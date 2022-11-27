ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Booker T Could See AEW Closing In A Few Years Due To Actions Like The Elite Mocking CM Punk

The NXT commentator discusses how The Elite have handled All Out and the taunting from The Elite on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Never one to hold back what’s on his mind, Booker T spoke about the circumstances of the AEW All Out media scrum fiasco on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. After seeing how The Elite made light of the incident during last week’s AEW Dynamite, Booker T was sceptical about how much longer the company can survive.
William Regal Could Reportedly Still Leave AEW For WWE Despite 3 Year Deal

William Regal made his AEW debut at the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view event on March 6 of this year. As previously reported, William Regal signed a 3-year deal with AEW, so he still has plenty of time left on his contract. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went...
Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns Dropping One World Title Each Night Of WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns will not drop the WWE World Championships one night at a time this WrestleMania season. Xero News recently tweeted out to discuss some “plans” that WWE is batting around for Roman Reigns. It was said that, “The Titles will be split by the end of the draft latest. (The draft will be after Mania) There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania on Night 1 Second on Night 2.”
Kurt Angle Believes Triple H And Braun Strowman Could Have Had 5 Star Matches Together

Kurt Angle believes two names could have produced magic in WWE’s squared circle. While speaking during the most recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled the 2017 Survivor Series match. Angle stated that he believes Triple H and Braun Strowman could have had 5-star matches if WWE decided to book the in a long-term feud.
The Miz Was Nearly In WWE Feud With Fellow Reality Star

A feud between The Miz and another network competition show star almost became a "reality" back in the late 2010s, a former member of the "Big Brother" cast recently revealed. In a new interview with PWMania.com, former reality show star and current OVW wrestler Jessie Godderz shared a story about how WWE once tried to get ahold of him for months to set up a feud with Miz, a.k.a. Mike Mizanin.
Mandy Rose Reflects On Her Romance With Otis

Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unusual on-screen romance blossomed in WWE between Mandy Rose and Otis. Although Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville posed a threat to their developing relationship, their mutual affection reached a critical moment on the second night of WrestleMania 36, when Rose assisted Otis in his victory over Ziggler. After that bout, Rose and Otis shared a kiss. Following the feel-good moment, Rose continued to feud with her former Fire and Desire partner Deville, while her romance story with Otis slowed down and came to its conclusion. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rose reflected on her unusual pairing with Otis, describing the storyline as "fun" and "loving."
Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video

Stephen A. Smith was running a bit late to the "First Take" set on Tuesday morning. The ESPN personality was curiously missing when co-host Molly Qerim opened the show. But she was happy to report a Stephen A. sighting, showing video of Smith jogging along the pier to get into the building with security holding his bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced

After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
WWE Removed Angelo Dawkins Off Television Due To Montez Ford’s Injury

The Street Profits, the team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, worked hard to become one of the mainstays of WWE’s tag team division. In fact, they were seemly irreplaceable as a tag team for many. WWE saw it this way as well, as they took Angelo Dawkins off WWE television after Ford was injured. Montez Ford was out of action for several weeks. He was seen wearing a walking boot for a while which made fans wonder about his injury status.
Dwayne Johnson buys every Snickers bar in shop he used to steal from

Dwayne Johnson bought every Snickers bar from a shop he used to steal from to right a childhood wrong.The Rock explained that, aged 14, he used to steal a chocolate bar from his local 7-11 before his daily workout session as he couldn’t afford to buy one.To shoppers’ delight, the Black Adam star offered to pay for their groceries, as well as buying every single Snickers bar in the store.“I have been waiting decades to do what I’ve been getting ready to do now,” Johnson said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Oscars slap: Will Smith ‘understands’ if audiences think it’s ‘too soon’ for new filmBob Dylan apologises for using machine to sign £497 books'Leave Meghan alone': Stormzy references Duchess of Sussex on new album
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To The Ring

Welcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retirement, as they can always wrestle one more match. With no season or anything really close to it, a wrestler can step back in the ring over and over without having to worry about the next match. That can lead to some great returns, and now we are going to be seeing another one before the year is out.
Bruce Prichard Says Former WWE Superstar 'Legitimately Hated' Entertaining Kids

Clowns are typically seen as happy, jolly individuals who make balloons and act silly to entertain children, but that was far from the case when it came to Doink The Clown. The classic WWE character fell into the same territory as other infamous clowns who struck fear into the hearts of children, a true heel in every sense. Flipping the norms with Doink proved to be a great idea for the company, and during the latest "Something To Wrestle," Bruce Prichard revealed the extent to which the persona was rooted in reality.
Fire Ronda Rousey Trends Big Time During WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi Blackheart at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, but her performance didn’t sit well with the WWE Universe. Now, fans want her fired from WWE. Fans took to Twitter during WWE Raw tonight to express their frustrations at the SmackDown...
Charlotte Flair Throws Out Major WWE Return Teases

It may soon be time to bow down to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair once again. If Flair's Instagram is any indication, the former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is gearing up for her impending return to WWE. In the past 24 hours, Flair has shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story, specifically showing her trademark entrance to the ring, with three of the posts displaying her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. The last post in the succession of WWE-related posts to her Instagram Story is an image of Flair wearing her wrestling boots while sitting on what appears to be the canvas of a wrestling ring.
WWE Main Event Results (12/1/22)

WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 1. Matches were taped on November 28 from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The show aired on Hulu Plus. You can find the results below. – Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke. – Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy. Follow...
NORFOLK, VA
Viewership And Key Demo Drop For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.

