupied. Tags dangle from recliner chairs that no one has ever used. It was supposed to be an...
KPLC TV
DEC. 10 ELECTION: What’s on your ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here’s what is on area ballots in the Dec. 10 election. There are three statewide amendments on the ballot that day. Those three amendments are the only things on the ballot in Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes. However, in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Vernon...
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
KTBS
Louisiana marijuana task force ponders issues with diagnosing impairment at work
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislature’s Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force discussed issues with unemployment compensation, impairment, and testing on Tuesday as they prepare to craft recommendations for lawmakers later this month. Task force members are now working on an accelerated timeline to present recommendations to...
theadvocate.com
Once dominated by behemoths, Louisiana insurance increasingly provided by unproven carriers
Once upon a time, most Louisianans insured their homes with a traditional behemoth, a giant of the industry, like State Farm, Allstate, Farmers or USAA. No more. Today, a sizable share of Louisiana homeowners now buy their insurance from small, undercapitalized and often unproven companies that lack the huge reserves to protect them when catastrophe strikes.
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked
Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
NOLA.com
Bollinger moves its executives into key positions at newly acquired Mississippi operations
Bollinger Shipyards, the Lockport-based shipbuilder, has put several of its own executives in charge of running the loss-making Halter Marine operations in Mississippi, which it bought earlier this month from Halter's Singapore-based parent. Chris Remont, head of new construction at Bollinger in Lockport, will be the new chief of VT...
wrkf.org
New Orleans to Baton Rouge passenger train moves forward: State seeks federal funds to fix tracks
Plans to unveil a long-awaited passenger rail line connecting New Orleans and Baton Rouge are moving forward. But first, the state of Louisiana is seeking federal funding to fix up the tracks between its two largest cities. State transportation officials are currently wrapping up engineering and financing studies of the...
Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
What Louisiana City Lands on the Top 10 List for Porch Pirates?
If you are like me, you have probably already started your Christmas shopping. I know, some have already finished. Lucky you. But many of us will be browsing for just the right gifts for those special folks in our lives. I will try to do most of my shopping local. But I will probably order some things online.
NOLA.com
Tornadoes, large hail possible Tuesday and Wednesday in New Orleans metro: See timing
Severe storms are expected to roll through Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding, forecasters said. All of metro New Orleans, including the North Shore, is at risk for severe weather, with the greatest threat north of the Interstate 10/Interstate 12 corridor.
stmarynow.com
Louisiana's Tiger Brigade takes part in Warfighter exercise
PINEVILLE – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Lafayette, sent more than 100 soldiers to participate in Warfighter Exercise 23-2 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Oct. 25-Nov. 15. Warfighter exercises are designed to test division level elements who are spread out across the...
Nine Things to Expect When a Cajun Moves to Your Town
We've all been there at some point in our lives. We find ourselves somewhere outside of South Louisiana surrounded by people not accustomed to the things we say or do. We might let out a "C. 'est tout fini?" or tell someone to "Make a pass" because "We're gonna make...
KNOE TV8
New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new statewide program called ‘Greaux the Good’ is set to roll out in the spring of 2023. The program incentivises those utilizing food assistance programs to shop local instead of at big chain stores. Program Director, Chelsea Triche Jackson, says the program will...
KTBS
Early voting for Dec. 10 election ends Saturday; here’s what’s on the ballot for Livingston Parish voters
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election, which opened over the weekend, runs through Saturday, Dec. 3. Local voters can make their selections at two early-voting sites: the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office (20400 Government Blvd.) and the Denham Springs-Walker Library (8101 U.S. Hwy. 190). Polls will be open...
