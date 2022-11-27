Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns Dropping One World Title Each Night Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns will not drop the WWE World Championships one night at a time this WrestleMania season. Xero News recently tweeted out to discuss some “plans” that WWE is batting around for Roman Reigns. It was said that, “The Titles will be split by the end of the draft latest. (The draft will be after Mania) There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania on Night 1 Second on Night 2.”
bodyslam.net
NWA USA Stream And Results (11/26/22)
The latest episode of NWA USA was held on Saturday, November 26, 2022. You can watch the full episode on NWA’s Youtube channel. The full results for the show can be found below. – The Pope & JTG def. The Miserably Faithful (w/Father James Mitchell & Sal Rinauro) –...
ringsidenews.com
Several Wrestlers Pull Out Of Wrestlecade Due To WWE Obligations
Wrestlecade was held on November 26th at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, NC. The event is an annual wrestling convention that brings wrestlers and fans together for 3 days. The convention features top stars from the present as well as legends from the past. Sadly, some big names weren’t there after initially being a part of the event.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Once Dressed In Drag To Prank Another Pro Wrestler
While Ric Flair’s professional life was on the rise, his personal life was moving in the opposite direction, which resulted in some financial troubles for the “Nature Boy”. Therefore, a good way for someone like Flair to wind down and take his mind off his many problems was to prank people.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
PWMania
WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez
According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Clarifies He Was Not Invited To The 2023 Royal Rumble Event By WWE
Ric Flair makes a clarification. Ric Flair recently stated that he will be appearing at next year’s Royal Rumble premium live event. While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair clarified his previous comments and revealed that he won’t actually be at the Rumble. “I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot
In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Viewership Up This Week As Key Demo Holds Steady
The viewership for this week’s AEW Dynamite is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 880,000 viewers on November 23. This number is up from last week’s episode which drew 818,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is the same 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Down For Survivor Series Go Home Show
The preliminary viewership numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reports Friday’s WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers. Friday’s episode averaged a 0.45 preliminary rating in the 18 to 49 demographic with the first hour scoring a 0.5 and the second hour scoring a 0.4. The November 18 episode scored a 0.56 final rating.
bodyslam.net
Jericho Appreciation Society, Hikaru Shida And More Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dark has had its match card set. AEW announced the following lineup for the November 29 episode of AEW Dark. Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker) vs. Tracy Williams, LSG, & Jack Tomlinson. Emi Sakura vs. Tiara James. Hikaru Shida vs....
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Kevin Owens ends friendship with Sami Zayn, beats Jey Uso in main event
Just two days after Survivor Series, WWE returned to television on Monday night with WWE Raw. In the main event, Kevin Owens managed to get some revenge over The Bloodline after coming up on the losing side in the WarGames match. Owens vowed that he was done with Sami Zayn...
bodyslam.net
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red At Survivor Series
The Bloodline squared off against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in the Men’s WarGames match. The Bloodline reigned supreme when the dust settled. Every member of The Bloodline save for Roman Reigns wore red gear. While speaking on Not Sam Wrestling, Sarath Ton explained that Roman Reigns actually didn’t like the fabric texture which was chosen for him, so he wore his normal ring gear instead.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To The Ring
Welcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retirement, as they can always wrestle one more match. With no season or anything really close to it, a wrestler can step back in the ring over and over without having to worry about the next match. That can lead to some great returns, and now we are going to be seeing another one before the year is out.
bodyslam.net
1/4 Of Tickets Available For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
The ticket sales for this Wednesday’s Dynamite seem to be trending in the direction of a sellout. WrestleTix’s Patreon reported that out of the current seating capacity of 4,616, 3,429 tickets have been distributed. This means that only 1,187 tickets are yet to be sold. Given that the 3/4th of the tickets have been sold with two days to go, it is most likely that the show will be sold out or is close to selling out.
bodyslam.net
Dijak’s Return Match To NXT Set For Tonight’s SHow
The formerly known T-Bar will be back in action on tonight’s edition of NXT. WWE has announced that Dijak will be back in action on the November 29th episode of NXT. Dijak made his return to the brand on last week’s episode of NXT, where he put the hurt on NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Planning Special First Hour For RAW This Week
Since Triple H took over as head of creative, WWE has undergone some massive changes. One of the big changes was the addition of the WarGames match to Survivor Series. Now, after a history-making show at Survivor Series, WWE is gearing up for another historic episode of Monday Night RAW.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Set For Very Big Push
The WWE Monday Night Raw roster is loaded with talent at the moment and The Judgment Day have been getting a lot of TV time in recent months. Rhea Ripley has been one of the highlights of The Judgement Day’s run so far and it seems that WWE management has taken notice.
