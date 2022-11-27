ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How this trip to the SEC championship game to face LSU is different for No. 1 Georgia

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago
The storylines surrounding Georgia’s trips to the SEC championship game under Kirby Smart are usually thick with intrigue and major implications for the College Football Playoff.

This time, probably not so much.

No. 1 Georgia is widely considered a playoff team win or lose in Saturday’s 4 p.m. title tilt in Atlanta against an LSU team that fell to No. 11 in the Associated Press poll and No. 13 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches poll Sunday after Texas A&M upset the Tigers Saturday.

The Bulldogs cemented their first ever CFP spot in 2017 by beating Auburn 28-7 and were left on the outside looking in as a two-loss team after losing to Alabama in 2018 and LSU in 2019.

Alabama delivered Georgia its only loss last year, 41-24, in the SEC championship game to nail down a playoff spot, but the Bulldogs still made the four-team field and brought home their first national title in 41 years.

Smart insisted Sunday whether Georgia is considered in the playoff already this time isn’t a concern of his.

“We're worried about winning the SEC championship,” said Smart, in his seven season as the Bulldogs coach. “That's the most important thing on our agenda, is to have an opportunity to do something that rarely gets done.”

Georgia is 3-6 all-time in SEC championship games including 1-3 under Smart who guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back 12-0 regular seasons.

Georgia opened as a 16 ½ point favorite, according to BetOnline.ag. That makes Georgia the largest favorite of any team on championship weekend.

ESPN’s College GameDay, on site for Georgia’s last three SEC championship games, is setting up shop Saturday in Arlington, Texas at the Big 12 championship game between TCU and Kansas State.

LSU players took the 38-23 loss Saturday night to Texas A&M that knocked the Tigers out of the playoff picture “hard,” first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly said Sunday.

“We’ve certainly had some bumps in the road but we’ve had some great achievements in developing our program here in the first year,” Kelly said. “The SEC West is week to week. You have to bring your best and we found that out this weekend.”

LSU is the 10th team to reach the SEC championship game with at least three losses, according to the SEC Network. Only LSU in 2001 won the game.

“We’re preparing ourselves to give ourselves the best chance to win this game regardless of the outcome of last night’s game,” said Smart, who was battling a cough late Sunday afternoon after he said he was sick last week. “I think LSU’s going to be ready to play us.”

Kelly said that his 9-3 team has “played with traits over talent all year and some of those traits were not there as much. Playing smart, having a great attention to detail. Some of the focus that’s necessary. For some reason, those things weren’t in place. We have to play with those traits.”

Georgia has a 97 percent chance to reach the playoff regardless of the outcome Saturday, according to ESPN’s playoff predictor.

The Bulldogs, Michigan, TCU and Southern Cal appear best positioned to make the playoff when it’s announced on Dec. 4.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was in a boot on Sunday after spraining an ankle Saturday night, Kelly said, but the initial report was positive.

“He’s going to need to have all his ability and more,” Kelly said. “Early indications look pretty good.”

