A Braves trade package to acquire Dansby Swanson’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the Atlanta Braves to land Dansby Swanson’s replacement. With recent news coming out that the Atlanta Braves may have to prepare for life without Dansby Swanson, it’s just about that time to put together a trade package for his replacement. But first,...
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes
At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
Astros steal high-profile free-agent DH from Red Sox in first major offseason signing
Days after the Red Sox were named a ‘top contender‘ for free-agent slugger Jose Abreu, they’ll have to add ‘Find pitchers who can get him out’ to their offseason to-do list, instead. On Monday afternoon, Bob Nightengale broke the news that the Houston Astros are...
Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve
You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
Source: Astros land slugger Jose Abreu with 3-year deal
The Astros have reached agreement on a 3-year contract with first baseman Jose Abreu, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 2020 AL MVP, Abreu is second in the majors with 863 RBIs since coming to the majors in 2014.
Red Sox already missed out on their No. 1 offseason target
The Boston Red Sox have missed out on what was their No. 1 target heading into the offseason. The Boston Red Sox offseason is not exactly off to a lustrous start. The futures of two lovable stars, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, are in question with the team at this point, and even if they backfill Bogaerts’ role with an equivalent player, there are several destinations out there for him that could break Sox fans’ hearts.
FOX Sports
Kodai Senga is unlike any other MLB free-agent pitcher
The MLB free-agent pitching market this offseason can be best understood as falling into two distinct tiers. At the very top are three super-aces: a future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Justin Verlander, the best pitcher on earth (when healthy) in Jacob deGrom and arguably MLB's best left-handed starter in Carlos Rodón. Within the second tier exists a wealth of mid-rotation options who are immensely valuable, though not as overwhelmingly dominant and franchise-altering the way the top three are. This is Jameson Taillon, Nathan Eovaldi, Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt, among others.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/30/22
MLB.com | Michael Clair: Nestor Cortes was arguably the Yankees’ best starting pitcher in 2022, and now he can add another achievement to his mantle — being named to the Team USA starting rotation. The team is looking to defend its World Baseball Classic crown from 2017 after the tournament was postponed from 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic and reinstated for 2023 under the new MLB CBA. Cortes led Yankees starters with a 2.44 ERA in 158.1 innings pitched en route to his first All-Star nod and now gets the chance to represent his country this spring.
CBS News
2022 MLB Winter Meetings: What to expect from the Phillies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If the Philadelphia Phillies' magical postseason run has you itching for baseball news, saddle up. The hot stove should heat up quite a bit starting Sunday. The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings will get underway on Sunday. The four-day conference typically is a busy one for the transaction...
batterypower.com
Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Seth Keller
The Braves took a different approach in their most recent draft compared to the college-heavy draft classes of previous years: most, but not all, of their higher-profile picks came from the high school ranks. After using their first three picks on prep pitchers, the Braves dipped back into the high school well in the sixth round when they selected Seth Keller out of Hanover High School in Virginia.
