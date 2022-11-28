Three trapped after small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery County

A small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery County Sunday evening.

The plane crashed into powerlines near Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to Pete Piringer with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Three people were trapped in the plane, which was suspended about 100 feet in the air.

The occupants of the plane are uninjured.

The crash caused widespread power outages and road closures in the area.

