Shelby, NC

Lineworker Academy gets boost from Duke Energy

By Special to The Star
The Star
The Star
 2 days ago
The Duke Energy Foundation has announced that Cleveland Community College will receive a $25,000 grant award to support the Electrical Lineworker Academy. The program is one of 10 across North Carolina to receive the grant.

The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding these grants to community colleges across the state as part of Duke Energy’s focus on lineworker training programs and align with its lineworker recruitment strategy.

“Duke Energy has been a strong partner of our Electrical Lineworker Academy from the beginning,” said Tony Fogleman, vice president of economic and workforce development. “These funds will help us update equipment and maintain the reputation for top-quality training that our staff and faculty have built for this program.”

The 10-week Lineworker Academy began in 2017 and quickly grew into a program that attracted students from across the county, and a few students from outside the country. Four Academies are held each year.

