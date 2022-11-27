Read full article on original website
Booker T Could See AEW Closing In A Few Years Due To Actions Like The Elite Mocking CM Punk
The NXT commentator discusses how The Elite have handled All Out and the taunting from The Elite on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Never one to hold back what’s on his mind, Booker T spoke about the circumstances of the AEW All Out media scrum fiasco on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. After seeing how The Elite made light of the incident during last week’s AEW Dynamite, Booker T was sceptical about how much longer the company can survive.
William Regal Could Reportedly Still Leave AEW For WWE Despite 3 Year Deal
William Regal made his AEW debut at the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view event on March 6 of this year. As previously reported, William Regal signed a 3-year deal with AEW, so he still has plenty of time left on his contract. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went...
Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns Dropping One World Title Each Night Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns will not drop the WWE World Championships one night at a time this WrestleMania season. Xero News recently tweeted out to discuss some “plans” that WWE is batting around for Roman Reigns. It was said that, “The Titles will be split by the end of the draft latest. (The draft will be after Mania) There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania on Night 1 Second on Night 2.”
Kurt Angle Believes Triple H And Braun Strowman Could Have Had 5 Star Matches Together
Kurt Angle believes two names could have produced magic in WWE’s squared circle. While speaking during the most recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled the 2017 Survivor Series match. Angle stated that he believes Triple H and Braun Strowman could have had 5-star matches if WWE decided to book the in a long-term feud.
Injured AEW Star Was Seen Around Tonight’s Dynamite Location
An injured AEW star has been spotted around tonight’s AEW Dynamite set up, but that doesn’t mean they will make their return tonight. Fightful Select have now reported that Ruby Soho, who has been out of action since AEW All Out with a broken nose, which she has successfully undergone surgery for, has been spotted around the location of tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
WWE Main Event Results (12/1/22)
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 1. Matches were taped on November 28 from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The show aired on Hulu Plus. You can find the results below. – Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke. – Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy. Follow...
Top IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Tasha Steelz Confirms She’s Re-Signed With the Company
Fresh off the HUGE announcement that IMPACT Wrestling partnered with top streaming service DAZN for an international distribution deal, IMPACT Wrestling has also secured the services of a top Knockout for years to come. Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald took to his social media Twitter account to announce the...
Ric Flair Explains Why He Doesn’t Like “Comical” Sami Zayn And The Bloodline Storyline
For many fans, Sami Zayn’s current character is certainly the best thing about WWE television. This is largely due to his ability to make the members of The Bloodline break character no matter what, repeatedly making each individual. While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair...
Dijak’s Return Match To NXT Set For Tonight’s SHow
The formerly known T-Bar will be back in action on tonight’s edition of NXT. WWE has announced that Dijak will be back in action on the November 29th episode of NXT. Dijak made his return to the brand on last week’s episode of NXT, where he put the hurt on NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.
Dexter Lumis Earns A WWE Contract On RAW
Dexter Lumis is finally apart of WWE. Tonight on RAW, The Miz battled Dexter Lumis in an Anything Goes match where if Miz won, Lumis would be gone forever but if Dexter won, he would officially be signed to WWE. The Miz tried to get out of the match before it even started, but Adam Pearce put a stop to that. The match began and things went wild. Fighting around the ring, weapons being used, including Miz putting a Vice grip on Lumis’ head to no effect and much more chaos but in the end, Lumis made Miz submit. At ringside, Adam Peace gave Dexter the contract and he signed it right there and then. Lumis also received a bag of money that Miz owed him, and Dexter handed some 100 dollar bills out to kids in the crowd. Miz ended up attacking him on the ramp and taking the money back from a kid, but caught a super kick from Johnny Gargano who snuck up from behind. Johnny ended up giving the child his money back and celebrated with Lumis.
Zelina Vega Reveals She Has Significant Control Over Her Promos Thanks To Triple H And Stephanie McMahon
The current mouthpiece for Legado Del Fantasma reportedly has significant control over what she says in promos. Zelina Vega is currently the faction’s mouthpiece and has been doing well in her role. While speaking on the That’s Dope podcast, Vega noted that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon trust her to cut her own promos.
Jericho Appreciation Society, Hikaru Shida And More Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dark has had its match card set. AEW announced the following lineup for the November 29 episode of AEW Dark. Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker) vs. Tracy Williams, LSG, & Jack Tomlinson. Emi Sakura vs. Tiara James. Hikaru Shida vs....
Viewership And Key Demo Drop For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
NJPW Announces Matches For 12/3 NJPW Strong
NJPW STRONG (12/3) Rocky Romero & Adrian Quest vs. Atlantis Jr. & Virus. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate to the site here. You can also visit our PWTees store and buy Bodyslam official merchandise here.
Stephanie McMahon Discusses The Innovation Involved In The White Rabbit Teases
The White Rabbit project began with Jefferson Airplane’s namesake music playing and QR codes appearing at WWE television and live events leading to certain clues regarding the mystery. The highly anticipated and creative roller coaster ride came to a conclusion at the end WWE Extreme Rules when Bray Wyatt made his dramatic return to WWE.
Ric Flair Believes He Has A Better Last Match In Him
Earlier this year, Ric Flair wrestled his final match at 73 years old. Flair took some scary bumps and even bled during the match, something that he vowed to do before the match. In the end, The Nature Boy won the match and somehow managed to finish without any serious injury.
Dax Harwood On CM Punk: “He Loves Wrestling.”
Dax Harwood stands by his friend. Dax Harwood was recently interviewed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful where he discussed a range of topics, including Bryan Danielson’s obsession with male reproductive organs. Another topic that would come up was CM Punk, who is currently nursing an arm injury that will take him out of action for quite some time. There has also been the obvious controversy from the AEW All Out Scrum, with little to no official information regarding Punk being announced as of this writing.
Dakota Kai Likes The “Ms War Games” Nickname
Dakota Kai is happy with her new nickname. The former WWE Women’s tag team champion was recently a part of the War Games match competing alongside Bayley, IYO Sky, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley to battle Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and Becky Lynch. Despite her team losing the bout, Kai delivered a stellar performance at WWE Survivor Series. Dakota Kai spoke about being given the moniker of Ms. War Games on the Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast.
NXT UK Star Aoife Valkyrie Headed To WWE NXT With A New Name
Aoife Valkyrie is headed over to WWE NXT. Aoife Valkyrie is now coming to WWE NXT after being heavily featured on NXT UK in the past. But, she will have a new name when she arrives which is Lyra Valkyria. The first promo teasing her arrival aired on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. In the vignette, she spoke about being born anew and shedding the feathers of her past.
Rhea Ripley Says She Is Going To Put Becky Lynch Down
Rhea Ripley wants a piece of The Man. Rhea Ripley is on an incredible hot streak as of late with fans. Since turning heel earlier this year, she has become one of the star attractions of the WWE Women’s division. When Becky Lynch returned, WWE teased a confrontation between...
