Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Booker T Could See AEW Closing In A Few Years Due To Actions Like The Elite Mocking CM Punk
The NXT commentator discusses how The Elite have handled All Out and the taunting from The Elite on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Never one to hold back what’s on his mind, Booker T spoke about the circumstances of the AEW All Out media scrum fiasco on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. After seeing how The Elite made light of the incident during last week’s AEW Dynamite, Booker T was sceptical about how much longer the company can survive.
bodyslam.net
Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns Dropping One World Title Each Night Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns will not drop the WWE World Championships one night at a time this WrestleMania season. Xero News recently tweeted out to discuss some “plans” that WWE is batting around for Roman Reigns. It was said that, “The Titles will be split by the end of the draft latest. (The draft will be after Mania) There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania on Night 1 Second on Night 2.”
bodyslam.net
Viewership And Key Demo Drop For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (12/1/22)
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 1. Matches were taped on November 28 from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The show aired on Hulu Plus. You can find the results below. – Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke. – Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy. Follow...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Lineup For 12/2/22
AEW Rampage (12/2/22):. All Atlantic Title LumberJack Match: Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall. AEW Rampage airs this Friday at 10PM est on TNT. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate to the site here. You can...
bodyslam.net
William Regal Could Reportedly Still Leave AEW For WWE Despite 3 Year Deal
William Regal made his AEW debut at the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view event on March 6 of this year. As previously reported, William Regal signed a 3-year deal with AEW, so he still has plenty of time left on his contract. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went...
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Believes Triple H And Braun Strowman Could Have Had 5 Star Matches Together
Kurt Angle believes two names could have produced magic in WWE’s squared circle. While speaking during the most recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled the 2017 Survivor Series match. Angle stated that he believes Triple H and Braun Strowman could have had 5-star matches if WWE decided to book the in a long-term feud.
Lindsay Lohan’s “Horrifying” New Pepsi Ad Has The Internet Divided Over One “Questionable” Combination
Apparently I'm the only one who doesn't think it's gross...
bodyslam.net
TNT Championship Match Set For AEW Dynamite
It was just announced that AR Fox is now All Elite. But, he’s wasting no time trying to make an impact in AEW. Right after the announcement of the signing, Tony Khan announced that Samoa Joe will hold a TNT Championship open challenge and AR Fox has answered. Tony Khan tweeted out the announcement and the match is official for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
bodyslam.net
Zelina Vega Reveals She Has Significant Control Over Her Promos Thanks To Triple H And Stephanie McMahon
The current mouthpiece for Legado Del Fantasma reportedly has significant control over what she says in promos. Zelina Vega is currently the faction’s mouthpiece and has been doing well in her role. While speaking on the That’s Dope podcast, Vega noted that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon trust her to cut her own promos.
bodyslam.net
Ruby SoHo Returns On AEW Dynamite
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Willow Nightingale defeated Anna J.A.S in singles competition but after the match, Tay Melo got involved. That’s when Ruby SoHo’s music hit and Tay was ready to fight. But, Ruby appeared from behind, returning after being on the shelf with a broken nose. Ruby beat down Tay and then hit her with a face buster on the ramp before celebrating with the crowd.
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Criticizes Tony Khan For How He Handled CM Punk’s AEW All Out Media Scrum
During the media scrum when Punk went off the rails, AEW President Tony Khan was clearly blindsided by CM Punk’s outburst and couldn’t say a single thing to stop him. Many people felt this was a disrespectful move but they also questioned Tony Khan’s leadership skills afterwards. While speaking with 10 Count, Eric Bischoff made it clear that he found Tony Khan’s actions during the media scrum mind-boggling.
bodyslam.net
AR Fox Speechless After Officially Signing To AEW
As announced earlier today, AR Fox has officially signed to AEW. The long time independent veteran has been wrestling around the globe for years and now has a contract to a big time company. The man himself is surely ecstatic about it, but he can’t quite put it into words. Following the announcement, Fox posted on Twitter that he uses emoji’s a lot because he doesn’t know what to say.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Results (11/30/22)
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite was hosted from Indianapolis this evening with a stacked card on deck. You can read the results for the show below. -Jon Moxley kicked off the show and was confronted by Hangman Page and they brawled. –Bryan Danielson Defeats Dax Harwood. -Ricky Starks cuts a promo...
bodyslam.net
Top IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Tasha Steelz Confirms She’s Re-Signed With the Company
Fresh off the HUGE announcement that IMPACT Wrestling partnered with top streaming service DAZN for an international distribution deal, IMPACT Wrestling has also secured the services of a top Knockout for years to come. Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald took to his social media Twitter account to announce the...
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Results – Season 4, Episode 11 (11/26/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling’s season four, episode eleven premiered on November 26th. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 11 Results (11/26) – Sahara Spars defeated The Disciplinarian (w/ Ice Cold...
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Clarifies He Was Not Invited To The 2023 Royal Rumble Event By WWE
Ric Flair makes a clarification. Ric Flair recently stated that he will be appearing at next year’s Royal Rumble premium live event. While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair clarified his previous comments and revealed that he won’t actually be at the Rumble. “I...
bodyslam.net
Dakota Kai Likes The “Ms War Games” Nickname
Dakota Kai is happy with her new nickname. The former WWE Women’s tag team champion was recently a part of the War Games match competing alongside Bayley, IYO Sky, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley to battle Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and Becky Lynch. Despite her team losing the bout, Kai delivered a stellar performance at WWE Survivor Series. Dakota Kai spoke about being given the moniker of Ms. War Games on the Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast.
bodyslam.net
WWE Fans Get A Shopping Spree With Dexter Lumis’ Money
Some lucky fans essentially got some free WWE merchandise!. On last nights Monday Night RAW, Dexter Lumis defeated Miz to officially claim his spot on the WWE roster. With the win, he also received a bag of money that The Miz owed him. Dexter then took some of the money and handed it out to kids in the audience. Following RAW, WWE posted an exclusive video of some young fans spending their Dexter Lumis cash at the merchandise stands in the arena, picking out an array of items.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer drops with great tunes and a Rocket backstory
After a very long wait, the closing chapter to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy is almost here.
Comments / 0