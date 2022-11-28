ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Jerry Jones 'respects' LeBron James after Lakers star criticizes coverage of Cowboys owner in desegregation photo

While LeBron James seems to be done with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, the Dallas owner won't let it stop him from heaping praise on the NBA icon. A photo showing Jones present during a protest against segregation when he was 14 years old was brought back under the spotlight on Wednesday by James, who asked reporters why they were asking him questions about Kyrie Irving rather than Jones.
Was Drew Brees struck by lightning? Viral video an apparent stunt for PointsBet commercial

Drew Brees appeared to have been struck by lightning while filming a commercial. A video from the filming of a PointsBet Sportsbook commercial appeared to show Brees being struck by lightning as he was being prepped for the spot. According to Rafael Hernández, who shared the video on Twitter, the commercial was being filmed at the Catatumbo River, which is known for having nine hours of lightning strikes per night.
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 13 Cowboys-Colts Showdown contests — Monopolizing the Cowboys with Prescott, Pollard & Elliott

Dak Prescott and the 8-3 Cowboys look to continue their strong recent run this weekend as they host the 4-7-1 Colts behind interim coach Jeff Saturday. Dallas enters the weekend as whopping double-digit home favorites, and we admittedly won't be touching the 10.5-point spread with a 10.5-foot pole. But we will, however, be building a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this game, looking to bring in some much-needed cash ahead of the holiday season.
Updated Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
How long is Von Miller out? Latest injury updates, timeline for edge's return to Bills

The Bills will be without prized pass-rusher Von Miller on Thursday when they take on the Patriots, and there's some question as to just how long he'll be on the shelf. Miller injured his right knee on a scary play during the Bills' Thanksgiving matchup with the Lions. He was eventually carted off the field and into the locker room.
Meet Jeff Saturday's son, the UNC wide receiver who looks a lot like his dad

If you've ever looked at Jeff Saturday and thought, "Man, that guy looks awfully familiar," you're not alone. There have been debates about who exactly the Colts coach looks like over the years. Often, NFL fans have pointed to other players, namely centers, that share a similar look to the 14-year Colts star turned head coach.
Heisman Trophy watch: Updated odds, top candidates to win 2022 award

USC quarterback Caleb Williams had the best odds according to BetMGM.com coming into the weekend, but No. 11 Utah beat No. 4 USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game. Williams was hampered by a leg injury in the second half. He finished with 363 passing yards and three total TDs, but a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers ended any chance for a comeback.
