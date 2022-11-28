ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

How to Watch England vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale

It all comes down to a United Kingdom finale in Group B. England and Wales will face off in their third and final group stage game for all of the marbles. The Three Lions began their 2022 FIFA World Cup journey with a 6-2 thrashing against Iran before coming down to earth in a 0-0 tie with the U.S. The Red Dragons, meanwhile, also tied with the USMNT 1-1 in their opener before conceding two late goals in a 2-0 defeat to Iran.
The Independent

Talking points ahead of England’s crunch World Cup clash against Wales

England and Wales come head to head in a crunch World Cup clash in Qatar on Tuesday evening.Here are five talking points ahead of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium encounter.Turning tide of history"We're fully motivated, fully incentivised into throwing absolutely everything into getting the win. Then, who knows? Hopefully, there's a chance we can still get us out of this group.”#ArBenYByd | #FIFAWorldCup | #TogetherStronger— FA WALES (@FAWales) November 27, 2022Wales have not beaten England since May 1984 when the debut-making Mark Hughes sealed a 1-0 win in the British Home Championship. England have won the last six encounters, with...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
The Guardian

Doddie Weir obituary

Doddie Weir, who has died aged 52 after suffering from motor neurone disease (MND), was an old-school rugby union player whose career straddled the amateur and professional eras. For the former Scotland and Lions lock forward the game was a means of self-expression and fun as much as a job of work. Rugby for Weir was a serious business, but not that serious.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale vows to continue playing for Wales

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Captain Gareth Bale said he will continue playing for Wales...
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Nkunku, Messi, Soyuncu, Pulisic, Fofana, Henderson, Walker

Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano) Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he...
The Independent

Minister blasts Fifa and claims Wales has ‘every chance’ of beating England

Wales’ economy minister has insisted there is still “every chance” the country’s team will qualify for the next round of the World Cup, as he blasted Fifa for their actions during the tournament.Vaughan Gething, who is in Qatar to represent the Welsh Government at the impending match against England on Tuesday, said supporters would be “proud of our players regardless of the result”.But he expressed “disappointment” at the issues fans wearing rainbow bucket hats faced while trying to enter stadiums on game days.“Of course it was disappointing because in meeting the Supreme Committee, the organising committee, they said everyone was...
FOX Sports

O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O'Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
BBC

Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison

A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
BBC

Nearly 100,000 people now identify as Cornish

The number of people in England and Wales identifying as Cornish or Cornish and British rose by 34% in a decade. In the 2021 Census, 99,754 people in England and Wales identified as wholly or partially Cornish, up by more than 33,000 since 2011. In Cornwall, people identifying as Cornish...
The Independent

Jubilant England fans in party mode after cruising to Wales win at World Cup

England fans were sent into party mode after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Wales – securing their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.Drinks were thrown in the air by jubilant supporters after every goal in Tuesday’s “Battle of Britain” match, while “devastated” Welsh fans were left with heads in hands or seen leaving fan parks before the final whistle.A Gareth Southgate lookalike was mobbed outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar after the game, before telling the PA news agency he was “quietly confident” England would reach the quarter finals.With neither side able to give...
BBC

Martin Boyle: Hibs & Australia forward might have had knee issue for seven years

Hibernian forward Martin Boyle says his knee injury may have gone undetected for seven years before it was finally discovered before the World Cup. The 29-year-old had to withdraw from the Australia squad just days before the tournament. After surgery in Qatar last week, it was established that he actually...
Yardbarker

Arsenal among the most interested clubs in signing 13-goal ace

Netherlands international Cody Gakpo is one of the most promising attacking talents in European football right now and the player has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks. According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are one of the most interested clubs in signing the 23-year-old and...

