Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing
Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
aseaofblue.com
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Bellarmine
After a few days off, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for an in-state matchup against Bellarmine. The first half got off to an awful start on the offensive side of the floor for the Cats as it took them until the 15:38 mark to score their first points of the game.
Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky Tied 21-21 With Bellarmine in Snoozing Fashion
At halftime, No. 19 Kentucky is tied 21-21 with the 2-5 Bellarmine Knights. Here are some halftime thoughts on what's gone down inside Rupp Arena: Kentucky just put on one of the worst 10-minute stretches of basketball i've ever laid my eyes on. Stiff and stagnant are the two best words I can think ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Bellarmine game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Bellarmine Knights tonight at 7 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. The only way you can watch the game is through an online stream with WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+ or ESPN app. The Cats picked it back up on offense in their last game,...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky overcomes Bellarmine: 3 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington on Tuesday night by a score of 60-41. To say the Cats got off to a slow start would be both a true and false statement. How so? Well, it took Kentucky over four minutes before they got their first bucket as they got down 6-0 early.
Mark Stoops Talks Coaching Changes, Transfer Portal, Will Levis as Offseason Nears
It took just two days after the end of the regular season for changes to hit the Kentucky football program. On Monday afternoon, a pair of wide receivers in Chauncey Magwood and DeMarcus Harris were announced as the first couple of Wildcats to enter the transfer portal. Around the time of ...
aseaofblue.com
ESPN replacing SEC/Big 12 Challenge with ACC/SEC Challenge
Massive college basketball news coming on Monday, as ESPN is set do do away with both the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and the B1G/ACC Challenge after this season. Starting in 2023, the SEC and ACC will start up their own challenge, for both men and women, beginning the week after Thanksgiving. No word on if the B1G and Big 12 will start up a series.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Bellarmine: Predict the outcome and gameday headlines
Gameday is back for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team, who will play host to the Bellarmine Knights. While UK - UofL is typically the ‘state championship’ between the best schools in the Bluegrass, that may actually be tonight for this season, being that Bellarmine has already beaten Louisville and is coming off a 20-win season in which they won the ASUN.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Football Assistant Coach Tracker 2023
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats are set to undergo an assistant coaching staff shakeup this offseason, at least based on this report. Of course, head coach Mark Stoops isn’t going anywhere, especially after the massive contract extension he just received. But after Kentucky had so many struggles this year after expectations were at an all-time high for this season — hype that Stoops himself and other staff members helped raise — it’s reasonable to think at least a few assistant coaches will be heading elsewhere, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
aseaofblue.com
Bruiser Flint says Kentucky is focusing on long-term goals amid slow start
The Kentucky Wildcats are not off to the best start this season, as they are sitting with a 4-2 record with both losses coming in their two biggest matchups. However, Kentucky is not the only top team struggling in the early season. Duke, UCLA, Michigan State, Gonzaga, and North Carolina have all picked up two losses in the early season.
aseaofblue.com
Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Knights
The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action tonight as they welcomed the Bellarmine Knights to Rupp Arena. In what ended up being a rock-fight, the Cats outlasted the Knights to pick up the win, 60-41. For all of those reading this, I think we all wish we could erase the...
aseaofblue.com
A look at Kentucky’s latest bowl projections
With the regular season over, it’s time to take a look at where the Kentucky Wildcats might go bowling this postseason. The LSU Tigers’ upset loss to Texas A&M, South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson, and Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl win all are expected to play a significant role in the bowl lineup.
fox56news.com
Former UK basketball player bowling for a cause
A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. Nov. 29: Lava flow, climing a hotel, and morning …. Here are five things to know before you go to...
smileypete.com
Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years
The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Movie made about legendary ‘Cocaine Bear’ who calls Lexington home
The story of the legendary "Cocaine Bear" will soon make its way to the big screen.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Wild Wind Blows in Changes for Midweek. A strong cold front, pushing across Central and Eastern Kentucky, will spark strong storms. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 20 hours ago. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Strong to Severe Storms...
AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash
In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
Former Kentucky meteorologist killed in North Carolina news helicopter crash
A former Lexington-based meteorologist and pilot were killed Tuesday after a helicopter crash in Charlotte, North Carolina.
WKYT 27
Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
Comments / 4