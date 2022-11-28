Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County ditch
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A body was found in rural Decatur County near a burnt vehicle on Saturday. Decatur County Sheriff Chris Lane said the investigation began around 4:28 p.m. Saturday after the Sheriff’s office responded to a call. The body and vehicle were found East of Leon city limits.
ktvo.com
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
Turnto10.com
Cause of fire at Mystic marina still under investigation as cleanup continues
(WJAR) — Investigators continue to search for the cause of a massive fire at a Mystic marina as the clean-up continues in its aftermath. The Mystic Fire Department said on Tuesday that it is not ready to pinpoint the origin of the fire that ripped through a commercial building and a residential building Sunday night at the Seaport Marine.
Victim of fatal shooting outside Iowa nightclub identified
Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death in the parking lot of a Des Moines nightclub early Sunday morning.
kttn.com
Teenager from Unionville injured in crash on Highway 129
A Unionville teenager was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle, rollover, crash on Monday night ten miles north of Unionville. A seventeen-year-old girl received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the medical center in Centerville, Iowa. The northbound sports utility vehicle went off the right side...
kniakrls.com
Vehicle Fire Sunday in Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle on fire at 705 W Pearl in Knoxville shortly after 7:00 am Sunday. Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that the owner of the truck had recently purchased it. He had been working on it, and took it out for a test drive. When he arrived back at the residence, he went inside. Shortly later he discovered that the truck was on fire. No one was injured.
Yahoo!
Police identify man who died after Sunday shooting at Des Moines bar
Police have identified the 29-year-old man who was shot to death early Sunday in the parking lot outside Zora Bar and Rooftop in Des Moines. Alonzo Lee Kearney was killed in the incident, according to a Monday news release. Police are still investigating. First responders answered a call at 2120...
theperrynews.com
Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car
A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
HazMat crews called to State Supreme Court mail room after white powder substance found
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hazardous materials crews were called to the State Supreme Court Building in Des Moines Monday morning on a report of a white powder substance in the mail room, but officials say the substance wasn’t harmful. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to 1111 E. Court Avenue just before 11:15 a.m. Crews […]
Radio Iowa
Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa
Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/29/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR JUVENILE CALLS, THREE EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ACCIDENTS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE DOG CALL, ONE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPT, ONE SALVAGE TAG, MET WITH ONE SUBJECT, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE FRAUD CALL, ONE ESCORT, ONE THEFT, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE DEER CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders
A Des Moines nursing home employee who allegedly contributed to the death of a resident has been denied unemployment benefits. State records indicate that in December 2020, Richard A. Kerr began working as a cook for Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home. He remained employed there until he was fired in July […] The post Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Winter Weather Advisory Through 6pm in Central Iowa
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6pm Tuesday evening that includes most of Central Iowa, including the counties of Cass, Dallas, Guthrie, Polk, and Story. ...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today... .An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow...
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 28
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Richard Edwards of West Des Moines was traveling on U.S. Interstate 80 near the 90 mile marker when hi vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $7,000. Nov. 20, 2022. Justin Sheeder of Adair...
KCCI.com
Parents raise concerns about Jordan Creek Town Center security camera
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A security camera at Jordan Creek Town Center is causing some anxiety for a Knoxville family. However, mall managers say the camera is not invading anyone’s privacy. The camera is mounted above a baby changing station. Tavian Muniz and Amber Roberts visited the...
kttn.com
Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany
A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
kelo.com
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
KCCI.com
Iowa family wants answers after woman dies in a crash with boyfriend at the wheel
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The new power pole and pieces of the old one only tell bits and pieces of the story as they lay near Southeast Vandalia drive in Pleasant Hill. Bailey Moureau's family is looking to fill in those bits and pieces with answers. "It's forever changed...
