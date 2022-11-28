ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sunak wants vaccine taskforce-style strategy to tackle NHS missions

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0X60_0jPKfldj00

Rishi Sunak hopes a “blueprint” inspired by the coronavirus vaccine rollout will help tackle the NHS’s four “healthcare missions” of cancer, obesity, mental health and addiction.

The Prime Minister has announced more than £113 million in funding for research into cutting-edge treatments and technologies with the aim of encouraging breakthroughs.

Each mission will be led by an independent expert, with each one being chosen by an expert panel including Dame Kate Bingham, who headed the vaccine taskforce.

Ministers believe tackling the key challenges could save the NHS and the economy billions, with obesity alone estimated to cost the health service £6.1 billion per year.

Mr Sunak said: “The NHS faces real pressures, which is why we are investing over £100 million in the technologies and medicines of the future to address some of the biggest public health challenges facing our country.

“It is hugely welcome too that the highly successful vaccine taskforce, which procured millions of life-saving vaccines in record time during the pandemic, will now become a blueprint for how we harness the best talent and expertise from around the world and drive investment in research and development.”

The Government hopes to follow the vaccine approach by harnessing the best research expertise, removing unwarranted bureaucracy and strengthening partnerships with businesses.

Mr Sunak, Health Secretary Steve Barclay and Business Secretary Grant Shapps will meet NHS leaders, global chief executives and key industry figures on Monday.

Research into mental health will get £40.2 million, addiction £30.5 million, cancer £22.5 million and obesity £20 million.

But the NHS is also struggling with staffing issues, with nurses preparing to strike over pay, long delays for appointments and ambulances, and a backlog in discharging patients.

The British Medical Association welcomed the “injection of funding” for research but warned it must be coupled with further investment in the NHS and in the welfare system.

Medical academic staff committee chairman Professor David Strain said: “Doctors are already struggling to pick up the pieces of a broken social safety net.

“A stronger social safety net, backed by well-funded public services, would save thousands from needing the NHS’s services at all.

“It is also clear that the Government needs to invest more in the NHS here and now. Despite the pressures in GP practices, hospitals and other healthcare settings, the autumn statement delivered another effective pay cut to the health service’s budget.

“This is impeding the NHS from getting on top of the backlog and providing treatment to patients who desperately need it, causing untold suffering across the country.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “It is welcome that NHS and life sciences leaders are being brought in to help fix the mess the Conservatives have made.”

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said the “level of ambition for health research is long overdue”.

“But as health and care services prepare for one of the most difficult winters in memory, the Government needs to urgently demonstrate this level of ambition when it comes to GP appointments, ambulance delays, discharges to social care and hospital beds,” she added.

“Our health and care services are stretched to the brink of collapse after years of mismanagement by this Conservative Government.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sunak slams ‘unacceptable deterioration’ of northern railways

Rishi Sunak has slammed the “unacceptable deterioration” in northern England’s rail services, ahead of a meeting between mayors from the region and the Transport Secretary aimed at ending the “chaos”. The Prime Minister criticised Avanti West Coast as he faced pressure over its service from...
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Daily Mail

Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients

Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
newschain

Increasing number of nurses join UK register from ‘red list’ countries

Health and care employers have been urged to follow ethical recruitment guidelines after it emerged that more than 2,000 nurses have come to work in the UK from so-called red list recruitment countries. New figures from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) show that a record 771,445 nurses and midwives...
newschain

Chief civil servant urged to check legality of using £20m funds on indyref2 push

Scotland’s chief civil servant has been urged to seek ministerial direction on whether the Scottish Government can continue to spend public funds on independence referendum plans. It follows the Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally call a referendum without Westminster approval. Donald Cameron, constitution spokesman for...
newschain

Israel’s Likud party signs coalition deal with anti-LGBTQ radical

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has struck a coalition deal with a small ultra-nationalist faction leader known for homophobic rhetoric and disparaging remarks about non-Orthodox Jews. In a sign of the prospective government’s hardline composition, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party announced that the agreement names Noam faction leader Avi Maoz...
newschain

Australia argues against ‘endangered’ Great Barrier Reef status

Australia’s environment minister has said her government will lobby against Unesco adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites, arguing that criticisms of government inaction on climate change are outdated. Officials from the UN cultural agency and the International Union for Conservation of Nature...
BBC

Lancashire substance misuse support centre rated 'outstanding'

A support service for people affected by drug or alcohol misuse is led by "a passionate and committed team" who have "saved lives", a report has said. CGL Inspire East Lancashire in Accrington was rated "outstanding" following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Inspectors found staff treated people...
newschain

Don’t forget Ukraine ‘tragedy’ this Christmas, says Ukraine First Lady

People should not forget the war in Ukraine this Christmas, the country’s First Lady has said ahead of a speech to MPs on Tuesday. Olena Zelenska is expected to address MPs and peers on Tuesday as she visits London, days after Rishi Sunak made his first visit as Prime Minister to Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.
newschain

Unionists should have ‘courage of their convictions’ on Indyref2 – Greens chief

Unionist parties should have the “courage of their convictions” and call another vote on Scottish independence, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens Lorna Slater has said. Last week, the UK Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament did not have the power to legislate for a referendum, closing all routes to a further poll that do not require Westminster consent.
newschain

Government hails new digital trade agreement with Ukraine

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch is to sign a new digital trade agreement with Ukraine, which is being hailed by the Government as guaranteeing the war-torn country access to UK financial services as it seeks to rebuild its shattered economy. The deal comes after First Lady Olena Zelenska used a visit...
newschain

Postal and education workers take part in fresh wave of strikes

A fresh wave of strikes will be held on Wednesday as the year of industrial unrest continues across the country. Royal Mail workers, university lecturers and sixth-form college staff will take action on one of the biggest walkouts on the same day. Picket lines will be mounted outside universities, colleges...

Comments / 0

Community Policy