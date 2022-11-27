WATCH: Mariners' Cal Raleigh Raises 12 Flag at Seahawks, Raiders Game

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh raised the 12 Flag at Sunday's Seahawks game at Lumen Field against the Las Vegas Raiders. 'The Big Dumper' helped pump up the Seahawks crowd before a big game in Seattle.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was on hand for Sunday's Seahawks game at Lumen Field against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 26-year-old didn't just attend the game, but he also raised the Seahawks 12 flag before kickoff.

'The Big Dumper' did his part in pumping up the Seahawks crowd. After raising the flag, he excitedly waved a Seahawks towel, electrifying the crowd.

Since making his big league debut in 2021, Raleigh has quickly become a Seattle fan favorite.

In September, he hit a walk-off home run that sent the Mariners to their first postseason since 2001 .

The Mariners went on to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series, winning their first playoff series in 21 years.

Entering Sunday, the Seahawks were tied for first in the NFC West at 6-4 with the San Francisco 49ers.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.