Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Jerry Jones 'respects' LeBron James after Lakers star criticizes coverage of Cowboys owner in desegregation photo
While LeBron James seems to be done with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, the Dallas owner won't let it stop him from heaping praise on the NBA icon. A photo showing Jones present during a protest against segregation when he was 14 years old was brought back under the spotlight on Wednesday by James, who asked reporters why they were asking him questions about Kyrie Irving rather than Jones.
Jets players rock Mike White shirts ahead of Vikings game
Jets players show how much they support Mike White with custom t-shirts ahead of their game with Minnesota.
NFL Mock Draft 2023: Texans nab best QB and WR; Lions, Seahawks, Eagles use bonus top-10 picks on defense
The end of the 2023 college football regular season has come. The transition to conference championships and bowl games has begun. For many eligible top prospects, that also means the process of preparing for a pro career is about to kick into high gear. Even though the 2023 NFL Draft...
Caleb Williams injury update: Trojans QB suffers hamstring injury in Pac-12 Championship Game loss
Nobody had a worse Friday in sports than Caleb Williams. USC's star sophomore, who has emerged as perhaps the Heisman frontrunner after a sparkling campaign, found himself on the canvas more times than he could count in the Trojans' 47-24 blowout loss to No. 11 USC. Williams wore his scars...
Georgia offense soars over LSU, Unbeaten Bulldogs win SEC Championship
Georgia struck quick and that was all she wrote for LSU as the Bulldogs overpowered the Tigers 50-30 to stay unbeaten and win the SEC Championship for the first time since 2017. The Bulldogs scored 21 points in less than four minutes from the end of the first quarter to...
Jameson Taillon MLB free agency market heats up with two teams interested
Now that Jacob deGrom has shaken the top of the MLB free agency market for starting pitchers, teams still looking
Was Drew Brees struck by lightning? Viral video an apparent stunt for PointsBet commercial
Drew Brees appeared to have been struck by lightning while filming a commercial. A video from the filming of a PointsBet Sportsbook commercial appeared to show Brees being struck by lightning as he was being prepped for the spot. According to Rafael Hernández, who shared the video on Twitter, the commercial was being filmed at the Catatumbo River, which is known for having nine hours of lightning strikes per night.
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 13 Cowboys-Colts Showdown contests — Monopolizing the Cowboys with Prescott, Pollard & Elliott
Dak Prescott and the 8-3 Cowboys look to continue their strong recent run this weekend as they host the 4-7-1 Colts behind interim coach Jeff Saturday. Dallas enters the weekend as whopping double-digit home favorites, and we admittedly won't be touching the 10.5-point spread with a 10.5-foot pole. But we will, however, be building a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this game, looking to bring in some much-needed cash ahead of the holiday season.
Updated Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
How long is Von Miller out? Latest injury updates, timeline for edge's return to Bills
The Bills will be without prized pass-rusher Von Miller on Thursday when they take on the Patriots, and there's some question as to just how long he'll be on the shelf. Miller injured his right knee on a scary play during the Bills' Thanksgiving matchup with the Lions. He was eventually carted off the field and into the locker room.
LeBron James calls out media coverage of Jerry Jones 1957 photo controversy compared to Kyrie Irving backlash
After the Lakers' win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, LeBron James took to the podium to answer questions from the media like any star player would following a game. James fielded several questions about the game itself before turning the tables on the media, unprompted. The Lakers star wanted...
Meet Jeff Saturday's son, the UNC wide receiver who looks a lot like his dad
If you've ever looked at Jeff Saturday and thought, "Man, that guy looks awfully familiar," you're not alone. There have been debates about who exactly the Colts coach looks like over the years. Often, NFL fans have pointed to other players, namely centers, that share a similar look to the 14-year Colts star turned head coach.
NFL Draft prospects 2023: Updated big board of top 70 players overall, position rankings
As the calendar once again turns to December about half of the NFL teams need to think more about how they can improve themselves in the 2023 offseason vs. playing in the 2022 postseason. A big part of that equate will next year's NFL draft, set to start April 27...
Bills' Josh Allen pays homage to Ryan Fitzpatrick with jersey in pregame warmups and postgame interviews
Josh Allen really likes to recognize where he's from and those who came before him. Sometimes it's by wearing his high school's sweatshirt. Other times, it's by earning brownie points with the broadcast crew by wearing a member's jersey. On "Thursday Night Football," it was the latter. Allen warmed up...
Heisman Trophy watch: Updated odds, top candidates to win 2022 award
USC quarterback Caleb Williams had the best odds according to BetMGM.com coming into the weekend, but No. 11 Utah beat No. 4 USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game. Williams was hampered by a leg injury in the second half. He finished with 363 passing yards and three total TDs, but a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers ended any chance for a comeback.
College football bowl schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every FBS bowl game in 2022-23
Last year, college football saw a record 42 FBS bowls. This year, there will be one more. There will be 84 teams playing in bowl games this year, with two teams getting the chance to play one additional contest in the 2022 national championship game. Starting Dec. 16, with the...
