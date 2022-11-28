WBC middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo approached WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol Saturday night at the Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda fight in Carson, California. The exchange was captured on video by Fight Hype. The brief conversation, which appeared quite cordial, involved Charlo wanting to meet Bivol at a catchweight for what would surely be a major match. Bivol, however, made it clear that he wasn’t eager to drop weight to fight Charlo with no title belt on the line. Credit Charlo for stepping forward, but it’s hard to imagine Bivol biting at this point in his career.

