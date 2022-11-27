ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Temperatures flip-flop between winter and spring

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From spring to winter again on the South Plains. While it was in the 60s and 70s today, tomorrow will be back to the 40s with a few 50s for afternoon highs. Another strong cold front moves across the region overnight bringing northerly winds and colder air.
fox34.com

Strong winds today bring in our next cold front tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Enjoy the warm, sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, lower 70s before cold weather returns tonight. Sunny and dry conditions across the South Plains ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures warm up into the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon with strong winds from the west around 20-30 mph.
fox34.com

Rollercoaster temperatures for your workweek

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warm-up as we begin the week with highs in the 60s and 70s, but a big drop in those temps by Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth while it is here! Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We remain dry through the day today with strong winds from the southwest around 15-20 mph.
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Saturday Evening Weather Update: November 26th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 32°. Winds WNW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High of 52°. Winds NW→SW 10-15 MPH. After a mixed bag of precipitation over the past several days,...
fox34.com

A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there...
fox34.com

Corner Kitchen: Christmas Roll Tree

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - Christmas Roll Up Tree. -1 package Spinach Herb Tortillas (Gluten Free or Carb Friendly) - 1 package Star Lavosh Crackers (found in the Deli) 1. Place about 2 tablespoons of goat cheese on one tortilla; spread evenly. Top with two slices of ham. 2. Roll tortilla...
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week

So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
fox34.com

Good Day Good Dog: Catalina!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Catalina is a 3 year old female pitty mix. She is as sweet as can be. She enjoys going out and is very nice with strangers. She is calm and obedient and has outstanding behavior. A little scared to get in the car but if she sees you inside, she will immediately jump in! She has been here for 2 months.
FMX 94.5

Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too

We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
FMX 94.5

I’m One Step Closer To Solving A Riveting Lubbock Mystery

Alright, I don't know about 'riveting'...but it's definitely a mystery. I published an article in early October detailing a bizarre weekly occurrence on 82nd and Quaker across from the radio station. If you didn't get a chance to read it, you can find it here. So basically... Someone has been...
everythinglubbock.com

Betenbough’s Christmas Celebration is open to the Lubbock community on December 1

LUBBOCK, Texas—The 19th annual Betenbough Christmas Celebration is for the Lubbock community. The free event is Thursday, December 1 at two locations. The event will include free pictures with Santa, gingerbread cookie decorating, crafts, hot cocoa bar and treats. Find the locations and more information at betenbough.com or on Facebook at: Betenbough Homes.
fox34.com

Our Town Spotlight Post: Mr. Christmas

POST, Texas (KJTV) - All this week, Fox34 has previewed “Light Up Post,” a unique Christmas celebration coming up this weekend. That town’s iconic lighting doesn’t happen without Eddie Pitts, best known in Post as “Mr. Christmas”. It doesn’t take long to find out...
