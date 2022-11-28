ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Record Tops the Jomboy List of Top Moments from 2022

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AcBIO_0jPKgx1Q00

Back in April, Clayton Kershaw officially claimed the title of "All-time Strikeout Leader."

The Los Angeles Dodgers had one of the most exciting seasons ever but as we all know it ended in disappointing heartbreak.

But let's not forget some of those moments that made this 2022 season so magical including the game when Clayton Kershaw was officially crowned the Dodgers' "All-Time Strikeout Leader."

The Texas native was destined for greatness from his first season in the major leagues back in 2008.

15 seasons later, the 3-time CY Young Award winner and nine-time named All-Star would break the franchise record for most career strikeouts.

On April 30th, Clayton Kershaw faced the Detroit Tigers and in the fourth inning, his fourth strikeout of the game officially made him the Dodgers' all-time strikeout leader.

Clayton Kershaw who's spent all 15 years of his career as a Dodger, was elected as a free agent this winter.

Rumors swirled about where exactly he would end up, some even guessing he might head home to Texas but Kershaw made the decision to return for another season in Dodger blue.

Although he's 34 years old now, Kershaw is still a dominant and controlling force to be reckoned with and we're lucky to have him still with us for the 2023 season.

This past season, the southpaw helped the team to a 111-51 record to clinch the division title. Although he dealt with a few minor injuries this year, he managed to post a 12-3 record with a 2.28 ERA and 137 strikeouts.

With 2807 strikeouts across 2581 innings, Kershaw surpassed Don Sutton who finished his career back in 1988 with 2696 K's across 3816 innings pitched.

Kershaw currently sits at No. 24 on the All-time MLB leaderboard but only three players before him (Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Zack Greinke) are still currently active. He's only 75 strikeouts shy of breaking into the top 20 All-time list.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move

The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Staten Island Advance

MLB Hot Stove: Astros upgrade ‘absolutely kills’ Yankees; Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Justin Verlander updates

The Houston Astros beat up on the Yankees again in the 2022 regular season, then they knocked them out of the playoffs again on their way to winning another World Series. And now while the Yankees wait for free agent Aaron Judge to decide whether he’s returning or leaving after a 62-homer season, the Astros already have hit an offseason home run.
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Justin Verlander to meet with notable NL team

Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets, and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
CBS Sports

Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell criticizes Astros' recent tilt toward analytics but says he doesn't want GM job

The Houston Astros remain in need of a general manager after surprisingly cutting ties with incumbent James Click earlier this offseason. So enter Jeff Bagwell?. The franchise legend and Hall of Fame first baseman has been a close advisor to club owner Jim Crane for some time, and the idea that he might be in for a larger and more formal front-office role gained credence when Bagwell reportedly helped negotiate José Abreu's recent free-agent contract with Houston. On Tuesday, Bagwell leveled what seems to be thinly veiled criticism at Click and his data-driven approach:
FanSided

After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes

At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
Yardbarker

Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals

The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days. Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4.
BOSTON, MA
InsideTheRangers

Signing Aaron Judge Reach for Rangers

ESPN rated every MLB club on its chances of signing the new AL MVP. See where the Rangers landed. ESPN.com rated the Texas Rangers as a reach destination for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who is testing the free-agent market for the first time. ESPN rated each MLB club...
NEW YORK STATE
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy