Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Shred city: 5 world class outdoor recreation amenities built in the Vail area in the last 5 years

The upper portion of the Golden Peak Competition Arena opened for the season Nov. 20, allowing ski racers a dedicated training area to practice in Vail. When the competition arena has enough snow to allow ski racers top-to-bottom access, it’s one of the few venues in the country offering a full-length downhill track that ends in a village near an interstate.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Skiing slang: Periodic Table of Snow displays the unique side of winter language

“Free refills.” “Diamond dust.” “White suede.” “Cold smoke.”. For people who are not well versed in snowsports culture and slang, these are phrases that describe drinks at restaurants or a nice fabric. But for ski instructor Russ Scholl, collecting ski-area slang turned from a hobby into a small business. Scholl created the Periodic Table of Snow, which outlines dozens of snow terms that he’s collected in his four decades as a ski instructor.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Guanella Pass closes for winter, but recreation remains nearby￼

Guanella Pass Road and Scenic Byway is closed for the winter, and dispersed camping along the road is now prohibited. Reopening will likely take place on Friday, May 26, ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Camping is only allowed in areas formally designated by the U.S. Forest Service. A large parking...
GEORGETOWN, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Bruce Butler: It’s time to clean up

The start of the holiday/Christmas season should be a time for special reflection over the past year and a look toward the future. Despite our challenges in Summit County, we remain very fortunate to call one of the most beautiful places in the world “home.”. Now in my 23rd...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
vailmag.com

On the resort’s 60th anniversary, scions of Vail’s founding families reflect on the magic of village life in those early years, and where they find it today.

Few ski resorts in the world are more famous than Vail. Founded in 1962, the massive, romantic, powder-choked mountain with otherworldly views high above a built-from-the-ground-up Bavarian village celebrates its 60th anniversary this winter. The occasion comes with requisite fanfare—Vail is planning several anniversary events throughout the season—and, of course, requisite nostalgia among locals who have watched and participated in its evolution. To get a taste of what was, has been, and still is Vail’s cultural heartbeat, we interviewed sons and daughters of those who planted early roots around a nascent ski resort and helped turn it into a global destination. From a co-founder’s eldest son to local business owners carrying on their parents’ legacies, take it from them: much has changed, yes, but it’s still a magical and magnificent place—and mountain—to call home.
VAIL, CO
weather5280.com

Colorado Weather: Snow and turning sharply colder early this week

Some areas woke Sunday morning to a bit of snowfall, but a stronger system will arrive in less than 48 hours to bring about bigger changes than what we have had Sunday. This week's State of the Atmosphere will focus on the early part of this week as we have a storm system to move through.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow winds down across Colorado Tuesday morning

DENVER — A new round of snow is impacting Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow began developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area overnight into Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
COLORADO STATE

