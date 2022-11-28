Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Jude Bellingham Transfer Price Revealed For Liverpool As Real Madrid Rule Themselves Out
As the years go on, money and finances in football increase every year. From wages to transfer fees, it is becoming much more difficult for teams that are already behind to keep up. With the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle United, and PSG being owned by billionaires, football is, unfortunately,...
NBC Connecticut
How to Watch England vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale
It all comes down to a United Kingdom finale in Group B. England and Wales will face off in their third and final group stage game for all of the marbles. The Three Lions began their 2022 FIFA World Cup journey with a 6-2 thrashing against Iran before coming down to earth in a 0-0 tie with the U.S. The Red Dragons, meanwhile, also tied with the USMNT 1-1 in their opener before conceding two late goals in a 2-0 defeat to Iran.
Talking points ahead of England’s crunch World Cup clash against Wales
England and Wales come head to head in a crunch World Cup clash in Qatar on Tuesday evening.Here are five talking points ahead of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium encounter.Turning tide of history"We're fully motivated, fully incentivised into throwing absolutely everything into getting the win. Then, who knows? Hopefully, there's a chance we can still get us out of this group.”#ArBenYByd | #FIFAWorldCup | #TogetherStronger— FA WALES (@FAWales) November 27, 2022Wales have not beaten England since May 1984 when the debut-making Mark Hughes sealed a 1-0 win in the British Home Championship. England have won the last six encounters, with...
BBC
Manchester United: Gary Neville urges Glazer family to 'engage' with fans in sale of club
Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says the Glazer family need to "engage properly with the fans" about any new prospective owners of the club. The Glazers have said they are considering selling United as they "explore strategic alternatives". Their move follows years of protest from fans against their ownership.
‘We thank him for motivation’: Croatia aim dig at Herdman after Canada go out
The Croatia coach, Zlatko Dalic, and forward Andrej Kramaric both took a swipe at the Canada head coach after their 4-1 win in Qatar
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Doddie Weir obituary
Doddie Weir, who has died aged 52 after suffering from motor neurone disease (MND), was an old-school rugby union player whose career straddled the amateur and professional eras. For the former Scotland and Lions lock forward the game was a means of self-expression and fun as much as a job of work. Rugby for Weir was a serious business, but not that serious.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Beale, Kamara, Balogun, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Livingston, QPR, Blaney, Griffiths
Motherwell have won the race to sign Shane Blaney and the 23-year-old defender, who has been on the Scottish Premiership club's radar since helping Sligo Rovers beat them in Europa Conference League qualifying, will complete his move on 1 January. (Scottish Sun) Dominican Republic centre-half Luiyi de Lucas was a...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale vows to continue playing for Wales
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Captain Gareth Bale said he will continue playing for Wales...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Nkunku, Messi, Soyuncu, Pulisic, Fofana, Henderson, Walker
Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano) Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he...
Minister blasts Fifa and claims Wales has ‘every chance’ of beating England
Wales’ economy minister has insisted there is still “every chance” the country’s team will qualify for the next round of the World Cup, as he blasted Fifa for their actions during the tournament.Vaughan Gething, who is in Qatar to represent the Welsh Government at the impending match against England on Tuesday, said supporters would be “proud of our players regardless of the result”.But he expressed “disappointment” at the issues fans wearing rainbow bucket hats faced while trying to enter stadiums on game days.“Of course it was disappointing because in meeting the Supreme Committee, the organising committee, they said everyone was...
FOX Sports
O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O'Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
BBC
Nearly 100,000 people now identify as Cornish
The number of people in England and Wales identifying as Cornish or Cornish and British rose by 34% in a decade. In the 2021 Census, 99,754 people in England and Wales identified as wholly or partially Cornish, up by more than 33,000 since 2011. In Cornwall, people identifying as Cornish...
Jubilant England fans in party mode after cruising to Wales win at World Cup
England fans were sent into party mode after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Wales – securing their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.Drinks were thrown in the air by jubilant supporters after every goal in Tuesday’s “Battle of Britain” match, while “devastated” Welsh fans were left with heads in hands or seen leaving fan parks before the final whistle.A Gareth Southgate lookalike was mobbed outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar after the game, before telling the PA news agency he was “quietly confident” England would reach the quarter finals.With neither side able to give...
Clean, hard, simple: Australia’s Harry Souttar makes giant strides at World Cup | Emma Kemp
The towering centre-back’s performances have caught the eye and helped the Socceroos to within touching distance of the last 16
Wales' exit, super Rashford and goal-getting Gakpo: Five takeaways from day 10 of World Cup 2022
Day 10 of World Cup 2022 sees the exit of the Welsh, while Marcus Rashford is in red hot form
BBC
Martin Boyle: Hibs & Australia forward might have had knee issue for seven years
Hibernian forward Martin Boyle says his knee injury may have gone undetected for seven years before it was finally discovered before the World Cup. The 29-year-old had to withdraw from the Australia squad just days before the tournament. After surgery in Qatar last week, it was established that he actually...
Yardbarker
Arsenal among the most interested clubs in signing 13-goal ace
Netherlands international Cody Gakpo is one of the most promising attacking talents in European football right now and the player has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks. According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are one of the most interested clubs in signing the 23-year-old and...
Australia vs Denmark – World Cup Group D: How they’re doing, injuries and prediction for winner-take-all clash
AUSTRALIA head into a decisive clash with Denmark knowing a draw will almost certainly be enough to see them through to the last 16. That would make it only the second time the Socceroos have reached a World Cup knockout stage. However, they arrive as underdogs against a usually-impressive Denmark...
