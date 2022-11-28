ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon, IA

KCRG.com

Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County ditch

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A body was found in rural Decatur County near a burnt vehicle on Saturday. Decatur County Sheriff Chris Lane said the investigation began around 4:28 p.m. Saturday after the Sheriff’s office responded to a call. The body and vehicle were found East of Leon city limits.
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night

PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
Turnto10.com

Cause of fire at Mystic marina still under investigation as cleanup continues

(WJAR) — Investigators continue to search for the cause of a massive fire at a Mystic marina as the clean-up continues in its aftermath. The Mystic Fire Department said on Tuesday that it is not ready to pinpoint the origin of the fire that ripped through a commercial building and a residential building Sunday night at the Seaport Marine.
MYSTIC, IA
kttn.com

Teenager from Unionville injured in crash on Highway 129

A Unionville teenager was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle, rollover, crash on Monday night ten miles north of Unionville. A seventeen-year-old girl received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the medical center in Centerville, Iowa. The northbound sports utility vehicle went off the right side...
UNIONVILLE, MO
kniakrls.com

Vehicle Fire Sunday in Knoxville

Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle on fire at 705 W Pearl in Knoxville shortly after 7:00 am Sunday. Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that the owner of the truck had recently purchased it. He had been working on it, and took it out for a test drive. When he arrived back at the residence, he went inside. Shortly later he discovered that the truck was on fire. No one was injured.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Yahoo!

Police identify man who died after Sunday shooting at Des Moines bar

Police have identified the 29-year-old man who was shot to death early Sunday in the parking lot outside Zora Bar and Rooftop in Des Moines. Alonzo Lee Kearney was killed in the incident, according to a Monday news release. Police are still investigating. First responders answered a call at 2120...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car

A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
GRAND RIVER, IA
Radio Iowa

Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa

Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/29/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR JUVENILE CALLS, THREE EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ACCIDENTS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE DOG CALL, ONE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPT, ONE SALVAGE TAG, MET WITH ONE SUBJECT, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE FRAUD CALL, ONE ESCORT, ONE THEFT, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE DEER CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders

A Des Moines nursing home employee who allegedly contributed to the death of a resident has been denied unemployment benefits. State records indicate that in December 2020, Richard A. Kerr began working as a cook for Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home. He remained employed there until he was fired in July […] The post Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Winter Weather Advisory Through 6pm in Central Iowa

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6pm Tuesday evening that includes most of Central Iowa, including the counties of Cass, Dallas, Guthrie, Polk, and Story. ...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today... .An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 28

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Richard Edwards of West Des Moines was traveling on U.S. Interstate 80 near the 90 mile marker when hi vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $7,000. Nov. 20, 2022. Justin Sheeder of Adair...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany

A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kelo.com

Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
DES MOINES, IA

