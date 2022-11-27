Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers quarterback leaves game vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave Sunday Night Football against the Eagles with an apparently oblique injury. The Packers’ worries in 2022 got a bit heavier on Sunday night as quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. Rodgers was already playing...
Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship has a night to remember versus Packers
“Have a night rook”! How’s that for analysis? If you’re like us, that’s what you kept saying while you watched Philadelphia Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship do work versus the Green Bay Packers after stepping in to relieve an injured Chauncey-Gardner Johnson. First of all, everyone hopes...
Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson exits game vs. Packers with rib injury
Philadelphia was already down Avonte Maddox at the slot cornerback spot, and star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off with a rib injury. Gardner-Johnson leads the NFL with six interceptions but suffered an injury attempting to make a tackle on Green Bay’s emerging rookie wide receiver, Christian Watson. With...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Run Defense vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers missed 15 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, according to coach Matt LaFleur.
Eagles-Packers Postgame Reaction: Eagles Run All Over the Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles secured a 40-33 victory for their 10th win of the season against the Green Bay Packers. The Birds rushed for over 363 yards as a team. QB Jalen Hurts accounted for 157 of those yards, which marks a career high for the MVP candidate. Ben and Sheil break down the monstrous Eagles rushing attack, why the defense appeared to struggle, and a disappointing outing from the special teams unit.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, a sign of recognition for a stellar performance in a wild Birds win against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.In the 40-33 victory at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts ran for 157 yards, setting a team record for a quarterback. He also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing record broke a previous high mark set by Michael Vick, who ran for 130 yards in December 2010 against the New York Giants.The Eagles ascended to a league-best 10-1 record after the win over Green Bay and two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some speculate that with the season Hurts is having, he could take the MVP crown from Rodgers.
NFL Week 12 highlights: Eagles top Packers, Aaron Rodgers exits
Week 12 of the NFL season continued Sunday with a handful of heavy-hitting matchups. Closing things out, Jalen Hurts and the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) took down the Green Bay Packers (4-8) by double digits after a back-and-forth battle on Sunday Night Football that included nine total touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers exited in the second half with an oblique injury and never returned.
Packers don't factor into Week 13 clinching scenario in NFC North
A team can clinch the NFC North title in Week 13, and the Green Bay Packers don’t factor into the clinching scenario. Per the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the division crown by beating the New York Jets and having the Detroit Lions lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers to Start Sunday vs Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers intends to start this Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. Rodgers, who has been dealing with a broken thumb on his throwing hand, left his start during Sunday Night Football with a rib injury as Green Bay fell to the Philadelphia Eagles. Green...
