The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing

Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Bellarmine

After a few days off, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for an in-state matchup against Bellarmine. The first half got off to an awful start on the offensive side of the floor for the Cats as it took them until the 15:38 mark to score their first points of the game.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Bellarmine game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Bellarmine Knights tonight at 7 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. The only way you can watch the game is through an online stream with WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+ or ESPN app. The Cats picked it back up on offense in their last game,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky overcomes Bellarmine: 3 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington on Tuesday night by a score of 60-41. To say the Cats got off to a slow start would be both a true and false statement. How so? Well, it took Kentucky over four minutes before they got their first bucket as they got down 6-0 early.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

ESPN replacing SEC/Big 12 Challenge with ACC/SEC Challenge

Massive college basketball news coming on Monday, as ESPN is set do do away with both the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and the B1G/ACC Challenge after this season. Starting in 2023, the SEC and ACC will start up their own challenge, for both men and women, beginning the week after Thanksgiving. No word on if the B1G and Big 12 will start up a series.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Bellarmine: Predict the outcome and gameday headlines

Gameday is back for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team, who will play host to the Bellarmine Knights. While UK - UofL is typically the ‘state championship’ between the best schools in the Bluegrass, that may actually be tonight for this season, being that Bellarmine has already beaten Louisville and is coming off a 20-win season in which they won the ASUN.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Football Assistant Coach Tracker 2023

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats are set to undergo an assistant coaching staff shakeup this offseason, at least based on this report. Of course, head coach Mark Stoops isn’t going anywhere, especially after the massive contract extension he just received. But after Kentucky had so many struggles this year after expectations were at an all-time high for this season — hype that Stoops himself and other staff members helped raise — it’s reasonable to think at least a few assistant coaches will be heading elsewhere, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Bruiser Flint says Kentucky is focusing on long-term goals amid slow start

The Kentucky Wildcats are not off to the best start this season, as they are sitting with a 4-2 record with both losses coming in their two biggest matchups. However, Kentucky is not the only top team struggling in the early season. Duke, UCLA, Michigan State, Gonzaga, and North Carolina have all picked up two losses in the early season.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Knights

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action tonight as they welcomed the Bellarmine Knights to Rupp Arena. In what ended up being a rock-fight, the Cats outlasted the Knights to pick up the win, 60-41. For all of those reading this, I think we all wish we could erase the...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

A look at Kentucky’s latest bowl projections

With the regular season over, it’s time to take a look at where the Kentucky Wildcats might go bowling this postseason. The LSU Tigers’ upset loss to Texas A&M, South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson, and Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl win all are expected to play a significant role in the bowl lineup.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Former UK basketball player bowling for a cause

A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. Nov. 29: Lava flow, climing a hotel, and morning …. Here are five things to know before you go to...
LEXINGTON, KY
smileypete.com

Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years

The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Wild Wind Blows in Changes for Midweek. A strong cold front, pushing across Central and Eastern Kentucky, will spark strong storms. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 20 hours ago. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Strong to Severe Storms...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash

In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
LEXINGTON, KY

