Temperatures flip-flop between winter and spring
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From spring to winter again on the South Plains. While it was in the 60s and 70s today, tomorrow will be back to the 40s with a few 50s for afternoon highs. Another strong cold front moves across the region overnight bringing northerly winds and colder air.
fox34.com
Strong winds today bring in our next cold front tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Enjoy the warm, sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, lower 70s before cold weather returns tonight. Sunny and dry conditions across the South Plains ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures warm up into the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon with strong winds from the west around 20-30 mph.
fox34.com
Rollercoaster temperatures for your workweek
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warm-up as we begin the week with highs in the 60s and 70s, but a big drop in those temps by Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth while it is here! Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We remain dry through the day today with strong winds from the southwest around 15-20 mph.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Saturday Evening Weather Update: November 26th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 32°. Winds WNW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High of 52°. Winds NW→SW 10-15 MPH. After a mixed bag of precipitation over the past several days,...
Lubbock Woman Gets Snowed in While Staying in Ruidoso Cabin
Last week marked the annual fall family get-together some love and others hate, Thanksgiving. As someone that was not only born around Thanksgiving, but also loves anything to do with food, I am quite fond of the holiday. As a fun way to celebrate Thanksgiving, as well as my birthday...
Lubbock Stockyards to close for good in December, owners said
After nearly four decades, Tony and Judy Mann said they made the difficult decision to sell the Lubbock Stockyards. They said the buyer plans to shut the operation down.
fox34.com
A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there...
fox34.com
Corner Kitchen: Christmas Roll Tree
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - Christmas Roll Up Tree. -1 package Spinach Herb Tortillas (Gluten Free or Carb Friendly) - 1 package Star Lavosh Crackers (found in the Deli) 1. Place about 2 tablespoons of goat cheese on one tortilla; spread evenly. Top with two slices of ham. 2. Roll tortilla...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week
So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
‘By the grace of God’: Lubbock natives seeking help from home after fire
LUBBOCK, Texas — After Lubbock natives Joshua and Isabella Aguirre lost nearly everything to a fire that destroyed their San Antonio apartment Tuesday morning, they said they are leaning on the support of the South Plains to rebuild. “I woke up to notice my bed was starting to catch on fire,” Isabella, Joshua’s seventh-grade niece, […]
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dog: Catalina!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Catalina is a 3 year old female pitty mix. She is as sweet as can be. She enjoys going out and is very nice with strangers. She is calm and obedient and has outstanding behavior. A little scared to get in the car but if she sees you inside, she will immediately jump in! She has been here for 2 months.
One seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at Idalou Road and East Loop 289 at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
Year after shortages, Lubbock toy store shares what customers can expect before Christmas
One year following supply chain shortages, Building Blocks Toy Store said on Tuesday that customers can still expect to see higher toy prices this holiday season.
Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too
We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials from Lubbock in Texas state that a crash involving 2 vehicles took place when a car that was travelling east on US Highway 84. The Texas Department of Public Safety added that they drove off of the roadway, over-corrected into the median and then rolled.
I’m One Step Closer To Solving A Riveting Lubbock Mystery
Alright, I don't know about 'riveting'...but it's definitely a mystery. I published an article in early October detailing a bizarre weekly occurrence on 82nd and Quaker across from the radio station. If you didn't get a chance to read it, you can find it here. So basically... Someone has been...
everythinglubbock.com
Betenbough’s Christmas Celebration is open to the Lubbock community on December 1
LUBBOCK, Texas—The 19th annual Betenbough Christmas Celebration is for the Lubbock community. The free event is Thursday, December 1 at two locations. The event will include free pictures with Santa, gingerbread cookie decorating, crafts, hot cocoa bar and treats. Find the locations and more information at betenbough.com or on Facebook at: Betenbough Homes.
The Real Reason Lubbock Needs A Buc-ee’s Is Not What You Think
I can think of a million reasons why Lubbock deserves a Bucc-ee's, and why one would do well here. The most obvious reason is I27, which serves as a corridor through this part of Texas for truckers. But that's why Bucc-ee's needs Lubbock, not why we need a Bucc-ee's. Do...
fox34.com
Our Town Spotlight Post: Mr. Christmas
POST, Texas (KJTV) - All this week, Fox34 has previewed “Light Up Post,” a unique Christmas celebration coming up this weekend. That town’s iconic lighting doesn’t happen without Eddie Pitts, best known in Post as “Mr. Christmas”. It doesn’t take long to find out...
Is Lubbock’s Code Enforcement Fining People For Garage Door Trim Color?
From time to time I like to get on the Nextdoor App to see what is happening throughout the community. Of course, people are reporting crime like crazy on the site, and there is the continued debate over which dumpster people can and can't use. Then there was this post...
